Join 411’s Live AEW Rampage Coverage

Hello friends! AEW RAMPAGE time! Lee Sanders back with you all this hot, hot, hot Friday. Hope you’re staying cool and hydrated. Let’s jump right into the action!

Venue: EagleBank Arena

Location: Fairfax, VA

Commentators: Excalibur, Matt Menard, and Tony Schiavone

MATCH 1: PRIVATE PARTY vs Metalik and Komander

Kassidy and Komander to start things off. Nice huricarana by Komander followed by a hang time dropkick. Tag to Metalik who makes the cover for a kickout. Kassidy tags Quen who hits the silly string for a kickout. Quen follows up with a dropkick and cocky pin for another kickout. Metalik hits a big back elbow from the ropes as Komander is tagged and hits a springboard dropkick. Komander with a nice pair of leg scissors as Metalik heads over the top rope to crash into Private Party. Komander hits a Sky twister cork screw! Cover on Kassidy for a kickout as we head into our first set of commercials. Fast paced action continues as does my newest dog playing three way with her sisters. Quen with a pump kick into the face of Komander. Quen sets up Komander on the ropes as Metalik attacks from behind. Metalik now on the top as Quen takes him down and follows up with a 450 splash. Komander breaks it up. Metalik with the sling blade and a dropkick after walking the ropes. Kassidy breaks up the pin attempt. Kassidy is tagged as he and Metalik are going at it now. Quen and Komander went for a shooting star press as their respected opponents escaped in time! Private Party hits gin & juice for the win!

Winner: Private Party (10 minutes)

Rating:**

Decent opener.

The Learning Tree appears afterwards as Private Party charges at them and all Hell breaks loose. Referees and security try to restore control. An Ultimate Guerrero vs Okada video package is shown. Match going down on AEW COLLISION this weekend.

MATCH 2: Rey Fenix vs Turbo Floyd

Flyod hits a muscle pose before the two men begin exchanging chops. Turbo with a tackle, and big elbow drop for a one count. Fenix hits a kick to the side of the head followed by a frog splash for the win.

Winner: Rey Fenix (1 minute)

Rating:NR

Not a squash match but it wasn’t a match. That’s for damn sure.

MATCH 3: TNT Championship Tournament Qualifier-Lio Rush vs Action Andretti

Fifth spot up for grabs for whoever wins here as they’ll advance to the Ladder match for the TNT Championship in a few weeks. Lio heads out the ring to chase after Andretti. They both pull off some theatrics with flips and all. Back inside the ring as they square off to hit another stalemate as they smash together in the center of the ring.