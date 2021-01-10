Join 411’s Live Impact Genesis Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Hey there everyone, Winfree tagging in for the evening. Tonight Impact Wrestling is offering Genesis, which is all about the Super X Cup Tournament. The opening round bouts for that are Ace Austin taking on Suicide, Daivari battling Cousin Jake, Crazzy Steve vs. Tre Lamar, and KC Navarro vs. Blake Christian. Filling out the card will be a singles match between Jordynne Grace and Jazz after they were eliminated from the Knockouts Tag Team Title Tournament, and an I Quit match between Willie Mack and Moose.

OK, apologies but the Impact website started giving me problems as the show was supposed to start so I might be a little behind or miss parts of the opening.

Match #1 – Super X Cup Tournament Quarter Final: Suicide vs. Ace Austin w/ Mad Man Fulton

They tie up, Suicide getting a side headlock. Shoulder block from Suicide, then another side headlock. They trade some arm wringers then Austin with an armdrag and starts working the arm of Suicide. Austin tries to use the card on the fingers of Suicide, but Suicide has glove so no sells it then hits Austin with a low drop kick. Some rights from Austin in the corner, Suicide into an octopus stretch after reversing an Irish whip attempt, he moves that into a roll up for a near fall. Suicide sets for a Mexican surfboard, gets it to his seat then shoves Austin face first into the mat. They start trading rights, then Suicide avoids a dive from Austin. Suicide sets for a dive but Fulton intimidates him into not doing that. Instead Suicide onto the apron and hits a dive onto Austin from there. Austin rebounds back to the outside after some brawling, then hits a drop toe hold into the steel steps to halt the momentum of Suicide. Back into the ring and Austin is in control. Suicide reverses a charge attempt, gets the better of some striking exchanges before downing Austin with double palms to the body. Austin’s turn to avoid a charge, but misses a kick and Suicide hits a shotgun drop kick into the corner for a near fall. Suicide tries a suplex, Austin escapes, moves to the apron and kicks Suicide then hits the springboard roundhouse kick for a 2 count. Austin is frustrated by that, he lands mounted punches. On the feet Suicide gets an electric chair face buster then a double stomp to the back for a 2 count and it’s Suicide’s turn to be frustrated. Suicide heads up top, Fulton talks with Austin moves to the apron. Suicide heads to the apron with him and they trade blows, then Suicide with a fireman’s carry into the ring. Austin intercepts Suicide’s top rope climb with a kick. Austin kicked in the face, but rolls through on a cross body from Suicide for a near fall. Suicide with a modified cradle suplex, he didn’t quite hit that and Austin nearly got dropped straight on his head, his cover only gets another 2 count. More strikes from Suicide, he wants his finish but Fulton causes chaos to distract things and halt that. Austin lands a knee to the head, then the Fold to win.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Ace Austin won

Rating: 2.5 stars

That might be a little harsh for me, but a couple of botches and odd camera angle choices keep that from 3 stars for me. But Ace is probably a favorite to win the whole thing and got to show off his ability here.

Bit of a video for the next match, Christian is the white meat keep fighting babyface to Navarro’s flashy douchebag heel.

