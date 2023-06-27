Join 411’s Live WWE NXT Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Hello, everyone and welcome to our live WWE NXT coverage right here on 411! I’m Jeremy Thomas once again, and the two-week NXT Gold Rush event comes to its conclusion on tonight’s show. We’ll see Carmelo Hayes defend the NXT Championship against Baron Corbin, while Thea Hail gets her NXT Women’s Championship match against Tiffany Stratton. Plus Malik Blade & Edris Enofé will challenge Gallus for the NXT Tag Team Titles, Nathan Frazer defends the NXT Heritage Cup against Dragon Lee and Gigi Dolin takes on Kiana James. There’s some real potential in some of those matches and hopefully it can keep up the momentum last week brought.

Anyway, we’re gonna have a lot to cover tonight so let’s hop right in.

* Earlier today, Baron Corbin arrived in his $300,000 car and Carmelo Hayes arrived straight from the airport after his Raw appearance.

* We get a montage recapping NXT Gold Rush week one including Malik Blade & Edris Enofe winning their Tag Team Title shot and Bron Breakker pushing Seth Rollins to his limit but coming up short before Finn Balor attacked and Melo & Trick made the save. We then preview tonight’s matches.

* We’re starting off with the NXT Women’s Championship match!

NXT Women’s Championship Match

Tiffany Stratton vs. Thea Hail

Lock up to start and Tiffany tries to back Thea in the corner but gets blocked. She takes Thea down, then comes off the ropes but Thea with a roll-up for two. Backslide gets two as does a sunset flip, then Hail goes for the Kimura but Stratton gets to the bottom rope as Drew Gulak and Charlie Dempsey come out to watch.

Hail locks in a submission but Tiffany escapes, Thea with an armdrag attempt but Tiff blocks it so Thea dropkicks her out of the ring. Thea to the apron and goes for a sprinboard moonsault but Tiffany trips her to the floor and then clotheslines her down. Thea rolled into the ring, Tiff sets up in the corner and hits the handspring back elbow followed by a double stomp off the ropes for two. Tiffany with the hip check off the ropes, cover for two. Thea quickly goes for the Kimura, Tiffany flees to the outside but Thea hits a springboard Coffin Drop. She rolls Tiffany in but Tiff hits a sit-out powerbomb for two as we go to PIP break.

We’re back and Tiffany has Thea in a chinlock. Thea to her feet but gets kneed in the gut. Thea sent to the corner, she comes out and hits a single arm DDT! Thea building momentum now with a few knockdowns and a hip check in the corner, takedown follows and she goes into the Chase U stomps, finishing with a senton. Sprinboard Coffin Drop off the bottom rope gets two.

Thea goes for the Kimura again but gets slammed down. Tiff goes for the powerbomb but Thea escakes and goes for the Kimura, Stratton goes for the ropes and Dempsey pulls the rope away in front of the ref. Hail argues with Gulak and Dempsey, the ref gets involved and Thea locks in the Kimura! Tiff taps but the ref doesn’t see it. Thea back up but gets rolled up for three.

Winner: Thea Hail (9:07)

Rating: ***

Thoughts: Very good effort here, both of these ladies worked very hard and looked good. The ending keeps the title on Tiff as expected but Thea looked strong.

Post-match, Gulak and Dempsey berate Thea. Duke gets involved and is attacked and beat down! Gulak and Dempsey get in Thea’s face — AND ANDRE CHASE IS BACK! Chase lays out Dempsey and Gulak, Duke back in the ring — it’s time for twin windup jabs and Dusty Elbows! Gulak and Dempsey bail the ring and Chase U celebrates.

* Ilja asks what it means to be Unbesiegbar He says his body welts and bleeds like any other man. He chooses to endure it, embrace it, and become it. His body is fallible, but his mind is unbreakable and his will is uncongquerable. He feels an eternal flame inside him and the agony of combat will never defeat it no matter the evil that stands before him. His essence will always be Unbesiegbar.

* Gallus haven’t heard from Joe, but they say Stacks will get what’s coming to him. First Blade & Edris, then Stacks. Meanwhile, Edris and Blade hype themselves up.

* Last week, Dana Brooke was being checked out when Kelani Jordan came in to introduce herself. They commiserate about their gymnastics experience and Kelani puts Dana over for fighting through pain. She’s glad Dana’s here and Dana says she’d like to meet Kelani in the ring at some point when she’s healed up.

NXT Tag Team Championship Match

Gallus vs. Edris Enofe and Malik Blade

Malik and Mark start off in the ring and lock up, Mark puts Malik on the mat. Headlock by Coffey, he’s shot into the ropes and runs Malik over but Malik avoids the cover. Lock back up, Malik escapes and Mark isn’t pleased. They circle and lock back up, Malik with a headlock but gets pushed into the corner and Wolfgang tags in, Malik rolls to escape.

Malik with a headlock, shot into the ropes and ducks some clotheslines. Sunset flip but Wolfgang catches him and gets him on his shoulders, Malik escapes and hits a kick. Enofe tags in for an axehandle off the top. Wristlock by the challenger, Wolfgang picks him up but he slides off. They repeat that, Enofe to the second ropes and leaps but is caught and put in the corner. Coffey tags in but Enofe escapes to the outside.

