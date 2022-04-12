Join 411’s Live WWE NXT Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Hey yo, NXT family! It’s Tuesday evening, and you know what that means: time for another episode of WWE NXT. I’m Jeremy Thomas, present as always, and tonight who have two championships on the line. First off, Mandy Rose will defend the NXT Women’s Championship against Dakota Kai, who just lost her tag team partner to Smackdown. In addition, Cameron Grimes will defend his newly-won NXT North American Championship against Solo Sikoa in a match that is sure to be a banger. And finally, because WWE hates my fingers and wants to punish them, we’ll have five teams doing battle in a Gauntlet Match to determine the new NXT Tag Team Championships between Grayson Waller & Sanga, Legado del Fantasma, The Creed Brothers, Josh Briggs & Brooks Jensen, and Pretty Deadly after MSK was stripped of the titles due to Nash Carter’s departure.

Here in the Thomas den, I’ve had been mostly watching some TV and the movie watching has been relatively low compared to other weeks. I checked out Michael Bay’s Ambulance which is in equal measure the best and worst of Bay’s most quintessential traits and DEFINITELY didn’t need to be over two hours long, as well as the thoroughly disappointing horror film Umma, to which the only conclusion can be “Sandra Oh deserves better than this.” And I watched the dry-as-the-desert deadpan sci-fi comedy Dual, which opens this Friday and stars Karen Gillan as a woman set to battle her clone to the death. It’s good, but man is it going to not be for some people. (Check out my full review of the movie on the site tonight!)

Outside of that I was largely watching television — and by television, I mean Netflix. I watched true crime docuseries The Puppet Master: Hunting the Ultimate Conman and Jimmy Savile: A British Horror Story, both of which are compelling and utterly horrifying in their own ways. And after a long break because other stuff got in the way, I finally finished the last season of The Vampire Diaries, which I never watched when it was on the air but started watching during the pandemic and quickly became hooked on the whole franchise. I still have two seasons of The Originals (which is frankly the better show) to watch and then Legacies.

Anyway, we’re gonna have a lot to cover tonight so let’s hop right in.

As a reminder, the GoFundMe for Larry’s daughters is still active and if you can make a donation, that would be awesome. Thank you so much to everyone who’s done so thus far.

* We start off with a recap of Bron Breakker’s WrestleMania weekend and aftermath, including his win over Gunther on last week’s NXT and Joe Gacy’s kidnapping of Rick Steiner.

NXT North American Championship Match

Cameron Grimes vs. Solo Sikoa

No entrances, we go straight into both men in the ring and the ring introductions. Bell rings and they circle before going for a lockup — and Solo gets Grimes on his shoulders, but Grimes slides off. Grimes gets a hold of the Solo’s leg and gets him into the ropes, Solo pushes him off and Grimes rolls him up for two, followed by a rollup by Solo for two.

Grimes with a waistlock, he ducks a back elbow and armdrags Solo down into an elbowlock, countered by a headscissors. Grimes flips out and armdrags Solo back into the elbowlock. Solo back to his feet, he shoves Grimes into the corner but Grimes floats over and back into the armdrag and elbowlock. Solo gets to his feet but Grimes works the shoulder, wrenching the neck for good measure. Solo back to his feet, Grimes shot into the ropes and knocked down with a shoulderblock. Sikoa runs Grimes over and hits a senton. But Grimes with a sunset flip into a Cave-In attempt, Sikoa dodges.

Grimes offers a handshake, they take it and Grimes says he respects him but his Bloodline can kiss his grits. They go into trading strikes, Grimes sends Solo into the turnbuckle but Solo no-sells it. Grimes does it again and Solo goes wild, sending Grimes into several turnbuckles headfirst and clotheslining him over the ropes!

Sikoa to the outside and rolls Grimes, in, he follows but gets hit with an enzuigiri that takes him to the outside. Grimes to the apron, big kick to Sikoa and a senton off the apron as we go to PIP break!