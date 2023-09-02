wrestling / News
Join 411’s Live WWE Payback Coverage
September 2, 2023 | Posted by
Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results
Welcome to 411’s WWE Payback 2023 Report. We are LIVE in beautiful Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Tonight’s Kickoff Show panelists are Jackie Redmond, Kayla Braxton, Wade Barrett, Booker T, and Peter Rosenberg. The start by breaking down the entire card before heading to a video package for Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn vs. The Judgment Day. Next up is a video package for LA Knight vs. The Miz followed by a video package for Becky Lynch vs. Trish Stratus.
More Trending Stories
- Jeff Jarrett Addresses Jim Cornette’s Criticism Of His Texas Chainsaw Massacre Match
- Kevin Nash Recalls Hulk Hogan Having Own WCW Locker Room, The Kliq Not Having Their Own In WWE
- New Details On John Cena’s WWE Return, How Strikes May Affect It
- Backstage Details on Jack Perry’s Reaction To Conversation With CM Punk Before All In