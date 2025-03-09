Join 411’s Live AEW Revolution Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Hello everyone and welcome to 411mania’s LIVE coverage of AEW Revolution, I’m Robert Winfree and I’ll be your host. The big story this time around is that the Death Riders story is still going and AEW world champion Jon Moxley will defend the briefcase full of newspaper against Adam “Cope” Copeland and the specter of Christian Cage with his legally distinct Money In The Bank contract looms large. As a purely editorial note, the Death Riders thing ending with Cope winning then Cage cashing in and ultimately all this led to is two 50 year old ex WWE guys feuding over the world title is kind of nutty. Also we’ll get a heated encounter between MJF and “Hangman” Adam Page as those two have been trying to kill each other, Will Ospreay and Kyle Fletcher will have our acrobatic contest for the evening, Swerve Strickland and Rick O’Sheay of the south central O’Sheay’s have been pretty heated and will battle for the next world title shot, Mercedes Mone will rack up another title defense which works for her brother, honestly I might be most interested in the style clash between Kazuchika Okada and Brody King. We’ve also got Toni Storm vs. Mariah May again, as well as another clash between Konosuke Takeshita and Kenny Omega for Takeshita’s International title. AEW has been a little up and down over the last year or so but this represents a chance to close a few longer running chapters, such as Storm vs. May or Ospreay vs. Fletcher, and spice up a few things going forward. This is the first AEW PPV of 2025 so let’s hope they get things started with a bang.

Zero Hour results:

Komander and Hologram w/ Alex Abrahantes defeated Lee Johnson and Blake Christian

Daniel Garcia and the Undisputed Kingdom (Adam Cole, Roderick Strong, and Kyle O’Reilly) defeated Shane Taylor Promotions (Shane Taylor, Carlie Bravo, Lee Moriarty, and Capt. Shawn Dean)

Chris Jericho vs. Gravity ended in a No Contest

Big Boom AJ and The Conglomeration (Orange Cassidy and Mark Briscoe) defeated Johnny TV and MxM Collection (Mansoor and Mason Madden)

We’re starting with some heat, MJF vs. Adam Page.

Match #1: Maxwell Jacob Friedman vs. “Hangman” Adam Page

They start trading strikes early with Page getting the better of it. MJF with some misdirection to take over after he rakes the eyes of Page. MJF slams Page down by the hair and taunts so Page pops up and grabs a chin lock and MJF counters with a jawbreaker. Page with a jawbreaker of his own then a chop, but MJF catches a jumping Page with a powerbomb backbreaker for a 2 count. Some taunting from MJF then a slow motion Shining Wizard which is basically a crotch to the face, then he trash talks but Page is pissed now and starts unloading elbows. MJF with a thumb to the eye to cut Page off then yells about AEW being his company but that allows Page to recover and hit a fall away slam. Page sends MJF out of the ring then follows with a plancha.

Back in the ring Page sets for the Buckshot Lariat but MJF just slowly rolls out to the apron so Page runs around the apron and boots him to the floor. Page climbs up top and moonsaults onto MJF, and he lands on his feet cleanly. Back in the ring Page sets for another Buckshot Lariat but MJF stumbles into a corner to deny Page the blow. MJF with a superkick then an Alabama Slam and a hammerlock DDT for a 2 count. Page grabs a Small Package and they both try pins then MJF with a roll up and superkick but Page counters a piledriver into Dead Eye for a near fall. MJF tries the Heatseeker but Page shoves him off then decapitates him with a Buckshot Lariat but MJF gets a foot on the ropes to break the pin that follows.

MJF tries the Salt of the Earth but Page just ignores him, spits on him, then lands a stiff lariat. Page sets for another Buckshot Lariat, but MJF falls out of the ring. Visibly frustrated, Page stalks around the ring to see MJF sitting against the ring steps, he charges at MJF but MJF moves and Page eats steel. Page still has some control and sends MJF back into the ring and tries the Buckshot Lariat again but MJF counters into Salt of the Earth on the shoulder that just hit the steps. MJF cranks the hold, then switches to a Crippler Crossface as Page was close to the ropes. Page scoots towards the ropes but MJF rolls them back to the center and locks in a terrible looking traditional armbar. Again Page scoots towards the ropes so MJF switches to a Rings of Saturn variant and Page gets his feet to the ropes to break the hold.

