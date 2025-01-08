Join 411’s Live WWE NXT Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Hello everyone, and welcome to our live WWE NXT coverage on 411! It’s Jeremy Thomas, and I’m back after a couple weeks off here due to the holidays. I hope you guys had a fun holiday period and I did catch NXT on the replays, which were perfectly fine shows. Anyway, tonight is NXT New Year’s Evil and we have a big card as Trick Williams defends the NXT Championship against Eddie Thorpe and Oba Femi, while Roxanne Perez will put her NXT Women’s Championship on the line against Giulia. We also have a fun four-way match between Stephanie Vaquer, Kelani Jordan, Cora Jade and Lola Vice set to go down, an NXT Heritage Cup rematch between Charlie Dempsey and Lexis King, and the trio of Shotzi, Gigi Dolin & Tatum Paxley teaming up against Fatal Influence. That’s a recipe for a fun show all in all!

* We are LIVE in Los Angeles for NXT New Year’s Evil. Earlier today, Roxy arrived as did Giulia. That match is first.

* Also Oba Femi, Eddy Thorpe, and Trick Williams arrived earlier today.

* A car drives up — THE ROCK is here, as promised. He takes a drink from his soda and walks in from the parking garage.

* Corey Graves is joining Booker T and Vic Joseph on commentary. Nice.

NXT Women’s Championship Match

Roxanne Perez vs. Giulia

Roxy with a headlock takedown to start, back up and Giulia gets her own headlock. Back up and they stare off, then circle. Roxy with a waistlock and takedown, La Magistral and a bridge for two but Giulia escapes into a headscissors. Roxy gets her shoulders on the mat for two and comes up with a headlock — shot into the ropes, she carthweels over Giulia and SLAPS her! And Giulia goes wild with headbutts. Giulia into the corner, she ducks a Roxy clothesline and does up top for a front missile dropkick, then charges in for a kick on a downed Roxy in the corner.

Roxy to the outside, Giulia follows and nails her. She rolls Roxy in and gets on the apron but Roxy snaps the arm against the ropes and wraps her shoulder around the bottom turnbuckle, then leaps into a stomp on it as we go to break.