Match #2 – Super X Cup Tournament Quarter Final: Blake Christian vs. KC Navarro

They tie up, Blake gets Navarro into the corner then gives a clean break. Another tie up, Blake gets backed into the corner this time and Navarro breaks clean as well but is a jerk about it. Go behind from Blake, Navarro counters with an arm wringer and they start trading escapes and reversals. Navarro gets a side headlock, then a takeover. Blake rolls to a near fall, gets a headscissors but Navarro escapes with ease and mocks Blake as they both get up. Side headlock again from Blake, Navarro into a top wrist lock but Blake escapes and they trade side headlocks again on the mat with Navarro getting the better of it. Navarro tries to charge, but runs into a shoulder tackle from Blake. This time Blake mocks Navarro, and they trade flips while trying to one up each other. Navarro decides he’s had enough of that and starts landing strikes but Blake catches a kick and lands a wheel kick. Rollup from Blake for a near fall. Snapmare then a drop kick to the head from Blake gets a near fall and Navarro powders. Navarro picks the ankle of Blake, pulls him outside and starts brawling with him. Navarro into the ring and hits a low suicide dive. Back into the ring, Navarro with stomps. Some trash talk from Navarro as he kicks Blake. Running blows from Navarro in the corner, then a modified blockbuster and double stomp all for a 2 count. Navarro starts working the arms, Blake escapes with a donkey kick, then hits an enziguri. Bit of a headbutt from Blake, then a triangle drop kick on the apron to drop Navarro, then he hits a 619 to the seated Navarro. Blake top rope, rolling senton from the top to the outside, then covers back in the ring for a near fall. Running kick from Blake, Navarro avoids a charge in the corner then hits a running kick from the apron. Running flipping neckbreaker from Navarro gets 2, then he sets but runs into a death valley driver, a super kick from Blake then a standing moonsault all for another 2 count. Navarro catches Blake on the top rope, he wants a superplex. Blake fights him off, sunset flip powerbomb then Blake back up top for Air Blake to pick up the win.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Blake Christian won

Rating: 2.5 stars

Faster paced than the opener but just kind of a spotty showcase, and while athletically impressive it lacked narrative flow. Still a decent addition to the demo reel for both men.

Daivari is playing up the veteran status in the pre-match video while Jake is talking about how despite being larger he’s definitely part of the no limit movement.

Match #3 – Super X Cup Tournament Quarter Final: Shawn Daivari vs. Cousin Jake

Daivari with a go behind and clubbing blows. Chops in the corner from Daivari, Jake tries to shove him off but Daivari is running around him before running into a body block. Jake sends Daivari into the corner then a clubbing clothesline for a near fall. Daivari gets tossed out of the ring, then Jake thinks about a dive but Daivari sees him coming and nopes out of that. Jake out of the ring and starts brawling with Daivari around the ringside area. Daivari set on the apron, Jake sets for a charge but Daivari moves and Jake catches his neck on the ropes. Back in the ring Daivari is going after the neck with chokes then a neckbreaker for a near fall. Elbows to the neck and a knee to the spine from Daivari then a drop kick to the back of the head. Daivari goes to a reverse bear hug, Jake fights up but Daivair yanks him down by the hair then denies having done so. Jake is tossed out of the ring, and it’s Daivari’s turn to do the ringside brawling thing. Daivari slams Jake into the steps a few times, then they head back into the ring where Daivari gets a 2 count. Body scissors from Daivari, Jake fights free with elbows. Back on the feet, Daivari lands chops in the corner. Jake tries to fight back but is cut off, Daivari hits the ropes but runs into a clothesline and both men are down. Both men up, but Jake lands a series of clotheslines to floor Daivari. Shoulder to the gut from Jake, then a loose looking Michinoku driver for a near fall. Daivari off the ropes, he starts landing strikes to take over again. Daivari up top, but falls into a kick. Jake wants a powerbomb, nearly gets backdropped but rolls through and hits the sit out powerbomb for a near fall. Daivari avoids a running move, hits a DDT for a near fall. Shin breaker from Daivari, he wants a figure four and gets it. Jake gets to the ropes to force the break. Another figure four attempt, Jake avoids this one but his leg is hurt and he can’t counter. Daivari hits the ropes but runs into a black hole slam and Jake wins.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Cousin Jake won

Rating: 1.5 stars

Very different style from the previous two matches, some solid selling from both men which is always welcome, but the pace was fairly slow and it felt 3-5 minutes too long.

Lamar wants to prove himself worth a spot on the Impact roster, while Crazzy Steve is his usual crazy self.

Match #3 – Super X Cup Tournament Quarter Final: Crazzy Steve vs. Tre Lamar

