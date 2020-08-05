Join 411’s Live WWE NXT Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

NXT Women’s Championship Number One Contender’s Match: Dakota Kai vs. Rhea Ripley

Commentary dates back to how Rhea Ripley didn’t put Dakota Kai on her War Games team, which started Dakota on her current path. Dakota gets overpowered to start and delivers a chop that has little effect. Rhea fires off clotheslines. She also gets two on a stalling vertical suplex. Rhea wears down Dakota with a body scissors. Dakota tries using her speed but then Rhea just stops her with a kick and drops her face first on the apron viciously. A near fall leads into the break. During the break, Dakota finally manages to turn the tide. Returning, Rhea eats a pump kick. She avoids another a few moments later and hits a kick of her own. That gets Rhea going and he gets two on an electric chair drop. Dakota comes back with the Scorpion Kick but eats a flapjack. Dakota finds a dope DDT counter out of the Riptide. Rhea blocks the Kairopractor and puts on the Prism Trap but Dakota rolls through and sends her into the corner. Running boot by Dakota but Rhea knocks her off the top. As the referee checks on Dakota, Mercedes Martinez shows up and boots Rhea. Dakota uses a draped Rhea to hit a modified Go to Kick and win.

Winner: Dakota Kai in 15:47

Martinez gets in the ring and lays out Rhea after Dakota leaves.

Earlier today, Pat McAfee, who is in attendance, talked with Shawn Michaels.

Bronson Reed vs. Shane Thorne

This stems from Thorn tweeting negative things about Reed’s big win a few weeks ago. He talks smack to start and Reed beats his ass for it but then gets dropkicked outside. Thorne adds a sweet corner running senton and a huge shining wizard for two. Reed gets going with a press slam, senton, and DVD. He goes up and hits the splash to win.

Winner: Bronson Reed in 4:31

Earlier today, Breezango arrived and were jumped by Legado del Fantasma. They threw Fandango in the trunk and drove away.

Robert Stone and his ladies are interviewed about what Mercedes did. Stone says Rhea may be done with them but they’re not done with her.

NXT North American Championship Qualifying Match: Damian Priest vs. Oney Lorcan vs. Ridge Holland

Ridge, a former Rugby player, is making his NXT debut but he competed in NXT UK before. All three men just wail on each other to start with loud kicks and stiff shots. It goes into break with nobody taking a clear lead. Returning, Ridge and Priest are just trading blows but then Oney hits a somersault off the top onto both of them. He levels them with running uppercuts for near falls. Ridge starts getting in offense and delivers a big release gutwrench powerbomb on Preist but Oney breaks up the pin. Oney uses more uppercuts to take Ridge off his feet. Then, he grabs Priest’s hair and slaps him in the back a bunch before running into a huge Ridge lariat. Priest dumps Ridge and hits his finisher to advance.

Winner: Damian Priest in 10:17

According to a tweet, McAfee and Cole have made up.

Cameron Grimes vs. Keith Lee

Lee is in a serious mood and Grimes is out to irritate him. Lee proceeds to kick his ass and show how much of a bad mood he’s in. Grimes regrets his decision and wants away. One whip to the corner sends Grimes over and outside. Grimes finally gets an opening with a moonsault outside before a break. As they return, Grimes nearly steals the match with an inside cradle and a rollup with his feet on the ropes. His Superman punch has no effect but he cuts off a POUNCE with an enziguri. He gets two on the Collision Course slam, which is impressive. He fires off shots but Lee is too strong and hits his own. He wins with the Spirit Bomb.

Winner: Keith Lee in 12:29

Post-match, Scarlett’s voice is heard saying things in another language. Then Karrion Kross appears on the screen. With no Regal around, the body count will keep rising until Lee gives him what he wants. He chokes out a dude at the PC. This makes no sense since Lee already agreed to give him a title shot.