They spill out of the ring and MJF takes Tony Schiavonne’s headset and trash talks Page for a moment then rakes the back of Page. Page tries a Tombstone but his left arm gives out. Elbow from Page then he moonsaults off the barricade, picks MJF into a Tombstone but MJF rolls through into one of his own and then Tombstone’s Page onto a set up chair in the corner of the ringside area. MJF rolls into the ring and the ref starts counting Page out as a doctor checks on Page. Page does beat the count at 9 and MJF looks like he might cry. MJF yells about the fans choosing Page instead of him and throws a mild tantrum then tries the Heatseeker but Page counters by walking through the ropes and hitting another Dead Eye then an Angel’s Wings with a rough landing for MJF. Page pulls himself to the apron and wants the Buckshot Lariat instead of trying to pin, MJF staggers up and Page hits the Buckshot Lariat to win.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Adam Page won in 19:15

Rating: 4 stars

Thoughts: They sold the hatred well enough and were plenty physical, plus both men continue to do very good character work. I think this could have been a touch shorter but I appreciate them kind of protecting the Tombstone spot instead of it just leading to another near fall. I’m a little surprised to see Page win cleanly but not in a bad way.

Match #2 – TBS Title Match: (c) Mercedes Mone vs. Momo Watanabe

They circle then tie up and Mone forces Momo into a corner then gives a clean break and does her silly dance. Momo with a go behind, Mone transitions into an arm wringer and they trade escapes for a bit before Momo hits the ropes for some running and kicks Mone then lands a snapmare and pats Mone’s head. They start shoving next then Mone hits the ropes and lands a shoulder block. Momo with some leg kicks to drop Mone but she misses a running kick and after a minor miscue Mone tries a top rope arm drag only for Momo to counter into a crossface chicken wing. Mone fights free and tries an Octopus Hold then they trade roll ups before Momo kicks Mone in the arm. Head kick from Momo gets a 2 count. Mone counters a Meteora into the Statement Maker but Momo gets to the ropes pretty quickly. Momo kicks Mone a few times but Money then hits a sort of Meteora through the ropes to set Momo on the apron. Mone looks for a crowd reaction, doesn’t really get it, then they fight over a piledriver spot and eventually Mone tries a powerbomb to the floor and hits it.

They head back into the ring and Mone gets a 2 count. Mone starts working the arm of Momo but Momo fights free and they trade a few strikes then Momo tries a backslide then transitions into a modified Dead Eye. Mone with some kicks out of the corner then the 3 Amigos but Momo blocks the third and hits her own 3 Amigos but Mone avoids the third only to wind up suplexed into a tree of woe position. Boy that was convoluted. Momo then lands some kicks to the chest until Mone drops out of the tree of woe. Dropkick from Momo, then another one in the corner and she then hits a basement dropkick but only a 2 count on the cover.

More kicks from Momo until Mone ducks one then tries a bridging O’Connor Roll but Momo counters into a Crossface Chicken Wing which Mone counters into a pin for 2. Momo goes back to that hold but Mone counters into a Backstabber. Mone heads up top for a Meteora but only a 2 count. Some chops from Mone but she misses a corner attack then Momo lands kicks from the apron until Mone drops. They’re on the apron and Momo heads up top and hits a Meteora onto the apron which gets a near fall back in the ring. Mone tries a Money Maker, Momo fights it off but then runs into a kick and Mone grabs the Statement Maker again. Momo scoots towards the ropes but when Mone kicks away from the ropes Momo tries the crossface chicken wing again only for Mone to counter and hit a powerbomb for a 2 count. The crowd is finally into this match a bit, Mone heads up top but is slow and Momo sits up then kicks her in the head. Momo climbs up top with Mone and hits an avalanche spinning Uranage for a near fall. Half nelson suplex from Momo gets a 2 count.

Momo tries Peach Sunrise, Mone blocks it and Momo responds with kicks to the head then lands a buzzsaw kick for a near fall. Now Momo goes up top but Mone avoids a flying nothing then heads up for a second rope crossbody for a 2 count. Money Maker connects, into the Statement Maker and Momo taps.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Mercedes Mone retained the title in 18:18

Rating: 3 stars

Thoughts: As bored as I am by Mone in general I have to give credit to these two for finally getting the crowd around and into the match. It took them 15 minutes but they did it and that deserves respect. There was 0 drama here which hurt, and I’m not sure this needed as much time as it got in an ideal world.

