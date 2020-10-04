wrestling / TV Reports

Join 411’s Live NXT Takeover 31 Coverage

October 4, 2020 | Posted by Kevin Pantoja
NXT Takeover

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

The show is held from the updated Performance Center, now dubbed the Capitol Wrestling Center. It’s announced that Priest/Gargano is opening the show.

NXT North American Championship: Damian Priest [c] vs. Johnny Gargano

More Trending Stories

article topics :

NXT Takeover 31, Kevin Pantoja

More Stories

loading