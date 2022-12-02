Join 411’s Live Impact Wrestling Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Hey there, IMPACT fans! It's Thursday and that means it's time for another episode of IMPACT Wrestling. Tonight, we have Mickie James vs. Deonna Purrazzo, Bully Ray vs. Rich Swann, Frankie Kazarian vs. Steve Maclin and Moose vs. Bhupinder Gujjar.

IMPACT Wrestling

Bully Ray opened the show. He asks for the music to be shut off. He says he admits he’s a little nervous. Not for him but for the fans. He’s from New York, they’re from Kentucky so they might not understand him, so he’ll try to keep it simple. He threatened to slap some kid in the crowd in the face. He asked why people would be mad at him. He said he entered IMPACT, won the Call Your Shot Trophy, he told everyone that when he was going to call his shot, he was going to look him eye to eye and shake his hand and tell that he was coming for him, and that’s exactly what he did. That doesn’t bother him, because he thinks Josh Alexander is a great wrestler. He said Josh reminds him of Kurt Angle and is one of the greatest to step foot in an IMPACT ring. He says as great as he is in the ring, he’s not smart like Bully Ray. Bully says he is one of the smartest men in the industry. He says Josh might have forgotten who he was. He says he was the guy who ran Hulk Hogan out of IMPACT, he defeated Sting and made sure he could never challenge for the IMPACT World Title again, screwed Brooke Hogan and put Dixie Carter through a table. Bully says with all the things that he has done, why would Josh Alexander bring his wife to ringside. He says Josh is not going to be there for a couple of weeks. He has endured trauma. Bully tells Josh to take all the time he needs as long as he shows up at Hard To Kill. He says he is Bully Ray and he will be the 3-time IMPACT World Champion.

Rich Swann runs out and goes after Bully Ray. Bully Ray gets out of the ring but Swann hits a diving crossbody. A referee runs out as we go to commercial.

Match 1: Bully Ray vs Rich Swann

Back from commercial, and Bully takes Swann down with a clothesline. He takes Swann in the corner and slaps him on the chest. He takes Swann in another corner and slaps him in the chest. He mocks the crowd to clap for Swann. Swann gets out of a Banzai Drop and hits a kick to Bully followed by a Top Rope Splash for a one count. Swann hits a jawbreaker on Bully and hits a dropkick followed by a kick. He hits a missile dropkicks from the second rope for a one count. Swann hits a 450 Splash for a two count. He goes to the top rope and hits a crossbody for another two. Swann runs towards Bully in the corner but Bully hits him in the face for a disqualification.

Result: Rich Swann def. Bully Ray by DQ

Bully grabs a steel chair from ringside and hits Swann in the back. He grabs a fan’s sign and tears it up before hitting Swann with another couple of chair shots. He looks under the ring and gets a zip tie and ties Swann to the ring rope. He is about to hit Swann with a steel chair but Tommy Dreamer comes out to stop him. Bully asks what Dreamer’s problem is. After everything they’ve been through, Dreamer is going to stick up for Swann. He shoves Tommy down. Scott D’Amore comes out and is irate. Bully Ray gets out of the ring. Scott D’Amore throws the Call Your Shot Trophy. Bully Ray says he agrees with D’Amore and says he is a piece of shit, and D’Amore is the guy that hired him. Bully Ray leaves as D’Amore throws a chair at Bully Ray.

A Trey Miguel taped promo where he says people are not happy with Trey Miguel. He says he lost the X-Division belt. He did what he did to get it back. He says he is the future and spray painted his logo on the X-Division belt.

Match 2: Moose vs Bhupinder Gujjar

Moose goes for Uranage but Gujjar fights out of it and Moose gets out of the ring. Moose hits a boot to Gujjar’s face and hits a powerbomb to Gujjar onto the apron. Gujjar gets back in the ring as we go to commercial.

Back from commercial and Moose whips Gujjar in the corner. He slaps Gujjar in the face but Gujjar slaps back. Moose hits a uranage. He goes for the spear but Gujjar moves out of the way. Gujjar hits an enzugiri followed by a ripcord knee and a Slingblade. Gujjar looks for the Gargoyle Spear but Moose gets out of the way. Moose goes for the spear and Gujjar gets out of the way, but Moose goes for it again and he hits it this time for the win.

Result: Moose def. Bhupinder Gujjar by pin.

Moose throws Gujjar out of the ring. He gets a mic and asks, “Do you know who I am”. He warned people about Bully Ray but they didn’t listen to him. He said he won at Overdrive and he doesn’t want to listen to Bully Ray’s name again. He tells people should never say his name again. “Say his name and he appears”.

Joe Hendry comes out. Moose asks what Joe is doing in his ring. Joe says Moose called him out. Moose said he was talking about Bully Ray. Hendry says he told “say his name” and he appears and thats a way of saying that they believe. “We believe” chants. Moose says he doesn’t have time for this so he tell Hendry to get out of the ring. Hendry says from a current champion to a former one, he sees a cry for help when he says one. Moose goes for the punch but Hendry fights out of it and hits a big boot. Hendry gets back up and Gujjar hits a Gargoyle Spear on Moose. Hendry and Gujjar celebrate.

Mike Bailey interviewed backstage and he says he believes he would’ve won if not for Kenny King. He says he’s not going to let King affect him and his goals will remain as they are.

A taped promo from Mickie James and she says she didn’t expect to win the Knockouts Championship. She feels like the new generation is a locker room of talented women. She says she felt that she belonged in the locker room, she should be able to stand toe-to-toe with them. Deonna says Mickie James is the biggest snake in the grass. Deonna says she is not looking to ruin Mickie’s career, she’s looking to end it. Mickie says she has to stay focused because if she doesn’t, it’s game over.

Match 2: Steve Maclin vs Kazarian

Maclin talks trash to start the match and it gets into punches. Kazarian punches Maclin in the corner. Whip into the corner but Maclin reverses it and Kazarian falls out of the ring. Maclin hits a uranage onto his knee. Maclin places Kazarian onto the second rope and hits a running knee on Kazarian. Maclin punches Kazarian and whips him hard into the corner. Maclin goes for a vertical suplex but Kazarian goes for a small package but Maclin takes him down. He whips Kazarian into the corner and runs into him but Kazarian goes for a roll up for two. Kazarian hits a running forearm and hits a double knee into the back onto Maclin the corner. Kazarian hits a legdrop for a two count. Maclin pushes Kazarian in the corner. Kazarian hits a guillotine legroom on Maclin who was onto the second rope. Kazarian hits a slingshot into a cutter but Maclin’s foot is on the ropes. Maclin gets a steel chair and hits Kazarian for the DQ.

Result: Kazarian def. Maclin by DQ.

Maclin hits the double underhook DDT on Kazarian onto the Steel chair.

We see a clip from Overdrive where Jessicka and Taya won.

Tasha backstage and she asks where Savannah Evans was. Tasha says because Evans she beat Jessicka, she is big and bad. She asks why not Evans face Taya next week and Tasha will learn from her.

A promo for Throwback Throwdown III.

Backstage interview of Eddie and says he doesn’t want to talk about his personal things, but this has affected his marriage. Be said he doesn’t regret anything over the past year. He said he did it for a reason. To build a better future, and now, he is focused on the future. Delirious shows up and they have a staredown.

Heath and Rhino are backstage. MCMG asks for a title show. Heath says they will go to D’Amore for a match. Rhino says he will rip them up in half with a Gore. Gore. Gore

Next week on IMPACT, Taya vs Savannah Evans, Josh Alexander will be back in IMPACT.

Match 3: Deonna Purrazzo vs Mickie James