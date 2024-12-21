Join 411’s Live AEW Rampage Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Hello my friends! Lee Sanders back with you all on this fantastic Friday as only two episodes total of AEW Rampage remain before the series is officially cancelled. Hope your weekend is off to a great start and you have squashed that last minute Christmas shopping. If not you want to make sure you get out there early and shop before it gets too congested with traffic and people. Tonight’s AEW Rampage card is as follows:

-We’ll hear from Don Callis

-Lio Rush and Action Andretti in action

-Willow Nightingale vs. Harley Cameron

-Konosuke Takeshita and Brian Cage vs. Powerhouse Hobbs and Mark Davis

-Brody King vs. Komander (Continental Classic – Gold League)

I want to thank everyone behind the scenes who gave me this opportunity writing for the site. Special shout out to Asish, Jeremy and you the loyal readers. Let's Get into the action on that note!

Venue: Entertainment & Sports Arena

City: Washington, DC

Commentators: Excalibur, Matt Menard, Tony Schiavone

Kyle Fletcher and Don Callis open things up for this episode as Callis is wearing a hat for once! Looks good on him as it covers up that coin slot on his forehead. Callis is hyping up why Kyle Fletcher is the top 1% elite as he goes over Fletcher’s recent victories. Fletcher talks about being the hottest prospect of the company and its future. Callis looks like a pimp with his hat!

MATCH 1: Powerhouse Hobbs and Mark Davis vs Takeshita and Brian Cage

Brian Cage looks different! I’m not sure if it is the beard and hair style or what! I barely recognized him. Hobbs and Takeshita lock up to begin this one as early on Takeshita is out powered. Cage is tagged as both men come to a stalemate with clotheslines. Hobbs now with a few clotheslines before Davis comes in to assist with a double shoulder tackle. Davis now with a couple of chops and a scoop slam. Davis with a lateral press and a kickout by Cage at one! Takeshita comes in to help take down Hobbs as Cage enters and all four men are brawling with one another briefly. Referee takes control briefly as Cage and Takeshita double team on Hobbs. Cage and Hobbs exchanging forearm strikes. Hobbs connects with an explosive suplex as he tags Davis! Davis with a big body drop as he tries looking for a senton. Cage gets his knees up as he tags Takeshita! Takeshita hits a blue thunder bomb for a near fall as we head into commercials. We are back Davis hits a backdrop and tags Hobbs! Takeshita is tagged as well as Hobbs ends up clothesline both of them. Hobbs hits Cage with a power slam! Takeshita gets a power slam as well. Takeshita counters a spinebuster attempt and hits a rolling forearm. Takeshita into the ropes as Hobbs hits a spinebuster! Cage interrupts the pin count as our match continues! Takeshita and Cage apply the pressure on Hobbs! Cage with a pump handle slam and cover! Hobbs kicks out as now all four men are going at it again. Cage with the drill claw on Davis! Hobbs and Cage spill out to the floor. Takeshita and Davis going at it as Davis hits a running clothesline! Both men hit each other with clotheslines as Takeshita hits a running knee followed by the raging fire for the win!

Winner: Takeshita and Brian Cage (14 minutes)

Rating:***

That was loads fun!

Rene Paquette interviews Willow Nightingale about her upcoming AEW International Women’s Cup Qualifier Final win as she advances to Wrestle Dynasty. Kris Statlander interrupts to wish her luck as Willow stands perplexed.

MATCH 2: Lio Rush and Action Andretti vs Hawkins and Goldie

Blink and you’ll miss it!

Winner: Action Andretti and Lio Rush (30 seconds)

Rating:NR

SQUASH

Top Flight comes out and things get out of hand as a brawl between all four men erupts. Andretti and Rush stand tall as things are heating up! Meanwhile backstage Harley Cameron is talking with Rene when Penelope Ford appears. Penelope promises to have her back if she has hers. A pretty hilarious segment as it appears Cameron doesn’t quite understand what Ford means. Rene has to let Harley know the 411 as we head into our next match.

MATCH 3: Harley Cameron vs Willow Nightingale

Harley comes off the ropes and is slammed by Willow. Willow goes for a cover as it’s a kickout! Willow hits a couple of scoop slams as we head into our next set of commercials. We are back as Harley hits a rising knee lift followed by an enziguri and shining wizard for a near fall! Willow hits a Death Valley driver for a kickout! Willow follows up with a powerbomb for the win.

Winner: Willow Nightingale (7 minutes)

Rating:*

Okay match but the Picture in Picture took half the match up with commercials and all. Both girls did good but I wish several more minutes could have been added on. No way was this match a dud otherwise so hopefully you all u destined my rating.

Post-match, Penelope Ford attacks Willow from behind as she and Cameron continue attacking. Kris Statlander comes in for the save to send both girls racing for the exit! D.C. crowd is chanting for Statlander and Willow to hug it out! Willow seems like she is down as Statlander runs out the ring looking as though she made a mistake. This feels so rushed for my personal taste but hey all my favorites were in this segment. That is a win itself!

MATCH 4: Brody King vs Komander (Gold League – Continental Classic)

Komander with a dropkick as King does not fall. King clotheslines Komander as he awaits him to come to his feet. Komander tries chopping King s few times before Komander chops him down with great ease! King’s chops sound like gunshots! Komander off the ropes as he is sent over the shoulders of King. Komander sent into the ropes as he reverses and tries for a crossbody. No one is home as King hits a couple of clotheslines to the head of Komander. Komander now targeting the knees and legs of King with a series of kicks. Komander tries skinning the cst on the ropes but King chops him to the outside! Mercy!