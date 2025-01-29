Join 411’s Live WWE NXT Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Hello everyone, and welcome to our live WWE NXT coverage on 411! It's Jeremy Thomas, and tonight NXT has a big show planned! The WWE Women's Tag Team Championships are on the line as Bianca Belair and Naomi defend them against Lash Legend and Jakara Jackson, while Fallon Henley will defends her Women's North American Title against Shotzi. Plus Giulia teams up with Bayley against Roxanne Perez and Cora Jade, Trick Williams takes on Wes Lee, and Oba Femi will appear on The Grayson Waller Effect. That's a fun show as we move our way toward next month's Vengeance Day.

* Earlier today A-Town Down Under, Oba Femi, Meta-Four and Bianca & Naomi arrived.

* We’re LIVE in Atlanta and kicking off with big-time women’s tag team action.

Giulia & Bayley vs. Cora Jade & Roxanne Perez

Cora and Roxy try to attack Bayley & Giulia, but the babyfaces are ready and send them out of the ring. We’re starting now with Roxy and Giulia, Giulia catches Roxy with a backslide for two. Knee countered into a rollup attempt, they trade counters and pin attempts for a number of twos. Roxy grabs Giulia’s hair but Giulia turns it around and sends Roxy into the ropes for a dropkick and cover for two.

Roxy sends Giulia into the corner but it’s Bayley’s corner and she tags in. Roxy backs up and tags in Cora, who talks shit until Bayley slaps her and beats her in the corner. Snapmare and elbow to the back, diving clothesline gets two. She puts Cora on the apron but Cora slides in under Bayley’s legs. A series of waistlock reversals ends with Bayley in hostile territory, Roxy tags in but Bayley takes over and sets her on the middle rope for double knees! Cora comes in and gets put in the corner, Giulia in and we get stereo suplexes from Team Babyface, Bayley gets a two-count.

Giulia tags back in, Roxy into the ropes but she takes out Bayley and sends both of them to the outside — DIVE through the ropes onto them and Cora hits a SENTON off the top onto Giulia and Roxy!

Cora takes over on Giulia back in the ring and hits a springboard stomp to the back, cover gets two. Suplex for another nearfall, Giulia battles back but gets knocked to the mat by an overhead forearm to the back. Roxy tags back in and slams Roxy back on the mat, then hits a double stomp to the gut for two. Mounted punches by Roxy, Cora tags back in and Roxy holds Giulia for a kick to the midsection. Giulia yanked back to the mat by Cora, who puts her on the apron and knees her through the ropes. Giulia nails Cora and goes for the tag — Cora grabs her but she kicks free!

Bayley with the hot tag and goes to down on Cora, then hits a running in Roxy with a slam. She covers Cora for two but Cora kicks out and sends Bayley right into a shot from Roxy! Cora beats on Bayley but Bayley puts her on the apron and hangs her on the middle rope! She gets Cora in the ring and climbs up but Roxy grabs her foot. Bayley kicks free but Cora up for a big kneelift — and the ref is distracted by Giulia as Team Mean Girl double team Bayley.

Roxy beats on Bayley a bit and stomps her down in the corner. Roxy taunts Bayley and goes in for a splash — Bayley catches her for a belly to belly! Roxy prevents her from making the tag and tags in Cora, who comes off the ropes with an elbow to the back against the ropes. springboard moonsault by Roxy, Cora covers for two-plus.

Cora with a rear chinlock on Bayley, who gets to her feet and punches to escape but gets yanked onto the bottom rope. Cora knocks Giulia off the apron — and turns into a Bayley to Bayley! Bayley crawls and gets the hot tag, so does Roxy but Giulia Matrix dodges and nails Roxy. Big shot off the ropes, Northern lights suplex and she charges at the corner. Roxy moves but gets caught with a kick. Giulia with a front dropkick off the middle rope for two-plus!

Roxy send into the ropes, Cora with a blind tag and Cora charges in — she hits Roxy! Giulia with a rollup for and then a shot to the jaw, cover but Roxy breaks it up. Bayley in and we have a two on two brawl, Bayley takes Roxy to the floor and slams her. In the ring, Giulia with a headbutt and then tags in Bayley! Flying elbow drop! That’s it.

Winner: Bayley & Giulia (12:57)

Rating: *** 1/4

Thoughts: Well that was a delight. They got plenty of time for a TV match and made the most of it. Great match and a strong way to start the show.

* Eddy Thorpe stands in front of a fire and says he’s been overlooked like his people have for centuries, but he stood up and made himself be noticed. He’s overcome obstacles and tested his body, hardened his nature. We can try to write him off but he didn’t write back. He will make his mark in NXT and NXT will understand Eddy Thorpe cannot be broken.

* The Grayson Waller Effect is next.

* We’re back and the ring is set up for the Grayson Waller Effect! Waller welcomes us and gives a shout-out to Atlanta’s favorite son, Austin Theory. Theory says last night they were partying with Quavo and 2 Chains but tonight the party continues!

Waller says it’s ATL because they can’t spell the full word but their guest is who everyone is talking about. And here comes Oba! He struts on down to the ring and strikes a pose, then takes a seat.