Match #3: Swerve Strickland w/ Prince Nana vs. Ricochet

A “you are bald” chant at Ricochet, do they think he doesn’t know that? Both men avoid early finisher attempts then Swerve lands a shoulder block. Ricochet rolls to the floor and recovers his composure until Swerve goes after him and they wind up back in the ring with some mutual acrobatics until Swerve hits a reverse Shock Treatment. Swerve with some slaps to Ricochet’s head then he heads up top for a diving back elbow to the back of Ricochet’s head. European uppercut to the back as well from Swerve. Ricochet pulls Swerve into the middle buckle then lands a back suplex. Ricochet warns Nana away from the robe he stole then boots Swerve and slaps him for good measure. Swerve clotheslines Ricochet out of the ring then follows him and unloads with punches against the barricade. Nana tries to stop Swerve and Swerve accidentally knocks him down. Swerve apologizes but Nana isn’t happy and walks off as Ricochet then hits a House Call off the barricade. Back in the ring Ricochet lands a springboard clothesline then Lionsault for a 2 count. Nana is walking up the ramp and actually leaves the ring area.

Ricochet sends Swerve into the corner chest first and poses. Swerve fights up and clocks Ricochet with an elbow then a chop. Ricochet comes off the ropes with a Cutter to retain control of the match then Ricochet makes faces at some moderately notable ringside personalities. Chin lock from Ricochet, Swerve counters into a backbreaker then a lovely looking dropkick and both men are down. Swerve fires up with clotheslines then they hit the ropes and Swerve avoids a Cutter then picks up Ricochet for a suplex and a 2 count. Ricochet hits the ropes and lands a discus lariat then heads up top only for Swerve to punch him. Swerve climbs up with Ricochet and clubs at him while they set up an elaborate spot resulting in noting as Ricochet falls to the apron then hits a kick and a lovely springboard hurricanrana for a 2 count then Swerve hoists Ricochet up and hits a powerbomb then again and switches to a spinning powerslam but all that only for a near fall.

They head to the apron and Ricochet lands a back elbow then tries a kick but Swerve catches it and lands a head kick. Ricochet then hits a poisoned rana on the apron and both men tumble to the floor. They nearly head back into the ring then Ricochet sends Swerve onto the Spanish announce table. Ricochet joins Swerve on the table and tries a powerbomb but Swerve fights free and punches Ricochet, Ricochet then lands a kick but gets caught in a lovely Vertebreaker on the table which does not break. They head back into the ring, Swerve looks for a Swerve Stomp and connects with it but only a near fall. Swerve sets for a House Call but Ricochet just flops to his face and then tries a low blow but Swerve blocks it so Ricochet hits the rolling Northern Lights suplex into a Brainbuster. Ricochet heads up top, 630 senton connects but only a near fall again.

Ricochet can’t believe it, and Nana runs down to get the rope as Swerve rolls up Ricochet for 2. Nana dons the robe, then Ricochet hits a suicide dive onto Nana and reclaims the robe then dons it and catches a diving Swerve with a Death Valley Driver, nice spot. Ricochet mocks the career of Ken Jeong, the most baby face thing that man as ever done. Swerve and Ricochet head into the ring, Ricochet still wearing the robe and hits Vertigo but only another near fall. Ricochet can’t believe it and sets for the Spirit Gun but Nana grabs the robe to stifle that and Ricochet pulls him into the ring and they fight over the robe. Swerve with a roll up for 2 then Ricochet runs Swerve into Nana and rolls him up for 2 then Swerve hits a House Call. Swerve with another House Call but again only 2. That’s a little bit much for me. Big Pressure from Swerve and that finally ends things.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Swerve Strickland won in 18:09

Rating: 4.5 stars

Thoughts: Nice athletic stuff but also hard hitting, they didn’t sacrifice the intensity and emotion for some of their acrobatics and that’s a tough line for some people to walk. The near falls got a little excessive down the stretch but that’s a minor gripe all things considered, and the Nana drama bordered on too much but they kept things in line.

Post match Swerve returns the robe to Nana who embraces him and they celebrate together.