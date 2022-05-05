Join 411’s Live Impact Wrestling Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

We’re only two days away from Impact’s next Impact Plus show with Under Siege on May 7th. That show is sure to be an exciting one but before we get there we have a big show on our hands tonight. We will see the culmination of the feud between JONAH and PCO in a Monster’s Ball match. JONAH is coming off a loss to Ishii at the latest PPV but beyond that he’s been on a roll since joining Impact. Speaking of Ishii tonight he will face off with Steve Maclin before he challenges for the Impact Championship at Under Siege. Maclin has been dominant recently so this is sure to be a great back and forth match between the two. We will also see the issues between Brian Meyers and W. Morrisey come to a head when they square off in a tables match. Morrisey recently appeared for AEW taking on Wardlow after being paid off by MJF. Now he returns to the Impact ring to settle his own business. We’ll also see the Bullet Club vs. Rich Swann & Willie Mack as well as an X-Division Championship match when Ace Austin defends against Rocky Romero after Romero talked Ace into it a week ago. Quite the card with a big show on the horizon so anything can happen let’s get to it!

– They recap the sweet main event from last week and show us the showdown between Josh and Ishii to close out the show. We then see a recap of the issues between Morrisey and Meyers as well as PCO and JONAH. I wonder if both of these feuds will come to a close tonight, seems odd to do with an Impact+ event just days away but I can see where they might want to go this way.

Tables Match

W. Morrisey vs. Brian Meyers

I hope this is the end of this feud but something tells me it isn’t. Meyers just does NOTHING for me in Impact and maybe that means his heel work is working but i’m just consistently unimpressed whenever he’s involved. Alternatively Morrisey has been on a great run since joining Impact and should be ready to move on from this. With Cardona joining the feud it does become more intriguing so I don’t mind if it continues but I would love for Morrisey to move on. Hoping Morrisey runs through Meyers but I see shenanigans a plenty in our future. They start this one off just exchanging strikes and that doesn’t work for Meyers as he gets backed up into the corner and taken to work by Morrisey. Morrisey with a splash and sidewalk slam combination before getting the crowd to pop for the big guy as he taunts Meyers. Morrisey to the outside to grab a table and he’s wasting no time. Meyers with a crossbody to the outside and he goes right into some right hands on Morrisey before sliding the table into the ring. Meyers lifts Morrisey up and eats a right hand from the big guy. Morrisey lifts Meyers up and sends him face first into the apron. Morrisey taunts and then goes to grab Meyers, Meyers with a strike but Morrisey quickly back on the offense and lays into Meyers with some rights before fist bumping a hyped up fan. Morrisey with a backdrop onto the apron and some more taunting. Morrisey grabs another table because the first one isn’t enough. Morrisey sets up another table and Meyers with a shot to the back of Morrisey, he finishes setting it up and approaches Morrisey but takes a knee to the midsection. Morrisey points out the table and the crowd is hyped for it. Morrisey lifts Meyers up for the powerbomb through the table but Meyers counters and runs away into the ring. Morrisey follows and gets hung up on the top rope, Meyers has Morrisey ready to go through the table but instead suplexes him into the ring. Meyers can’t lift Morrisey so he kind of just drags him over. Meyers screams he’s the most professional wrestler as his voice cracks. Morrisey doesn’t care and hits him with a big boot. Morrisey lifts Meyers up for the BQE through the table on the outside but Cardona hits the ring and knocks over the table. Morrisey turns his attention to Cardona but the numbers get to him and he gets jumped by the douchebag duo. They hit Morrisey with a double suplex but he gets up pretty quick and drops them both with a flurry of clotheslines. He follows that with various splashes in the corner to both Morrisey and Meyers. Cardona and Morrisey both walk into a double chokeslam from Morrisey. Chelsea Green shows up and tries to grab the digital media title, Morrisey grabs her and sets her up for the BQE but Meyers and Cardona make the quick save. The trio set up the table and Meyers sets his commentary banner on top of it. Meyers chokes Morrisey with Cardona’s shirt and drags him to the apron. Meyers and Cardona set him up for the double powerbomb but he escapes from them. Morrisey goes after Meyers but takes a big kick to the nads. Chelsea holds Morrisey up by his hair while Cardona and Meyers try to ram a table through Morrisey but he moves just in time so they just break it on the ring post. That was creative but I didn’t love it. Cardona cowers up the entrance ramp and gets jumped by Jordynne Grace from behind. She backs Cardona into the ring and Morrisey joins her in beating him down. Morrisey sets up a table so Jordynne can put Cardona through it. Morrisey helps Jordynne set Cardona up for a powerbomb, Morrisey with a big boot to Cardona off Jordynnes shoulders through a table. Chelsea gets involved but Jordynne runs her off to the back. Meyers catches Morrisey lacking and lays into him with half of a broken table. Meyers calls for Morrisey to get up, he does and Meyers runs right into a big black hole slam. Morrisey lifts Meyers up and throws him from the inside of the ring through a table outside and really launches him. Meyers falls right on the back of his head and Morrisey wins in 10:42.

