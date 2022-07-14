Join 411’s Live Impact Wrestling Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

After a really solid episode of Impact last week we’re back with another interesting card set for the night. Honor No More continues their streak of multi-person tag matches as they square off with the Bullet Club. We’ll also see James Storm wrestle Steve Maclin after he found Maclin in Moose’s lockerroom last week. Storm was looking for Moose but he found a weasel instead. Josh Alexander will team with MCMG as he continues his feud with Violent By Design. Chelsea Green will face off with Mickie James as these two have had issues ever since Green aligned herself with Mickie’s longtime nemesis Deonna Purrazzo. All this and more set for tonight’s episode of Impact Wrestling!

– Recap of the Alan Angels and Mike Bailey match before they were attacked by VBD and VBD called out Josh Alexander prompting Eric Young to come out. Shame it wasn’t Alan and Mike teaming with Josh tonight but I get why not. Love that Alan already feels like a worthy Impact roster member even if it was a one off. They end the recap with VBD brawling with MCMG to make the six man make sense. Glad Josh finally has someone to have his back feel like it was just three weeks ago VBD were talking about how he had no-one.

– Deaner’s backstage with Doring and says that he hasn’t seen Eric so they’ll have to do it alone. He questions if it’s a chance to prove themselves. This was actually a neat little way to do an Impact promo, they should do much more of this.

Violent By Design vs. Josh Alexander & The Motor City Machine Guns

Eric Young has left his boys hanging as VBD make their entrance alone.