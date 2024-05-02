Join 411’s Live TNA Impact Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Hello, everyone and welcome to our live TNA Impact coverage on 411! I'm Jeremy Thomas



We kick off with a recap of Nic Nemeth’s promo and the Matt Hardy’s promo, which led to The System’s taking shots at Nemeth and their match. We also see a preview of Jordynne Grace vs. Miyu Yamashita

* AJ Francis is in the VIP booth with Bun B, and AJ says they wanted to take in Joe Hendry’s apology surrounded by beautiful women and a money-making entourage.

Mustafa Ali vs. Chris Bey

Bell rings and they circle, then lock up. A bit of counterwrestling as they reverse wristlocks, Ali up with a headlock on Bey. Shot into the ropes, Ali runs Bey over and hits him with a back elbow. Knife-edge chop in the corner, Bey ducks a second and hits two of his own, then a third and fourth in another corner. A nine-count of punches, Bey is shoved back but hits Ali with a clothesline. Into the ropes, Ali kicks Bey but is hit with a DDT for two.

Ali counters a front facelock by pulling Bey into the bottom rope and then stomps him down. Ali talks shit to Ace and then goes for a suplex, Bey floats over, buts Ali on the top and kicks him in the back for a Tree of Woe. Bey up across the ring, Coast to Coast elbowdrop! Cover gets two.

Bey up top but Ali trips him to the mat, then lays in shots to the back. Tilt-a-whirl backbreaker gets two and he locks in a rear chinlock. Bey put in the corner, he reverses an Irish whip hard into the corner and Ali is down. Bey takes over with strikes, into the ropes to run Ali over. He hits a splash in the corner and kick to the head, up top but Ali ducks. Bey hits a spinebuster for two.

Bey goes for the Art of Finesse but Ali up for a dropkick to the floor. ALi rolls Bey in, somersault neckbreaker but Bey counters with a superkick. Both men slow to get up, they make the count and trade strikes. Irish whip by Bey, Ali holds on, he goes for a pin with feet on the ropes but Ace knocks Ali off the ropes. Security confronts Ace and Ali DIVES onto him. Bey dives on Ali! Bey up top, high cross body gets two, Ali rolls into two. Bey with a powerbomb countered, Ali with a superkick, powerbomb counters into a high knee, inverted Gory driver, cover gets two.

Bey kicks Ali on the apron and goes up top, but Ali grabs him for a German onto the apron! Ali up top, 450 but Bey moves, Bey with a cutter! He goes up top, but security hits him with the flag behind the ref’s back. 450 finishes it.

Winner: Mustafa Ali

Rating: *** 1/4

Thoughts: Obviously this was great considering the two guys involved. Bey looked strong but Ali gets the heel interference and win; pretty basic but effective booking.

Dani Luna vs. Alisha Edwards

Alisha with a slap to start and gets shoved back. Dani decks Alisha, throws her into the corners and hits a half and half suplex for two. Alisha with a couple slaps but gets knocked down, she confers with Masha for advice and Dani moves in but gets yanked into the ropes. Alisha distracts the ref while Masha chokes Sani, and Alisha with a tilt-a-whirl DDT.

Alisha showboats and turns around to see Dani staring at her. Shot to the mouth and an attempted Irish whip but Dani slams her down and ruyns her over. Blue Thunder Bomb off the ropes gets two. She goes for the Luna Landing, Masha on the apron and Jodi pulls her down. Alisha dives into a dropkick on Jodi which distracts the ref, Masha in the ring to slam Luna down with the Snow Plow. Alisha gets the pin.

Winner: Alisha Edwards

Rating: ** 1/4

Thoughts: All about the angle here. What little match we got was…tolerable for the time it got.

* It’s time for DM TV. Sami welcomes us to the very firsat episode and says he can spit without getting fined and say what he wants. He is in TNA for one reason: right the wrongs of the past. All the idiots and false prophets in the back don’t have a clue. He doesn’t believe in reruns; thumbs up, thumbs down. Okay then.

Deaner cuts a promo before the match saying he has a battle ahead of him against Hammerstone and says he talked to Santino, and they can add a stipulation. Hammerstone says he’s only been in TNA a couple months but his pandering is the worst thing he sees. Hammerstone says if he wants a stipulation, it can be an arm wrestling match. Deaner would prefer something crazier: an Anything Goes, No DQ, Sin City Street Fight. Hammerstone doesn’t like it, but it’s not their choice; it’s the peoples’ choice. The people want the street fight.

Anything Goes, No DQ, Sin City Street Fight

Hammerstone vs. Cody Deaner

Deaner hits Hammerstone with the mic at the bell and hits a basement dropkick to the knee. Out of the ring, he grabs a trash can lid and hits Hammerstone with it but Hammerstone no-sells it and hits a big boot. Hammerstone with stomps down to the mat in the corner, then an Irish whip into a back elbow.

Hammerstone throws Deaner to the floor and goes out to batter him. He pulls Deaner shoulder-first into the ringpost and goes to throw him into the post but Deaner slides down and shoves Hammerstone face-first into it. He grabs a chair and nails Hammerstone across the back with it. Hammerstone back in the ring, Deaner slides in but gets kicked in the gut.

Big backbreaker and Hammerstone has the chair, he nails Cody with it and then manhandles him in the corner before mounted punches and a fallaway slam. Boot choke against he middle ropes, Hammerstone grabs the chair and drives it into Deaner’s gut. He then chokes Deaner with the chair until Deaner fights back, bodyslam but Hammerstone blocks it with a kneelift.

Shot to the back by Hammerstone and then overhead forearms strikes, he picks Deaner up for a gorilla press drop ribs first into the set up chair. Hammerstone takes the chair and sets it on the mat, Deaner fights back with elbows and an uppercut. He goes for a bodyslam, gets Hammerstone up but falls back. Hammerstone with mounted punches on the mat and then grabs the chair, setting it in the middle of the ring. Nightmare Pendulum into the chair but Deaner escapes and hits the bodyslam onto the chair for two.

Deaner slides out for a table, he gets it in the ring and sets it up. He goes for a forearm but Hammerstone blocks it and hits a suplex. Goozle to Deaner, he shouts Deaner wanted it and chokeslams Deaner through the table. Hammerstone with the torture rack, Deaner taps.

Winner: Alexander Hammerstone

Rating: ***

Thoughts: Good little street fight here, Deaner’s a good underdog and they worked the stipulation pretty well. No complaints here.

Hammerstone keeps the hold applied post-match until Jake Something comes out to attack. Officials break it up.