Join 411’s Live AEW Rampage Coverage

Hello my friends! Lee Sanders back as another Fantastic Friday is here on this chilly week here in the Nation’s Capital. Hope you all had a great Halloween! We’re less than 16 hours from WWE Crown Jewel weekend but first is AEW RAMPAGE! Tonight’s RAMPAGE sees a Day of the Dead Fight: El Hijo Del Vikingo vs. Penta El Zero M vs. Komander. Meanwhile, Christopher Daniels & Matt Sydal vs. The Gunns. Elsewhere, Trent Beretta vs. Daniel Garcia. Finally, Skye Blue vs. Marina Shafir.

Let’s jump into the action!

Location: Louisville, KY

Venue: KFC YUM! Center

Commentators: Excalibur, Paul Wight, and Tony Schiavone

MATCH 1: Day of the Dead Fight: El Hijo Del Vikingo vs. Penta El Zero M vs. Komander

Nice dropkick by Penta to kick this off on Komander as Vikingo follows up with an attack of his on on Komander. Penta Wight he made in Japan on Komander for a near fall. Komander comes back with a back heel kick on Penta, followed by an enziguri on Komander. Komander launches himself over the top rope onto Penta while Vikingo with a tope onto Komander! Penta with a couple of sling blades on both men outside the ring. Vikingo with a reversed phonies splash onto Komander as he tries looking for the pinfall but Penta breaks it up. Penta is airborne as he crashes into both men from over the top rope! Great dive as Komander is returned to the ring.