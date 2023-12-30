Join 411’s Live AEW Worlds End Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Good evening wrestling fans! It’s your resident Collision reviewer here, but with no Collision tonight, I have the honor of hosting proceedings for World’s End. Welcome! AEW has been on an incredibly strong roll of PPVs this year; can that continue tonight? Whatever happens, it looks like tonight’s broadcast will be noteworthy to say the least, as all signs are pointing towards an unveiling of the Devil’s identity, and MJF’s “world” coming to an end. There’s a distinct buzz in the air, so this should be fun.

While we wait for the Zero Hour to get started, I want to hear from you guys about your ‘low-key’ MOTYCs. What are your unsung heroes from this year? Anything that flew under the radar? My viewing was pretty mainstream this year, but I did love Kento Miyahara vs Katsuhiko Nakajima from NOAH’s One Night Dream. One to go back and check out if you missed it!

As for tonight, we’ve got a mixed bag of some matches that have tremendous backstory and feel like the real culmination of a feud…plus a few rather throwaway additions to round out the card. Although TWO 8-man tags seems a little misguided, I do like the G1 Climax move of having the losing Continental Classic competitors all face off in that way. It’s a stacked line up, for sure! With that in mind, let’s turn our attention to the Zero Hour pre-show!

Location: Long Island, NY

Venue: Nassau Coliseum

Renee Paquette and RJ City introduce the show, and they say that Stokely Hathaway declined their invitation to be a co-host as he was ‘too busy’. Foreshadowing?!

We get the announcement that Keith Lee is out due to injury! Damn. Dustin Rhodes is taking his place so it will be Swerve Strickland vs Dustin Rhodes instead tonight.

Jeff Jarrett joins Renee and RJ, and he says Samoa Joe is a big money guy, and he always delivers when it counts. Jarrett feels Joe has it in the bag tonight.