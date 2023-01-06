Join 411’s Live Impact Wrestling Coverage

Hey there, IMPACT fans! It’s Thursday and that means it’s time for another episode of IMPACT Wrestling. I’m Himanshu (you can follow me on @Himanshu_Doi) and you know how this works. Tonight, Matt Cardona, representing the Major Players and his partner Brian Myers, squares off with one half of the IMPACT World Tag Team Champions, The Motor City Machine Guns’ Chris Sabin. Decay’s Black Taurus goes one-on-one with Anthony Greene. The Knockouts are in action, as surging contender Masha Slamovich takes on IMPACT Wrestling legend Taylor Wilde. Plus Jonathan Gresham makes his in-ring return ahead of his showdown with Eddie Edwards at HARD TO KILL. So let’s jump right in!

As a reminder, the GoFundMe for Larry’s daughters is still active and if you can make a donation, that would be awesome. Thank you so much to everyone who’s done so thus far.

IMPACT Wrestling

Deonna Purrazzo comes out to join the commentary team for the first match.

Match 1: Masha Slamovich vs Taylor Wilde

Masha sits Taylor down and kicks her across the back. Taylor gets out of the corner and rams a running Slamovich face first into the apron for two. Slamovich hits a Northern Lights Suplex followed by a double stomp. She goes for a vertical suplex but Taylor Wilde gets out of it and hits a bridging German Suplex for two. Masha Slamovich hits two snap suplexes followed by a suplex on the corner turnbuckle. Taylor Wilde comes back into it and whips Masha into the ropes but they both take each other down with a clothesline. Taylor goes for the Wilde Ride but Masha fights out of it. Masha pulls Taylor throat first into the ropes and goes to the outside and spits at Deonna. She gets back into the ring and gets into a package pin by Taylor for three.

Result: Taylor Wilde def. Masha Slamovich by pinfall

Rating: **¾

Promo by Sami Callihan and he says he wants an answer by the end of the night on whether The Design want Sami Callihan or not.

Promo from Rich Swann and he challenges Maclin to a Falls Count Anywhere match at Hard To Kill.

Crazzy Steve is in the ring and he says Anthony Greene is yellow and wishes he never stepped in an IMPACT ring and he will be black and blue after the beating he suffers at the hands of Black Taurus.