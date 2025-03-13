Join 411’s Live TNA Impact Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Tonight on iMPACT, TNA World Champion Joe Hendry is set to put his gold on the line, Masha Slamovich and Cora Jade collide in tag team action, Eddie Edwards takes on Leon Slater, Mustafa Ali and Mike Santana will engage in a special Summit, NXT's Wes Lee, flanked by Tyson Dupont and Tyriek Igwe, will step into the iMPACT! Zone against Laredo Kid, Xia Brookside faces Rosemary, JDC steps into action against Cody Deaner and more.

As a reminder, the GoFundMe for Larry’s daughters is still active and if you can make a donation, that would be awesome. Thank you so much to everyone who’s done so thus far.

TNA iMPACT!

Date: March 13th, 2025

Location: Full Sail University in Orlando, Florida

Commentators: Tom Hannifan, Matt Rehwoldt

Match 1: Eddie Edwards vs. Leon Slater

The winner will get their team the advantage in the 10-man steel cage match at Sacrifice. Eddie whips Leon into the steel steps, but Leon leaps over it and hits a hurricanrana on Eddie. Eddie throws Leon into the steel steps and back into the ring. Eddie whips Leon into the corner. Eddie with an armwringer on Leon, but Leon returns with an armdrag. Eddie hits an overhead belly-to-belly suplex for two. Leon hits a single leg dropkick on Eddie and hits a crossbody off the ropes for two. Eddie pulls down on Leon’s hurt arm and goes for a Backpack Stunner but Leon reverses into a rollup for two. Eddie catches Leon for a Blue Thunder Bomb for two. Leon hits a superkick on Eddie and goes to the top rope but Eddie stops him. Leon drops Eddie and goes for the Swanton 450, but Eddie moves out of the way and hits the Boston Knee Party.

Result: Eddie Edwards def. Leon Slater by pinfall

Rating: ***¾

Sami Callihan with a promo. He says Mance Warner has one more day until Sacrifice. Steph de Lander and Mance Warner walk up to him and Steph says he can’t hit him or he’s out of here. Sami faces off with Mance. Mance says he’ll see him at Sacrifice.

Match 2: Wes Lee vs. Laredo Kid

Laredo Kid hits an Asai Moonsault on Wes Lee outside the ring. Laredo throws him in the ring and hits a crossbody for two. Wes throws Kid face first into the second turnbuckle and hits a superkick. Kid goes to the top rope but Lee drops him and hits a brainbuster for two. Kid and Lee exchange forearms and Kid hits a neckbreaker followed by a superman forearm in the corner followed by a sitout driver and a twisting Swanton for two. Kid goes for a running superman forearm but Lee catches him and flips Kid inside out and hits the Cardiac Kick for the win.

Result: Wes Lee def. Laredo Kid by pinfall

Rating: ***¾

The Rascalz come out and Wentz says that at Sacrifice, they will close this chapter once and for all and ship them back to NXT.