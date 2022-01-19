Join 411’s Live WWE NXT Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Hello my fellow NXT watchers! It's Tuesday night, and that means we are ready for another episode of WWE NXT. I'm Jeremy Thomas, here with you as always, and tonight the men's Dusty Tag Team Classic kicks off with two big tag team matches. The Creed Brothers will face Brooks Jensen and Josh Briggs while Legado del Fantasma battle Malik Blade and Edris Enofe, and elsewhere Ivy Nile will find her toughest competition yet in Kay Lee Ray. Oh, and lest I forget — WALTER battles Roderick Strong in the main event! That should be an absolute barn burner, and I hope you're as excited for it as I am.

Anyway, we’re gonna have a lot to cover tonight so let’s hop right in.

As a reminder, the GoFundMe for Larry’s daughters is still active and if you can make a donation, that would be awesome. Thank you so much to everyone who’s done so thus far.

* We’re LIVE at the Capitol Wrestling Center as LA Knight arrives! Knight asked Andre Chase and whats-his-name if they’ve seen Grayson Waller because he’s about to go kick his ass. He has a brief hello with Brooks and Jensen before making his way out to the ring.

Knight gets a mic and calls for his music to cut. The crowd chants for him and it’s weird to realize how quiuckly he became a babyface. He quiets the chants and then gives a few call and response “Yeahs.” Knight says he’s getting right to business: Grayson Waller, go ahead and bring your scrawny ass out here so he can finish what he started last week!

No Waller appearance, and he says that’s about what he expected. What does he have to turn his back to get Waller out here? Bottom line is this: Waller has to understand that week after week, he hears “Grayson Sucks!” but as much as that chaps his ass, there’s one sound that haunts him and it’s the name of the man who’s going to drop him on his head with everyone saying “L.A. Knight.” Knight goes back to Halloween Havoc where he tried to sabotage Knight, and then he did one cool move at War Games but he still couldn’t get the job done. So next week a chick-a-dee turns him down in favor of Knight, because she knew he couldn’t get the job down. So now —

And here comes Waller. Waller takes off the shirt but he’s got a mic. He tells Knight he has a restraining order, which saw Knight can’t touch him. There’s nothing Waller would like more than to get in there and fight Knight, especially after last week. But his lawyers advised him that for their safety, this is what has to happen. Waller walks up (likely violating the order) and leaves it for Knight. If Knight gets within 50 feet of Waller, he gets arrested immediately.

Knight says this is impressive even for Waller and it’s real big. He asks the crowd what they think and they boo, then chant “Rip that Shit!” Waller dares him to do it, and he says he has something better. He has a restraining order against Knight, but not against…HIM!

Dexter Lumis’ music plays and Waller backs up — but Lumis is under the ring! He attacks Waller who backs up. Knight says he can lift the restraining order or face Dexter Lumis, because he’s getting his ass kicked either way. And we’re on break.

Grayson Waller vs. Dexter Lumis

We’re back with the match in progress as Waller chose Lumis during the break. Lumis slams Waller into the corner and charges in, Waller gets the boot up but Lumis catches it and clotheslines him down. Waller with a jawbreaker and a single-arm DDT to turn it around, he grabs Lumis and sends him shoulder-first into the corner, then wraps the left arm around the ropes and wrenches it. Kneee lifts and a shot to the arm, Lumis kicks Waller a couple of times but Waller with a cheap shot and he goes right back to the arm.

Waller gets Lumis on his shoulders but Lumis slides off, pushes Waller into the ropes for a pop-up uppercut. Neckbreaker by Lumis, and then he picks Waller up for another one. The crowd chants for one more time, and Waller delivers before covering for two.

Chinlock by Lumis to wear Waller down, Waller gets to his feet and hits another jawbreaker but gets tossed to the apron. Lumis swings but gets his arm snapped on the ropes. Waller back in and hits a baseball slide clothesline as we go to PIP break.

Waller is still in control when we get back from break, but Lumis shoves him into the corner and starts to floor him with punch uppercut after uppercut. Irish whip into a back bodydrop, then he picks Waller all the way up for a back suplex, kippup into a leg drop! Lumis is looking a little craxy, he hits the uranage and goes for the Silence, but Waller gets to the ropes right away. Lumis follows and locks in the Silence on the outside, but Waller gets him against the announcer booth and rolls in. Some big guy in a suit attacks Lumis and takes him out, then rolls him into the ring. Waller with the Stunner for the pinfall.

Winner: Grayson Waller (9:55)

Rating: ** 3/4

Thoughts: Pretty decent outing from both of these guys, who worked well together. The quick cut to break didn’t help, but the end result was expected and we got Waller his Diesel-like bodyguard.

* We get a video from this past weekend where Malcolm Bivens was talking about how the Creed Brothers were going to run through the division and talked shit about Imperium when WALTER showed up and grabbed Bivens. Strong walked up and they had some words, with Strong saying he’s not scared of WALTER which led to the match.

* Up next is a vignette hyping the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic and introducing the teams: Grizzled Young Veterans, The Creed Brothers, Briggs & Jenson, Jacket Time, Bodhi Hayward & Andre Chase, Legado del Fantasma, Blade & Enofe, and MSK.