Join 411’s Live WWE NXT Coverage

Hello, everyone and welcome to our live WWE NXT coverage on 411! I'm Jeremy Thomas, here as ever, and we're on the final push to NXT Deadline this weekend. Tonight will see the final competitors determined for the Iron Survivor Challenges. Axiom will battle Von Wagner and Andre Chase for the final men's spot, while Indi Hartwell will take on Wendy Choo and Fallon Henley with the women's spot on the line. Plus we'll have Tony D'Angelo returning to the ringPretty Deadly presenting "A Real Christmas Story," and Grayson Waller hosting the men's Iron Survivor competitors in an episode of the Grayson Waller Effect. Sounds like a mostly fun show as WWE makes the big push for the PPV.

Anyway, we're gonna have a lot to cover tonight so let's hop right in.

* We’re LIVE in the Capitol Wrestling Center and starting off with the men’s qualifier.

* Andre Chase gets a pep talk from Duke Hudson before the match, and he says he’s going to give those two motherfuckers an Andre Chase-sized ass-whupping.

Iron Survivor Wild Card Qualifier

Von Wagner vs. Axiom vs. Andre Chase

Chase with a kick to Wagner and unloads on him to start, but Wagner fires back and knocks both men down, then runs over Chase off the ropes. He grabs both men and locks in a double headlock. Chase and Axiom manage to shoot Von into the ropes but he runs them over, then grabs Chase and puts him on his shoulders. Chase slips off and goes into the ropes, he runs into Chase and then he and Axiom both hit a shoulder block to take Wagner down followed by a double suplex. Chase suggests that Axiom dive onto Wagner but then rolls him up for two as a teachable moment.

Axiom briefly in control but Wagner batters him down. Axiom with slaps to the chest and springboards off the ropes to take down both Von and Chase. Flipping Northern lights suplex and a standing moonsault gets two. Wagner back up now and runs through the two, then picks Axiom into a gorilla press and chucks him over the ropes onto Chase as we go to PIP break.

We’re back as Wagner climbs up to the rope with Axiom but Chase climbs up and flips over for a sunset flip powerbomb on Von. Uppercut to Axiom, Chase is up — superplex, which supposedly hits Wagner (it very blatantly didn’t). Wagner and Chase now trading shots as they get to their feet, Wagner with a headbutt and an Irish whip. Chase goes low and takes out the knee, then hits a Russian legsweep before laying in the Chase U stomps. Chase ducks a Wagner clothesline and sends him to the floor, Axiom dives onto Wagner and then kicks Chase in the head. Springboard but Chase kicks him, double underhook sitout powerbomb for two.

Chase goes for a clothesline but Axiom counters it into an armbar, Wagner knocks them over. Wagner gets Axiom on his shoulders but Axiom counters into a bodyscissors and then a triangle choke. Wagner is fading but picks Axiom up and drops him onto Chase. Big slam to Chase and cover for a nearfall.

Wagtner picks up Axiom and gets him on his shoulders, Chase kicks Wagner and grabs both for a DDT and inverted DDT combo. Chase up top, crossbody on Wagner and Chase rolls out of the ring with his momentum. Axiom takes out Wagner and gets the pinfall.

Winner: Axiom (11:51)

Rating: ** 3/4

Thoughts: Not who I expected to win, to be honest. The match was solid for the most part, though Wagner continues to struggle pretty significantly. Everyone else made up for it.

* Cora Jade is walking down a bridge in a vignette and talks about how she’s proven she’ll do what it takes to become the #1 woman in NXT by breaking friendships and cheating. She plans to become the first female Iron Survivor and will sink to any depths.

* Julius Creed is being checked out by the trainer and is cleared to compete. Ivy asks him to check his ribs, and Julius tries to play it off. Brutus asks what she’s doing as the doctor checks Julius’ ribs and says he can’t clear him. The Creeds look pissed and Ivy says she’s protecting Julius.

* Bron Breakker is going out on his boat when Apollo Crews comes and invites himself along. They joke a little about their match at Deadline and Bron teaches Crews how to fish. Crews says he’s a natural in the ring and here. Bron gives him props for his standing moonsault and says he tried it once and fell on his face. Crews says he’s going to have to learn to counter his own moves. Crews asks if this really helps relieve the stress, and runs down Bron’s list of defenses. Bron says that if you lose a match as champion you lose everything you worked for. Crews suggests that Bron give up the title and Bron says good try. Crews catches a fish and they celebrate together. Crews throws the fish back and Bron congratulates him, saying Deadline will be a banger. Crews says he’ll show Bron his gameplan if Bron reciprocates and they talk about their plans. Bron says “May the best man win” and they shake. Crews says today wasn’t his day and Deadline won’t be either.