Waller welcomes the champ and says to give him the applause as he has a funny little dance, but says Atlanta fans aren’t too smart. Waller says he’s already NXT Champion after two years and the longest-reigning NA Champion, so he must be used to having the title on his shoulder. He says the title is where it needs to be.

Theory says Femi started in NXT at 24 years old and is taking over. He says everyone sees Oba on the main roster but he and Waller don’t see it at all. Femi says that’s why he was invited on the show? That’s funny because he never saw them as NXT Champion and was right. He says in two years he’s accomplished more than the both of them in NXT combined.

Waller says don’t get it twisted; Oba has done a lot of things but he has him here because he wants to see it for himself. There’s levels to this and they were at WrestleMania last year while Oba was in his suite sipping on a juice box hoping to be where they were. Theory says that when the ink was drying on Oba’s contract they were in three WrestleManias. He says Oba is NXT Champion but they’re not in NXT; they’re on Raw. And they’ve seen it a million times: someone excels in NXT but soon after their ass is on the indies trying to sell T-shirts!

He says that they’ve traveled around the world and all they do is create unforgettable moments. Oba says they have all this talk about being champions and climbing the ladder at WrestleMania, but he doesn’t see any titles. They’re where they are because of their big mouths. Their lips, especially Waller’s, write checks their mouths can’t count. He’s building a legacy brick by brick and if they like moments and PLEs and title opportunities? Two weeks, Washington DC, Vengeance Day. But which of them will step up?

Theory starts to walk up but Waller interrupts and says he’s stood in front of the best and has never taken a step back. He wants that shot —

And here’s Ava! Trick is angry and walking backstage. Ava says Oba doesn’t make the matches, she does. So —

HERE COMES TRICK! He says the title is his and Ava knows it, then steps right up to Oba. They mouth off and Trick takes out Theory and then Waller, sending them to the outside — AND OBA HITS TRICK WITH FALL FROM GRACE! Oba stands over Trick, who has his match against Wes Lee next.

* Sarah Schrieber asks Izzi Dame what’s going on with her and Tony D’Angelo and she says there’s nothing going on; they just have a common enemy in Shawn Spears. She says Tony stopped Spears from stalking her so she helped Tony retain his title. That’s it.

Ridge Holland walks up and says there’s something going on because he should be North American Champion if not for her. Stacks walks up and says that’s not how you talk to a lady, and officials separate them.

* Trick Williams is still struggling to get to his feet but he insists he can go so we have a match.

Wes Lee vs. Trick Williams

Wes with a charging dropkick at the bell and Trick is in pain! Lee kicks at Trick’s back and then his gut before locking in a chinlock. He goes for an Irish whip and Trick counters with a shot to the gut, but Lee batters Trick in the corner. The ref backs him off — and Trick puts Lee in the corner for punches! Lee counters and hits several kicks, a snapmare and a kick to the back off the ropes for two.

Lee lays in a shot to the side and then sends Trick into the ropes — modified 619! Lee up top, he leaps — Trick catches him! But Lee with shots to the ribs and then beats Trick down. Crossbody off the ropes and a cover gets two.

Lee decks Trick, but that wakes Trick up! He fires off with fists and slaps Lee over the top of the ropes! Trick out but Wes slams him into the apron and puts him on the booth — METEORA INTO THE BOOTH. Lee slams Trick into the apron head-first and then rolls him in. Cover gets two.

Lee with an abdominal stretch on the mat, and he lays in shots to the ribs. He rolls Trick into a modified crucifix for two, then knees him in the gut. Trick with a roll-up for two but Lee with a quick kick off the ropes. He lays in mounted punches and then pulls Trick into a Camel Clutch in the center of the ring!

Trick fights and breaks the hold, but Lee off the ropes with a dropkick to the knee. ROUNDHOUSE KICK to Trick, cover and Trick kicks out at 2-plus! Wes is getting a bit angry and lays in short-arm kicks, then locks in a single leg crab. Wes says “He’s gonna give up eventually, I got all day!”

Trick almost gets to the ropes and Wes breaks the hold. Trick kicks free but eats an elbow to the face. Trick ducks a shot and nails some punches and then a BIG uppercut. Big-tume lariat and a bodyslam, Wes off the ropes into a back bodydrop. He pulls Wes up for a uranage, then takes aim — Tyson and Tyriek pull Wes out of the ring. Wes goes back in but Trick pulls Tyson is in there and sends him over the top! He grabs Wes and launches him over the top onto Tyson and Tyriek! Clothesline off the stage, back in the ring and Trick batters Wes in the corner! The official backs him off – he nails Tyson! Kicks to Wes and the official pulls him off – Trick nails the official! That’s the bell!

Winner: Wes Lee (10:12)

Rating: *** 1/4

Thoughts: Great match between two very talented guys. Some will take issue with the DQ finish but it was done right.

Trick grabs a chair and goes wild in the ring.

* Ava is watching backstage and Oba walks up. Ava is not happy and Oba tells her to make decisions. Oba asks who he’s facing at Vengeance Day and Ava says it’s him vs. Waller vs. Theory. She says she has to talk to a former champ now and walks off.