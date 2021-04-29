Join 411’s Live Impact Wrestling Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Tonight marks the first episode of IMPACT Wrestling featuring a World Champion by the name of Kenny Omega, coming off of his victory of former champ, Rich Swann at Rebellion. Josh Alexander was also able to claim gold as Ace Austin invokes his rematch clause tonight.

We open to a glitch that sends us to a black screen.

They refresh it and we begin.

*Everyone is barking outside D’Amore’s office asking for a title shot. D’Amore says he will be out to the ring soon, when Callis approaches. Callis was planning a Zoom meeting with Omega, but D’Amore demands he show up in person.

*Scott D’Amore enters with the ring surrounded by the roster. D’Amore reveals that there was no rematch clause in the contract and there will be a six-way at Under Siege to determine Omega’s number one contender. Over the next two weeks there will be qualifying matches to earn a spot in the match. D’Amore invites a returning Chris Bey who will fight Jake Something.

JAKE SOMETHING vs. CHRIS BEY

Everyone is ringside here making for a lumberjack type match. Jake muscles Bey up who flips out of some dangerous territory. Jake tries to press Bey who reverses it into a sunset flip variation, but hits it on the repeat. Bey looks sharp as he hangs him up in the ropes and delivers an elbow. Bey sends an elbow and kick to the back of the head and hits a clothesline from the top. Jake launches Bey setting him up for a big forearm shot. Jake crumples him with a shot to the back but eats a spinning back kick. Bey gets powerbombed with impact for a near fall. Jake attempts a Black Hole Slam but eats a Code Red for a near fall. Bey hits the ropes for a cutter but Jake catches him, getting caught in a near fall. He pops up with a huge discus lariat. Jake latches the arm and sends him against the ropes where Bey escapes. Jake looks for a spear but Rohit Raju snatches the leg on the outside. Bey kicks Jake into the corner and rolls him up to move on to Under Siege.

WINNER: CHRIS BEY

***1/4

This was a really good opener with nice energy and flow. Some really nice impactful moves from both men but Jake Something takes yet another loss. Bey looks great in his return.

*Callis advises Omega on the phone to just take the jet and pop in to IMPACT. Sami Callihan approaches, warning Callis that he is coming after Omega.

*Taylor Wilde is interviewed and excited to be back. Tenille Dashwood appears seeking a tag partner after many weeks of trial and error. Taylor reveals that she is after the Knockouts Championship.

*Next week Rohit Raju meets Trey Miguel, Rhino fights Chris Sabin, and James Storm squares off with Moose.

*Tonight we have Brian Myers and Matt Cardona, as well as a rivalry renewed with Sami Callihan and Eddie Edwards.

SAM BEALE vs. W. MORRISEY

This is the former Big Cass’s IMPACT Wrestling debut. Morrisey grabs the mic and reminds the audience that the locker room is full of bad people that do not care about the fans. Morrisey feels honest as he attacks Beale to start the bout. Morrisey floors Beale with a short-arm lariat. Morrisey hits a jackknife powerbomb to seal the deal and make quick work of Beale.

WINNER: W. MORRISEY

This was a squash as it should be. I am interested to see where they go with him but he looks fantastic.

*Kimber Lee is interviewed with Deonna mentioning that she is going to stay in the back while Kimber and Susan take care of Taylor Wilde. Havok approaches, perhaps next in line for the belt.