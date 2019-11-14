Join 411’s Live WWE NXT Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

The opening video package recaps last week’s events.

NXT Cruiserweight Championship: Lio Rush [c] vs. Angel Garza

Lio’s wife, kids, grandmother, and mother-in-law are in attendance. Quick start that leads to a standoff.Garza heads outside and tears off his pants right in front of Lio’s wife. The champion takes him out with a tope suicida and adds a tilt-a-whirl DDT inside. He sends Garza out, hits the wrecking ball dropkick, and has his dive outside turned into a powerslam. Commercial break time. During the break, Garza takes control and works over Lio’s ribs. Returning, Garza hit a huge knee that floors Lio and knees to the back of the head lead to a great near fall. Lio rallies with a spinning Unprettier for two. They fight up top where Garza nails an avalanche moonsault powerslam for two. Insane spot. Lio with a Spanish Fly to turn the tide. He adds the slingshot stunner, holds on, slaps him, and tries it again. Garza blocks the Sunner and delivers the Wing Clipper for a top notch near fall. Garza wants an avalanche Wing Clipper but Rush breaks free with headbutts and a modified super rana. Lio hits two Final Hours to retain.

Winner: Lio Rush in 12:55 [***3/4]

Outside, it looks like Tegan Nox and Rhea Ripley have been attacked. Tegan holds her arm in pain and Ripley is out cold. Security and officials come over to check on them.

A highlight video airs of Shayna Baszler’s appearances on Raw and Smackdown.

Aliyah vs. Xia Li

Both women are apparently vying to impress Shayna Baszler and get that final spot in War Games. Xia lights Aliyah up with strikes. Vanessa Bourne tries to help at ringside but is also kicked away. Aliyah gets a gorgeous bridge on a Northern lights suplex near fall. Xia catches her with a series of kicks that ends it.

Winner: Xia Li in 2:04 [NR]

The medic enters the ring as Aliyah seems to have suffered an injury and has either a bloody nose or lip.

We are now joined by Finn Balor. He says he’s no longer proud of NXT and calls it a joke. Johnny Gargano is the “heart” of NXT yet he’s still injured and out from something that happened three weeks ago. Balor calls the roster a bunch of little boys crying for sympathy when they’re hurt. He says even Matt Riddle got hit last week and hasn’t been seen since. As he speaks, Riddle shows up behind him and tackles him to the ground. They brawl to the outside where Riddle kicks Finn into the stands. Finn backs away and Riddle tells him that he can’t run forever. He is interrupted by the arrival of the Undisputed Era, who surround the ring. Adam Cole says he’s in the wrong place at the wrong time, Tommaso Ciampa heads out followed by Keith Lee. They stand in the ring with UE outside. Cole calls them stupid because they dominated Smackdown and Raw already. They’re the most dominant force in all of WWE. Keith lee doesn’t give a damn and invites them in the ring. Lee gives Cole props for facing Bryan and Rollins but wants him to stand up to him. Roderick Strong scolds him, calls him an idiot, and says Cole deserves a night off. He’ll fight Lee instead. Lee isn’t picky.

Non-Title Match: Keith Lee vs. Roderick Strong

Lee brings Strong inside with a slam before the bell. Strong complains as we go to commercial. At some point during the break the match started. Lee slams him down with an impressive flapjack. Strong fights back with a series of kicks, shoulder blocks, and other quick bursts of power. It barely keeps Lee down. Lee runs him down with a vicious chop after a bunch of Roddy’s barely did anything to him. They go to a commercial break. Returning, STrong gets caught by Lee but fights from his huge grip. Still, a single strike from Lee slows him down. Strong manages to wear him down inside but Lee grabs his wrist whenever he tries hitting the ropes. Lee fires up and destroys Roddy with a barrage of offense. Up top, Strong with a step up enziguri and manages to follow with a huge superplex. That’s not enough so Roddy starts in with strikes and kicks until Lee turns him inside out with a clothesline. Undisputed Era stroll to ringside but Ciampa jumps them from behind. Cole takes him out with a superkick. Fish and Riddle brawl at ringside. Balor arrives and takes out Riddle with Slingblade and a double stomp before dropkicking him into the steel steps. That distracts Lee enough for a jumping knee and Olympic Slam that gets two. Strong with a senton but Lee rolls him over and wins with the Supernova.

Winner: Keith Lee in 17:24 [***1/2]

Undisputed Era attacks, beating on Lee and Ciampa since Riddle was already taken out. Dominik Dijakovic comes out and cleans house. He no-sells kicks and chokeslams the Tag Champs before hitting Feast Your Eyes on Cole. Dijakovic shakes hands with Ciampa and says that he’s in. He stops when he comes face to face with Lee. Tension is thick but Lee offers a handshake that is accepted.

Outside, Jessmyn Duke and Marina Shafir are now found out cold. Also, it looks like Candice LeRae has been taken out. Triple H is even there this time. Scarlett Bordeaux is the one checking on Candice.

Bronson Reed. vs. Isaiah “Swerve” Scott

From the start, it is Reed’s strength against Scott’s quickness. A “Thicc Boi Season” chant starts. There’s literally a spot where Reed just sits on Scott’s back so he can’t move anywhere. He deadlifts Scott and dumps him outside. Scott sends him into the ring post and it’s commercial time.