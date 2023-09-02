Join 411’s Live WWE Payback Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Welcome to 411’s WWE Payback 2023 Report. We are LIVE in beautiful Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Tonight’s Kickoff Show panelists are Jackie Redmond, Kayla Braxton, Wade Barrett, Booker T, and Peter Rosenberg. The start by breaking down the entire card before heading to a video package for Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn vs. The Judgment Day. Next up is a video package for LA Knight vs. The Miz followed by a video package for Becky Lynch vs. Trish Stratus.