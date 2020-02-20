Join 411’s Live WWE NXT Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

VIDEO PACKAGE ~ TakeOver: Portland highlights air.

The Undisputed Era open the show. Kyle O’Reilly is sad that he no longer has a title to air guitar on. Adam Cole says that he beat Tommaso Ciampa because obsession will never beat destiny. He’s the greatest NXT Champion of all time. They are still the measuring stick of NXT and Roderick Strong will prove it again tonight against Velveteen Dream. Before Strong can speak, Dream’s voice is heard over the speakers. He tells Roddy to leave the boys behind and prove he’s a man tonight. Do it for Marina. Roddy promises to make him wish he had never returned.

NXT Cruiserweight Championship: Jordan Devlin [c] vs. Lio Rush

Their first exchange sees Devlin take a powder before an early commercial break. Returning, Devlin picks up a near fall. He has his momentum stopped when Lio gets his knees up on a moonsault. Devlin comes back with a half nelson suplex for two. Devlin remains in control with his power advantage and starts to wear down Rush. He gets cocky, disrespectfully kicking away at Lio. He blocks the Come Up with a modified backbreaker to keep Lio in trouble. Time for another break. We return to the two men colliding in the middle of the ring. Lio meets Devlin outside with a tope suicida. Devlin answers with a PK off the apron and a moonsault. He misses but Lio doesn’t with a springboard corkscrew outside. Back inside, Devlin hits Spanish Fly but Lio catches his pin attempt into a Koji Clutch. Lio lets go and climbs up but is cut off. Lio scores with an avalanche poison rana and the Come Up but Devlin gets his foot on the bottom rope. Up goes Lio but he misses the Final Hour. Devlin nails a headbutt and holds Lio’s hand before pulling him into the Devlin Slide to retain.

Winner: Jordan Devlin in 18:35 [***3/4]

Backstage, Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez are interviewed about their alliance. Raquel says she understands what Dakota went through. Tegan got all the opportunities and pushed her aside, which is what Raquel saw happen to her at the Performance Center. William Regal arrives to tell Dakota that she’ll be facing Tegan Nox in a Steel Cage in two weeks.

Tommaso Ciampa arrives at the arena.

At TakeOver, Cathy Kelley interviewed Rhea Ripley about Charlotte accepting her challenge. Rhea says she got what she wanted and claimed that even queens can get nightmares.

Austin Theory comes out for a match but Tommaso Ciampa walks out to interrupt. He goes to speak and Theory comes up to him. Ciampa warns him not to try it tonight, so he backs off. He says he got too focused on Goldie and missed the signs leading to what Johnny Gargano did. Theory grabs him and gets laid out. Ciampa says that to get his life back, there can be no Gargano in NXT. Ciampa continues the beating on Theory, throwing him into the guardrail about ten times in a row.

Chelsea Green has a photoshoot going on backstage.

A Finn Balor vignette runs. He says every hyped opponent has fallen to him and to watch what he does next week.

Grizzled Young Veterans vs. Joaquin Wilde and Raul Mendzoa

Gibson starts with Wilde. The veteran duo makes quick tags and work together to take the early upper hand. Wilde can’t make the tag because they keep him cut off. He finally gets an opening with a moonsault on Drake. Dual tags and Mendoza unloads on both opponents. Clotheslines and dropkicks all around.Mendzoa lands on his feet on a German and springboards in with a dropkick. Gibson stops him with a throat thrust and back suplex. Drake gets tagged, hops off Mendoza and dropkicks Wilde off the apron. Gibson tags in and they hit Ticket to Mayhem to win.

Winners: Grizzled Young Veterans in 4:36 [**1/2]

Zack Gibson gets on the microphone. He runs down the people and says they are here to take over NXT.

New Tag Team Champions the Broserweights come out and celebrate through the crowd. Well, Matt hugs people and dances but Pete Dunne just raises the title and gives out a few fist bumps. They get microphones in the ring. Matt asks where the golf cart is and Pete reminds him that it got impounded because of him. Matt says they both partied hard but their Dusty Cup partied too hard. It failed the Wellness Test and is suspended.

The Broserweights vs. Danny Burch and Oney Lorcan

Non-title action.