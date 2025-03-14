Join 411’s Live TNA Sacrifice 2025 Coverage

Hey kids! Steve Cook here with you tonight with your TNA Sacrifice live coverage! We’ve got a 10-man tag team steel cage match, a ladder match, a handicap match, multiple title matches, people from NXT and more things I’m forgetting right now! Wasn’t quite able to get ready in time for the pre-show due to work (now I remember why I haven’t done one of these Friday events in awhile), but I’ll be here at 8 Eastern for all the fun!

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results