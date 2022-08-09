Join 411’s Live WWE NXT Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Hello folks, and welcome to our live WWE NXT coverage on 411! I’m Jeremy Thomas just like I always am, and WWE appears to have some momentum behind it the past couple of weeks! Triple H is keeping things exciting, includuing the return og NXT favorite Dexter Lumis on last night’s Raw. Let me just say that if we don’t get an Indi Hartwell reaction to Dexter’s return on tonight’s NXT, I’m gonna be pissed.

But anyway, tonight we have a busy show as Cora Jade does battle with Zoey Stark and Nikkita Lyons battles Kiana James! Plus Wes Lee and Trick Williams do battle in a Rounds Match, Santos Escobar and Tony D’Angelo have their final accord and more. It promises to be an eventful show, that’s for sure.

Anyway, we’re gonna have a lot to cover tonight so let’s hop right in.

* We start off a recap of the NXT Women’s Tag Team Championship match from last week, with Katana Chance and Kayden Carter winning the titles. Then Trick Williams cuts a promo saying tonight’s about the Rounds Match and he’s going to knock Wes out. Lee appears and says he’s going to knock Trick out, while Cora says she’s going to eliminate Zoey Stark from the women’s division. Zoey says Mandy can put up all the roadblocks she wants, and Tony D’Angelo reveals where the face-to-face with Santos will be: at a public park at night.

* Before the first match, Nikkita and Zoey talk about their golden opportunity in the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Tournament.

Kiana James vs. Nikkita Lyons

Lockup to start, Lyons ends up in the corner. Kiana shoves Lyons, Lyons shoves back and pushes her into the ropes to run her over. JHames with a kick that gets caught but she hits a back elbow, wristlock and she works the shoulder but Lyons knocks her down. Lyons charges at the corner but James moves and Lyons gets her knee hung up in the corner, James with a leaping stomp on the knee.

James somersault snaps the knee of Lyons and slides to the outside, she grabs the knee and slams it into the apron. She tries to do it again but gets kicked, Lyons out and she goes for a kick but James moves and she kicks the steps. James rolls Lyons in, cover for two.

James continues to work the knee with a toe hold, bending Lyons leg way down. Kick to the back of the knee but Lyons shoves James off. Back elbow and a couple kicks, German suplex! Lyons back to her feet and charges in — she doesn’t quite hit the cannonball but covers anyway and James gets her hand on the ropes at two.

James rolls Lyons up and tries to use the ropes, but Lyons kicks out. SPIN KICK by Lyons! Split-legged ledrop for three.

Winner: Nikkita Lyons (4:10)

Rating: **

Thoughts: It didn’t have a lot of time and that missed cannonball stood out. Match as a whole wasn’t awful though, and the win by Lyons was expected.

James attacks after the bell with her back and stands over Lyons.

* Backstage, Apollo Crews and the Creed Brothers are reviewing tape. Julius thanks Crews for helping out and Crews says he loves what they’re doing. Roddy comes in and asks what the hell is this? Julius says Roddy no-showed last week, Roddy says it was a test and they passed. They retained the titles by themselves and he’s proud. The Creeds say he lied and that’s now what they do in Diamond Mind. Crews says it was shady, and Roddy says he can’t even be in Diamond Mine. Crews suggests they watch the six-man tag match from last week. Roddy wants a match with Creed and says his two new best friends will be in his corner, not Crews’.