Back in for a headlock, he’s sent into the corner but goes up and over. Tag and an armdrag, Melik comes in for a headlock takedown. Headlock, Malik shot into the corner and hits a back elbow. He strikes away and comes off the ropes with a clothesline, Edris tags in and double dropkicks to both champions! Coffey taken down, Malik tags in for a frog splash for two. We’re going to PIP break as Angel and Humberto are watching from the raised stage.

We’re back as Malik ducks a clothesline and hits a dropkick. Mark back up and pushes Malik into the hostile corner, Wolfgang tags in and lifts Malik to drop him on the ropes. Wolfgang batters Malik in the corner and tags in Coffey, who lays in a kick to the gut. He rolls Malik over for a two-count. SLeeper to Malik, Wolfgang tags in and they beat in Malik before Wolfgang starts to wrench the neck. He locks in the Million Dollar Dream and slams him to the mat. Malik back up, but Mark tags in and goes to the second rope for a shoulder tackle for two.

Front facelock from Mark but Malik is back to his feet. He pushes to get the tag but Mark blocks it; Malik leaps and makes the tag and Edirs comes in hot! Strikes to Wolfgang, Mark spins Edris around and gets nailed by some shots. Enofe goes for a double leap off Coffey’s back but slips and hits hard. YEESH. Enofe manages to nail Mark for a two-count, Blade tags in and they lay Coffey out for two.

Blade goes for a frog splash and Edris hits an top rope elbowdrop, cover but Wolfgang breaks it up. Blade catches Wolfgang in the ropes and ties him up for shots to the head, he leaps out of the ring but is caught by Coffey. Stacks is here! He goes to dive for Mark but hits Edris! Stacks rolls Edris in and Wolfgang covers for three.

Winner: Gallus (13:16)

Rating: ** 3/4

Thoughts: This was a very good match with a very notable exception in that botch from Edris. Unfortunate but it happens sometimes. Stacks’ actions continue to be enigmatic; not sure where this is going yet.

* Up next is a Schism family discussion after the break. Yay.

* McKenzie is with Meta-Four and asks about tonight’s Heritage Cup title match, but Dar is still sad and doesn’t want to talk about it. Lash cuts in and talks about their nails, and she and Lash talk about their win last week. She says Ronda and Shayna may be next. McKenzie brings up the Heritage Cup again and gets cut off, and the group leaves. Noam says McKenzie sucks.

* The Schism is in the ring and says that she called the meeting because their inner tension has led to turmoil and they need open and honest communication. Gacy tells The Dyad to talk freely.

Jagger says they Gacy brought them in a year ago and made promises, but they’re not seeing it. They’re boosting Schism, not the other way around. Jagger says he and Rip have been together for 18 years and that

Ava says that isn’t necessary and Gacy says it’s okay. He gets it, and says he’s made mistakes but that Jagger never would have been able to say all that before because his best friend never let him have a voice. Gacy says they were two lost souls in obscurity before he gave them a home. Rip says they were in a bad place, beaten and confused. Joe showed them a new way but they’re starting to see cracks. Joe started with inclusivity, then moved to exclusive and then flipped back. They’re starting to see who they are and maybe the problem is —

Ava cuts them off. Gacy says he made mistakes, but preaching inclusivity led to Ava, and he’ll never apologize for that. He asks if The Dyad hesitated and didn’t commit themselves fully? He asks why they’re not in the same clothes. He says he sees two men ready to take down the world which was not the case a year ago.

Here comes Diamond Mine! Brutus says he’s sick and tired of the Schism Dyad family affair. Jagger and Reid says this has nothing to do with any of them, but Julius says it does since Ava cost them their win. Julius says Dyad don’t want to be here, and they don’t want them here so hurry up and implode.

Gacy says the Diamond Mine is more toxic than Schism ever was. Julius says they’re not going to let Schism infect NXT. Gacy suggests The Creed Brothers vs. The Dyad next week, but this time the loser leaves NXT. Reid and Fowler aren’t happy about that. Julius loves it though and says it’s a deal.

* We get a vignette from Bronco Nima & Lucien Price talking about how they grew up with football which led them get their rage out. The bond they had was built to last and they used to live for Friday Night Lights. College came and they split, but they’re back and on the same team ready to unleash. They didn’t come to play; t6hey came to dominate.

* SCRYPTS and Axiom are with Hank and Tank and the latter suggest Axiom and SCRYPTS team up. Nathan Frazer comes in and Axiom congratulates him on winning the cup, saying good luck tonight. He leaves and SCRYPTS says Axiom has his eye on the cup. Axiom says he’s drawn to it.

* Melo and Trick are backstage with Trick pumping Melo up. He says tonight is Melo’s night. Rhea Ripley walks in and Trick talks a bit but Rhea shuts him up. She says that Finn was handling Judgment Day business last week, and next time they jump into that business they’ll become Judgment Day’s business.