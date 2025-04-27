Join 411’s Live TNA Rebellion 2025 Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Hey there everyone, welcome to 411mania’s LIVE coverage of TNA Rebellion. I’m Robert Winfree and I’ll have you covered for this one. We’ve got a decent little card on paper tonight, an Ultimate X Match for the X Division title currently held by Moose, the Knockout’s tag team titles up for grabs in a fatal four way that includes a couple of NXT teams, the Hardys defend the tag team belts against the Nemeth brothers as well. The System is here to make everything worse, per usual. Tessa Blanchard tries for the Knockouts title, and a three way for the TNA world title with Joe Hendry defending against Ethan Page and Frankie Kazarian. Should be a decent little event so let’s get to the action.

Preshow results:

Fatal Influence (Fallon Henley, Jacy Jayne, and Jazmyn Nyx) defeated Rosemary, Xia Brookside, and Lei Ying Lee.

Elijah defeated Shane Haste