Rating: ***1/4

Review: I expected the shenanigans but they all made sense and went well. This seems to be the end of Morrisey dealing with Cardona and Meyers so that’s awesome. Morrisey looked like a bad ass as he should and Jordynne assisting was cool. It was a gimmick match so they would’ve had to really mess some stuff up or have horrible booking for me to rate it negatively. Solid way to open up Impact.

– Willie Mack and Rich Swann are backstage with Gia, Willie says that they have to deal with the bullet club, and they have bullets but they don’t got the gun. Cardona interrupts and Gia says this is an interview, he says he doesn’t care. Swann takes offense to this and lets Cardona know. Cardona tells Swann maybe if he was more like him he might still be world champion. Swann challenges Cardona for his digital media championship. Cardona changes the subject and says he has to get Meyers to the hospital before rushing off with him.

X-Division Championship

Rocky Romero vs. Ace Austin (c)

We’re keeping things moving at a high pace as we get right into championship action. Rocky talked his way into this one by trash talking Ace and getting Scott D’Amore to make the match, how will Ace fare in the first defense of his third reign as X-Division champion. Ace continues to come out on his own no longer accompanied by Madman Fulton, wonder if that means he’s done with impact or maybe on the shelf. Traditional grappling to kick this one off, Ace tries to gain the upper hand but eats some chops in the corner instead. Rocky with the headlock takedown, Ace to his feet and sends Rocky into the ropes, Rocky baseball slides under Ace and drops him then follows with a dropkick. Ace in the corner to regroup and Rocky with a kick then sending him to the other side of the ring. Ace bounces back and hits Rocky with a series of kicks that drop him. Rocky and Ace exchange strikes. Rocky winds up but follows with an eye poke on Ace. Rocky catches Ace in the corner with the forever clotheslines but ACE counters after two with a springboard dropkick Ace covers for two just as we head to commercial. Back from break, Ace and Rocky exchange strikes, Ace with a shoulder block to Rocky in the corner. Ace tries to irish whip Rocky into the corner but he blocks it, he tries again Rocky counters, Ace slides to the outside and Rocky quickly follows with a dive to Ace on the outside. Rocky sends Ace back into the ring, Ace tries to roll out and hit a strike but Rocky drops him instead. Ace sends Rocky face first into the apron then hits him with a dropkick. Rocky tries to sweep the legs of Ace but he jumps and lands on one arm before dodging another move and hitting Rocky sending him to the floor. Ace waits for the countout victory but Rocky’s to his feet early. Ace attempts a dive and both men go down. Rocky sends Ace into the ring and hits a springboard tornado DDT. Rocky covers for a two count, Ace to his feet but Rocky drops him with sliced bread and covers yet again for a two count. Rocky sets Ace up on the ropes on the apron before heading up top. Ace counters and tries to hit Rocky with a springboard kick. Rocky catches him and locks in a boston crab. Ace makes it to the ropes but Rocky wastes little time looking for a suplex, Ace counters but Rocky hits him with a strike and goes for it again. Ace with a strike to counter out and then drops Rocky with a spin kick. Ace calls for it and hits Rocky with the Fold. Ace covers for the victory in 11:39.

Rating: ***1/2

Review: This was a great X-Division championship match as would be expected between these two. Rocky’s always great and Ace can go this was a great showcase for him ahead of the Best of the Super Jr. If Ace didn’t just become X-Division champion I would’ve bought into Rocky winning and even at points it did feel like it could go that way. Glad Ace won but that was a lot of fun.

Post match: Trey Miguel hits the ring and drops Ace, he tells him to keep the X-Division championship warm for him because his days are numbered. Trey is cashing in his rematch at Under Siege and he plans to leave as a two time X-Division champion.