* A match is about to start but Sanga and Veer lay out the guy in the ring. Javi comes out for the match, sees Indus Sher and suddenly has a hamstring injury so he exits. Veer says that they won’t face the Creeds until they’re 100% and they’re not yet. Sanga says destroying them before then doesn’t interest them. Veer says they respectfully decline until the Creeds are ready — but Sanga says don’t keep them waiting long.

Julius and Brutus come out and want to compete but officials and Ivy are holding them back.

* Duke Hudson is commiserating about the loss when Thea Hail comes in and says she has a match with Isla Dawn. Thea says she’s super ready and Duke says she isn’t ready, but Chase says he approves. Thea runs off and Duke tries to talk sense into Chase but Chase says he’s made his decision and leaves.

* In a video from TikTok, Sol Ruca was doing a dance when Edris Elba and Malik Blade were arguing with another team.

Xyon Quinn vs. Tony D’Angelo

Lockup to start, Tony gets shot into the ropes and runs Quinn over. Quinn right back up and drives Tony into the corner, whips him across the ring and picks him up but Tony slides off and runs Quinn over. Trapped uppercuts to the body by Tony and then punches in the corner, Xyon fights his way out and knocks Tony down. Irish whip, Tony holds onto the ropes and hits a back elbow but Quinn gets him on his shoulders to slam him down with a Samoan drop. Tony slips out of the ring to catch his breath, nails Quinn and then comes in and drops him with his finisher for three.

Winner: XXXXXXXXX (X:XX)

Rating: N/A

Thoughts: RIP Xyon Quinn.

Afterward Tony gets on the mic and says he’s back. He and Stacks talk about how he doesn’t have ring rust and is a shiny new hubcap which is why they call him the Don of NXT. He says he gained some new revenues during his therapy and got some new connections. But for them, it always came down to Wes Lee and the NA Title. He says Lee took a cheap shot and took his knee out.

That brings out Lee who welcomes Tony back. Tony says he appreciates Lee coming out and paying tribute, but Lee says not quite. He says he’s had his eye on Tony as much as Tony’s been on him, plus someone else. Stacks tries to talk shit but Lee tells Tony to switch Stacks to decaf. He says Tony needs to wait until Lee handles Dijak, but Tony says that business needs to wait for some other time.

Dijak appears on the Tron and says Tony’s a scumbag from the streets but as long as he stays out of his way that’s fine. He says his advice to Lee is to keep his name out of his mouth. Dijak says neither of them can and will do anything to keep him from delivering justice.

Stacks tells Lee there’s nowhere to run and goes for a cheap shot, but Lee escapes and says Dijak is first, then Tony.

* We go back to last week when Hank Walker confronted Charlie Dempsey about his shot at Hank last week. He says he wishes he could have followed his father’s footsteps but he wants the same opportunity and respect as everyone else. He says he wants a match with Dempsey, who says he’ll make sure Walker doesn’t belong.

* We see a SCRYPTS with someone talking about people needing to mean what they say and how he must target the chosen ones. There was a lot more but the audio distortion effect made it hard for me to make out.

Hank Walker vs. Charlie Dempsey

Lockup to start, Walker backs Dempsey in the corner but eats a knee to the gut. Dempsey with a big shot to the face which pissed off Hank, he lays into Charlie and flings him in the center of the ring. Dempsey takes over with a shot to the knee and a side headlock, but Walker powers out until Dempsey nails a throat thrust. Walker charges but gets nailed, Dempsey with a standing kimura lock. Walker powers out and slams Dempsey, but Dempsey takes back over by sending Walker into the corner and slams him down for two.

Walker now with a elbowlock submission as Drew Gulak comes out to watch. Walker is able to get to his feet but Dempsey keeps the elbowlock on. Walker is able to fight out at last and sends Dempsey into the ropes, Thesz press and mounted punches. He avalanches Dempsey in the corner, sends him to the opposte corner for another one and then slams him to the mat. Big first, he goes for a big boot but Dempsey catches the leg and slams Walker down. He goes for a kneelock but Walker kicks out of it, Dempsey hyperextends the knee and then locks in the single-leg crab. He hooks Walker’s head and presses them together for the tapout.

Winner: Charlie Dempsey (4:06)

Rating: ** 1/2

Thoughts: Perfectly fine match with the right winner.

* Zoey Stark vignette where she talks about how timing is everything in wrestling and this is the perfect time for the Iron Survivor because it’s her kind of match. We hear the WWE HOFers’ comments praising her and she says the other four women can’t tough her. She has no extra baggage or dead weight; it’s all about her on Saturday. 25 minutes separates her from history.