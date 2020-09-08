Join 411’s Live WWE NXT Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

NXT opens with a recap video reminding us that they ended a four-way Ironman match in a draw.

NXT Championship: Adam Cole vs. Finn Bálor

The two longest-reigning NXT Champions ever. They start things with a feeling out process as neither man wants to give up the upper hand. Cole takes it to the mat to work on Finn’s shoulder, which has an injury history. Cole gets the first near fall heading into the break. Returning, Finn gets going and picks up two on an elbow drop. The same goes for a basement dropkick. They get into a slugfest and Cole wins out with a pump kick that takes Finn down. Cole adds a Backstabber and avoids the double stomp but takes a Slingblade. He cuts off the John Woo dropkick with Shining Wizard for two. The fight moves outside where Finn is aggressive as he stomps away on Cole. Commentary notes that the title can go to someone who wins by countout here. Cole nails a superkick heading into another break. Inside, they come face to face and trade strikes on their knees. After the break, Finn cuts off a Panama Sunrise attempt with an enziguri. Finn goes up and misses Coup de Grace. Cole superkicks the knee and applies the Figure Four. Finn gets free and stops a superkick with Slingblade. Nightmare on Helms Street and John Woo dropkick connect. Coup de Grace hits but Finn’s knee is hurt so it takes a bit to cover. That means it only gets two. Cole retaliates with another Figure Four. Finn is free but Cole pounces and hits Last Shot for a close two count. Finn catches a Panama Sunrise and hits 1916 but his knee gives out before he can capitalize. They fight up top and Finn hits 1916 off the top to capture the championship.

Winner: Finn Balor in 23:11

Rhea Ripley promises to hurt Mercedes Martinez in a steel cage tonight.

Backstage, Finn gets congratulated by Triple H, various wrestlers, and even Adam Cole. Finn gets interviewed and says this is why he returned to NXT.

Robert Stone pulls McKenzie Mitchell aside to brag about finding Shotzi’s tank. Shotzi shows up and levels him. Aliyah gets involved but ends up crashing into Io Shirai in the midst of a photoshoot. Io chases her to the ring where Shotzi is waiting. They both beat up Aliyah and Io hits her with a sweet backbreaker. Robert Stone goes up top. Shotzi saves Io and then hits him with a shot. Io and Shotzi go up and hit Stone and Aliyah with a moonsault and senton. They high five and Shotzi hands Io her title but pulls it back and laughs. Io snatches it and shoots her a dirty look before saying, “Don’t make me hurt you.”

At the Gargano home, Candice and Johnny seem to have different opinions on Tegan Nox showing up. She likes this friendship but Johnny seems against it. Tegan walks in and Johnny immediately questions her bringing pizzas to Mia Yim’s house a while back. They’re going to talk after a break.

First, we get Timothy Thatcher and Thatch’s Thatch Can. He uses footage to discuss the problems with Damian Priest’s offense.

Ashante “Thee” Adonis vs. Velveteen Dream

Dream has a new wardrobe with white jeans. He talks smack and Adonis isn’t intimidated. He comes back with a DDT but Dream puts him down with the DVD.

Winner: Velveteen Dream in 1:39 [NR]

Post-match, KUSHIDA runs out and gets some revenge on Dream for a few weeks ago. He pulls at Dream’s arm and rams his shoulder into the ring post several times.

We go to a vignette of Fandango talking about the titles. Fandango says his belt smells like gold, baby oil, and success. Imperium also speaks, saying that Breezango are jokes who make a mockery of the titles. The rematch is next Wednesday.

Back to the Gargano House where Johnny flat out says it was an awkward dinner. He steps away after realizing that he probably was the cause. Candice wants Tegan to admit her mistakes and Tegan says she was the one who betrayed her. Candice mentions the pizza thing and Tegan brings up her friend being put through a table. Tegan says Johnny seems to be changing her but Candice says this is who she’s always been. Candice says that she’s been a big sister who has never taken her down a bad path so why would she start now. Tegan seems to be thinking it over.

Austin Theory vs. Bronson Reed

Austin is cocky and Reed shuts him up quickly with a headlock. Reed avoids a kick and Theory hits the mat hard. Reed gets two on a springboard elbow. Reed remains in control by using his strength. He sits on him and sends him flying with a shoulder block off the apron heading into commercial.