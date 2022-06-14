Join 411’s Live WWE NXT Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Hey there NXT folks! We’re back for another episode of WWE NXT. Jeremy Thomas here, ready as usual to recap and review this week’s show and tonight we have a six-woman tag team match as Roxanne Pereze, Cora Jade, and Indi Hartwell take on Toxic Attraction. We also have the Creed Brothers defending their newly-won NXT Tag Team Championships against Edris Enofé and Malik Blade, while Xyonn Quinn is set to battle Wes Lee at last. We’ll also likely have more on the plans for Bron Breakker’s next opponent and what’s next for Apollo Crews after he returned to the brand last week.

Anyway, we’re gonna have a lot to cover tonight so let’s hop right in.

* We’re starting off with the NXT Tag Team Championship match.

NXT Tag Team Championship Match

The Creed Brothers vs. Malik Blade & Edris Enofe

Brutus starts off with XXXX and pushes him into the ropes, but Blade goes up and over for a sunset flip for two. Another pin attempt by Blade and Brutus with a waistlock right after. He rolls around with Blade and they get to their feet, Blade goes underneath but gets run over by Brutus! Shoulder to the gut, Julius tags in and Blade leaps over him, comes off the ropes and gets knocked down.

Armdrags by Blade into a wristlock, he taks in Enofe who sends Julies into the corner, Blade trips him and Enofe with a kick for two. Sunset flip for two, and Enfore locks in a bodyscissors neck submission. Julius pushes Enofe’s shoulders to the mat for two and takes control, Brutus tagged in and gets gutwrench slammed onto Enofe for two.

Front facelock by Brutus to wear Enofe down. Enofe tries to fight out but Brutus locks it back in and cinches in. Enofe with an inside cradle but the shoulders aren’t down. Brutus right back up into the front facelock again. Enofe hits a Northern Lights suplex for two!

Blade tags back in but gets run over by Brutus. Julius tags in and hits a knee to the side, cover for one. Brutus tags in and we get more knee rolls from both Creeds, Brutus covers for two. Julius tags back in and gets judo thrown into Blade, who escapes some of it. He goes for the tag, Julius holds him but he turns it around and Enofe tags in. Julius off the ropes, he leaps over a knee lift. Blade out of the ring, Enofe with a big dropkick and runs in but gets sent over the ropes! Blade in but gets sent to the outside two as we go to PIP break.

We’re back with Enofe in a chinlock by Brutus. Enofe fights to his feet and gets free, he hits a big knee to the side of Brutus’ head. Blade in and they take Brutus down, cover for two. Blade manages to pick Brutus up for a back suplex, Enofe tags in and goes up top: diving elbow drop and cover for two until Julius breaks it up.

The rest of Diamond Mine are watching backstage as Enofe pounds on Brutus. He lays in double axehandles to the back, but Brutus picks him up and drops him in a back suplex. Julius tags in and lays into Enofe, he grabs a charging Blade for a belly-to-belly. He picks Blade up for a delayed gutwrench suplex! Blade takes over though, he hits dropkicks on Julius and hits a diving clothesline into the ropes. Up top, he goes for a crossbody but gets caught! Brutus tags in, Julius plants Blade, falling clothesline finishes it.

Winner: The Creed Brothers (13:57)

Rating: *** 1/4

Thoughts: GREAT start to the show. I would complain about the barely-above enhancement talent challengers getting so much offense but this will play into the Diamond Mine tensions and elevates Blade and Enofe. I have zero complaints.

Afterward, we get a show of respect from the champions.

* Cora and Roxanne are joking around backstage when Indi talks about how she used to have a best friend and love of her life. She says she’s an old wily veteran and gives them advice. Cora and Roxanne pick her up and say they all have one thing in common: they despise Toxic Attraction and they need the Indi from last week. Indi is sufficiently pumped up.

* We get a vignette of Apollo Crews writing in a journal at a diner about his achievements in WWE but how he would hear those letters “NXT” in his head. He continues on when some dude complains about his food. In his imagination he walks over and asks if they have a problem, and when the guy stands up he gets his head slammed down on the table. We go back to reality and the whole thing…goes the exact same way as the dream? Okay.

Tiffany Stratton vs. Fallon Henley

This is a rematch of their NXT Women’s Breakout Tournament finals match. Henley charges at the break and Stratton escapes into the ropes, then takes the advantage and smacks Henley. Henley with a BIG right hand, mounted punches and a diving punch. She goes to do the slide out uppercut and Stratton pulls the apron to get her caught in the ropes, and takes over from there. Stratton tosses Henley in the ring and hits a slingshot senton for two.

Stratton with a back bending legscissors submission that is…certainly an image. Henley turns it into a pin for two, Stratton back up and gets decked. She knocks Stratton down and gets sent into the ropes, facebuster. Henley with a splash in the corner and comes off the ropes but eats a kneelift. Double footstomp by Stratton for two.

Stratton trash talks Henley but gets kicked into the corner. Henley charges but gets picked up for a Samoan drop. Here comes Wendy Choo on a hippity-hop and she throws confetti in Stratton, Henley with the cover for three.

Winner: Fallon Henley (3:07)

Rating: ** 1/4

Thoughts: Okay match until the dumb-ass finish. That wasn’t a DQ why, exactly? Also had very little time given.

* Cameron Grimes is walking backstage when some guys walk up to him and say “hell of a match.” He’s not looking for sympathy. Bron says he’ll be champion, and he walks off. Duke Hudson says it isn’t a good idea to put ideas in Grimes’ heads, and crows about his win over Bron. Bron says they should have a rematch tonight, and says he’ll put the NXT Championship on the line. Duke likes the sounds of that, and Bron’s going to get the match made.