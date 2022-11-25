Join 411’s Live Impact Wrestling Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Hey there, IMPACT fans! It’s Thursday and that means it’s time for another episode of IMPACT Wrestling. I’m Himanshu (you can follow me on @Himanshu_Doi) and you know how this works. This week on IMPACT, we have a special Thanksgiving episode. So let’s jump right in!

IMPACT Wrestling

Tom Hannifan and Matthew Rehwoldt welcomed us to the show. Hannifan said we will not only relive matches from the past but also look back at Over Drive.

Match 1: Rhino vs Sheikh Abdul Bashir vs Alex Shelley from 2008

Bashir and Shelley team up against Rhino. Whip to the corner by Bashir to Rhino. Bashir whips Shelley into the opposite corner. Shelley looks for the Sliced Bread but it is countered. Rhino hits the Gore on Shelley for the win.

Mick Foley is here and he says Shelley knew what the stipulations were and he needs to put the turkey suit on. Shelley said if he puts it on, the girls won’t be happy. Do they really need the female demographic to dip? Foley said Shelley is one of the most electrifying talent he has seen. He wants Shelley on this show. But there is a difference between wanting and needing him. He said if he walks out, he will be going without his job. He gives Shelley the count of 10 to put it on. Shelley puts the suit on. Foley makes fun of Shelley’s giblets.

Messages from Taylor Wilde, Major Players, Tom Hannifan, Eddie Edwards, Tasha Steelz and Joe Hendry on what they’re thankful for.

Promo from Eric Young and Cody Deaner. Eric Young says to get to where they’re going, they have to go back to where it all began.