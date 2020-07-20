Join 411’s Live WWE Raw Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest WWE Raw Results

RAW starts with covering the whole eye for an eye thing.

Seth starts RAW proper with his biggest fan above him.

Murphy is with him, and he hands Seth a mic once they get to the ring.

Seth is showered (drizzled?) with boos. They throw shade his way.

Seth says that Rey’s eye came out of its socket. He wants to be honest with us; he understood going into the match what the stip meant, but what happened to him will stay with him for the rest of his life. The visual will stay in his memories forever. It was disgusting, barbaric, more than he expected. It made him sick to his stomach. He has asked himself if he regrets it, and he doesn’t mean to be obtuse, but he has a question for us; do we regret what we have done to him? This was not his decision. We were the ones who made him the Monday Night Messiah and demanded that he become this person. We made him. Do we regret what we’ve done to him and to Rey and his family? Speaking of Rey, let’s remember who asked for this stip. It was Rey.

Seth says we cannot afford to dwell in the past. The beauty in all of this is that Rey is out of sight. The greater good of this show can and will happen, and there is nobody left to stand in the way

Except the dude he is scheduled to fight with. Idiots.

Aleister Black tells Seth not to deflect any of this blame on anyone but Seth. This is all on Seth’s hands, and right now he is here to rectifiy all of this.

Black drops the mic and runs down the ramp. Murphy meets him and eats a kick in the chest. Black enters the ring. Murphy pulls him out and attacks. Seth barks orders as Black sends him into the barricade. He sends Murphy into another one then kicks him in the chest. He is able to stand tall in the ring as we go to break.



Match 1: Seth Rollins vs Aleister Black

We come back and the match is on. Seth has Black in the corner with some right hands. He argues with the ref, telling him that the ref listens to him. Black with a kick flips Seth in the middle of the ring. Black attacks in the corner, with punches and kicks. He whips Seth to the ropes and chin checks him with a thrust. Seth rolls to the outside. Lack leaves the ring, attacks Seth with a right hand, a left to the stomach, then he sends Seth into the apron face first. Right to the face. Seth locks the hips and Black backs him into the post. Black goes for a right hand, Seth ducks, and Black punches the post. Seth sends him into the announce table then back into the ring. Slingblade to Black. Seth drops a knee. Seth works the arm behind Black and whips him into the corner. He hits a suplex. Rollins covers for 1..2…NO!!! Seth works the arm again, chokes Black up with it, and shoves him into the corner arm first again. Seth chokes Black up, rip chord, but Black reverses and hits a hard right. He kicks, another to the fae, and a third is missed. Seth kicks the gut, locks the head, goes for a Falcon Arrow, but Black lands on his feet, hits the ropes, holds them, Seth dives and falls to the outside. He runs up and springboards, roll through, but Black with a right, an elbow to the face. Kicks and a leg sweep. He hits the ropes and a running knee to the face of Seth. Black knocks Murphy off the apron. He goes for a moonsault, but Seth moves and pushes him down. Seth with the stomp! He misses! BLACK MASSS!!!!! Black drags Seth to the center, but Murphy is up ni the ring. Huge kick sends Murphy flying. Black grabs at Seth. Seth rolls to the outside. Murphy in the ring. BLACK MASS to Murphy.

Back from a break, and Black hits a kick to the mid section in the corner. He’s still favoring the right harm. He locks the head and hits a kick to the chest. Black wants Black Mass again, Seth rolls up for 1..2..NO!!! Black Mass attempt again, but Seth ducks. Superkick to Black! Another Superkick to Black! Seth screams for Murphy, who is seated against the announce table, holding his chin. Seth climbs to the top buckle. Black is up. Right hand to Seth. He jumps up and grabs Seth, Seth works the arm, kidney shot from Black. Seth drops down and holds the arm, and that arm is hung over the top rope. Black dives, lands on his fet, Black catches him, Seth grabs the arm. Kick to the face from Black.

Waist lock, Seth grabs the right and rings it forward. Stomp to Black! Seth rolls over. He rolls back and covers for 1..2…3!!!!

Winner: Seth Rollins

Black has got it goin on, and Seth is a formidable opponent. I don’t like that delayed cover at the end, but that’s just nitpicking. If you recall, one of my biggest gripes is how little the first half of matches mean when there is a commercial involved, but that problem didn’t exist here, as everything mattered. Solid affair, even if a bit long feeling before the break.

Total Rating: ***1/2

Match Time: 11:49

AFTER THE MATCH, Murphy and Seth run back to the ring and attack Black. They pull his arm through the bottom rope into the post then slam the arm down hard on the mat outside. Seth asks when is enough enough, and Seth grabs his arm and continually slams it on the announce table over and over, then lifts the lid and tosses it atop Black. Seth wonders who is here to save Black. Murphy sits on his back, and holds his head up. Seth says Black’s Messiah is here to save him, and stomps the hand.

Murphy chews his gum menacingly.

Last niht, MVP was crowned the NEW United States Champion.

Backstage, Farooq is telling MVP and Lashley that there’s a better way. In comes R-Truth, and Truth calls his title a pretty nice replica, then winks and calls him “champ.” MVP says it would be awesome if R-Truth joined them in the ring. Truth says he doesn’t want to be put in the Nelson from Simpsons again.

Lashley says he will be the new Champ, and brings in a ref. Out of nowhere comes Shelton Benjamin, and he clocks Truth then covers for 1..2…3!!!!

MVP invites Shelton to the ring with him.

In the ring, MVP wonders if we’ve been under a rock. Last night, he was crowned the NEW US Champion, and he ddin’t even break a sweat. He brings up a few weeks ago when Lashley hurt Apollo so badly, he stayed home to nurse his wounds. MVP don’t make excuses, he makes history. He calls Ricochet and Alexander Dumb and Dumber, and says that when they get done with them, they’re going to jump in thr whip and head to the after party.

Guys, there’s a pandemic going on.

Ricochet doesn’t like this nickname, but tells Cedric to get him. Cedric says Dumb and Dumber was funny in 2006 when MVP was relevant. A quick search says Dumb and Dumber came out in 1994. Cedric says he and Ric have been champs before and will do it again. Without them. MVP says three grown ass men are in the ring, and sees two little kids outside the ring, that should still be sitting in catering. He wants to make it fair, he tells them to pick any two to face thm. But Ric and Cedric have another tag team partner, someone who is making their return.

It’s Mustafa Ali.

Lashley runs out of the ring, gets Superkicked by Ali, then double superkicked by Ricochet and Cedric. They run into the ring to send out MVP and Shelton, then springboard and flip into position with Ali because they think they’re The Avengers.



Match 2: MVP, Bobby Lashley, and Shelton Benjamin vs Ricochet, Cedric Alexander, and Mustafa Ali

