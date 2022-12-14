Join 411’s Live WWE NXT Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Hello, everyone and welcome to our live WWE NXT coverage on 411! I’m Jeremy Thomas, here as ever, and on the heels of NXT Deadline we have new Tag Team Champions, new #1 contenders and more. Tonight’s show will see The New Day appear and celebrate their Tag Team Championship win over Pretty Deadly, along with Toxic Attraction taking on Ivy Nile and Tatum Paxley. Odyssey Jones battles Von Wagner and Lyra Valkyria makes her NXT debut. Plus we’ll likely see build for Bron Breakker vs. Grayson Waller and Mandy Rose vs. Roxanne Perez, both of which will happen at NXT New Year’s Evil next month. Should be a fun show tonight.

Anyway, we’re gonna have a lot to cover tonight so let’s hop right in.

* We kick off with a recap of NXT Deadline including New Day’s Tag Title win over Pretty Deadly, as well as Grayson Waller and Roxy’s Iron Survivor wins. We also get a recap of Bron Brakker’s win over Apollo Crews and Waller attacking him after the match.

* We’re LIVE in the Capitol Wrestling Center as Roxy hits the ring! Roxy thanks everyone and looks ecstatic. Before she can say much though, Waller arrives in the parking lot in his Hummvee and says it’s his time, his building, his parking lot. He gets a microphone and talks trash all the way to the ring.

Waller says it’s hard to do anything for the first time, but that’s what he does: he makes history. Roxy interrupts him and tells him to shut his mouth. Grayson asks who said that and Roxy says he’s funny, but in case he forgot she was also an Iron Survivor. Props to Grayson, but she did it before Waller and unlike her, she did it from the #1 spot. Waller calls her Booker T’s favorite wrestler and says she was first because she had to get home for bedtime. She says she went home and snuggled up with her mom while Waller was out at the clubs doing shoo-ey after shoo-ey. Waller says it was the biggest wins of both of their careers, but it means that Roxy peaked at 21 because she’s never beating Mandy.

Breakker comes out! Bron says that Roxy is the Iron Woman of NXT and went 25 minutes, outlasting some of NXT’s best women. And he thinks we all agree that we don’t give a damn what Waller thinks, because Roxy is the future NXT Women’s Champion. Waller says “Wrong!’ and shuts down a Roxy chant, then asks Bron how his jaw is doing. Waller says it’s not about how many minutes, it’s about how many falls. He says at New Year’s Evil he’ll outsmart Bron and take the NXT Title. He’s about making moments. Bron suggests they make a moment now and chases Waller off, as Mandy blindsides Roxy from behind with the title and poses over her.

* Earlier today, JD McDonagh was checked out by the medical stats. He accurately predicts that he’ll be cleared to compete. Julius Creed comes in and JD mocks him for his injuries. Julius says he doesn’t care about what the images say, he’s ready to compete and isn’t happy JD tried to hurt him. Brutus says he’s going to hurt JD tonight.

* In the ring still, Roxy says that he doesn’t want to wait until New Year’s Evil; she wants her match tonight. Mandy says if that’s what she wants, she’ll get it.