Join 411’s Live WWE Raw Coverage

What up, peeps! You may notice that there’s no AJ Lee and that Alexa Bliss has taken over! I just hit Tony Acero over the head with the Money in the Bank briefcase Tucker-style and am taking over Raw! (At least until he gets here, he’s running a bit late). We’re gonna be starting with Drew McIntyre in the ring, so that should be a segment!

We start with a recap of McIntyre’s loss to Randy Orton at Hell in a Cell including his Cell fall, all that coughing and crawling, and then the finish where Orton dodged the Claymore and hit the RKO for his 14th world championship.

And now we’re into the theme song. I know it has haters but I dig this song and while it’s an odd choice for Raw, I think they put together pretty effectively.

And here comes McIntyre down the ring. He’s not in his ring gear and has that very Drew-esque look on his face. He gets a mic and says that he’s been trying to think of the words to best express how he feels losing the title to Orton last night. He says he hes no excuses; just one promise. He will be WWE Champion once again. He says there’s a quote from Rocky: it’s not about how hard you hit, but how hard you get hit. If you follow his career, you’ll know no matter how he gets knocked down, he’ll get back up twice as hard. And why is he in such a good mood after last night? If we could read his mind right now, if we knew what was going on up there, we’d be scared.

And HERE COMES THE MIZ. Oh boy. Miz comes out with Morrison. Miz calls for applause for Miz and McIntyre tells them to choose their words carefully. They say Drew’s run is very impressive: almost as impressive as being two-time Mr. MITB. Miz says all good things come to an end, like Otis’ MITB run and Drew’s reign. They want to commend Drew and say they don’t have to worry about facing Orton, because Miz has the briefcase and he wants everyone to understand that it gives him a World Title match any time he wants. He’s defended it before and became WWE Champion by beating Randy Orton. That happened right here in Orlando, Miz dodged an RKO and hit the Skyll Crushing Finale, Angry Miz girl was upset and then he ran backstage and celebrated with his wife Maryse. He says he was talking to Maryse and that history could repeat itself because Orton’s a guest on Moment of Bliss. Morrison says things could be worse, and Miz says imagine if he’d won? He could have been standing here in front of Miz and Morrison outnumbered and have Miz cash in. Morrison says look at the bright side; there’s no target on his back and no need to worry about Miz anymore. He says he hopes it doesn’t take 19 years for him to get the title — and McIntyre headbutts Miz! Morrison tries to do a Scottish brogue and McIntyre takes him down, then starts to throw him across the ring! Miz scurried away and McIntyre pulls Morrison in the ring — but Miz slides in and chop blocks McIntyre, allowing Morrison to escape. McIntyre stomps Miz’s shades and McIntyre says he’s got an idea to run by management; it’s going to be a bad night for Miz and Morrison. “Idiots.”

The announcers break down the three Survivor Series qualifiers for tonight: Keith Lee vs. Elias, Matt Riddle vs. Sheamus, and Jeff Hardy vs. AJ Styles.

Big thanks to Jeremy Thomas for taking care of the report for me during that opening. I’ve found Miz and Morrison to be deplorable, so refused to do even the least of work with regards to them. Lol, jk, it was LA traffic.

Oh, joy, it’s that time of the year where we get to pretend that people have brand loyalty!

AJ is here to talk about being captain of Team Raw, and in order to do that, he’s gotta beat the guy he’s been facing on Smackdown over the summer. See how fresh and new this product is?!?!



Match 1: AJ Styles vs Jeff Hardy

Jeff is quick to send Aj to the outside, then fly off the top rope, right into the hands of the big bad body guard of AJ.

Back from a break, and AJ hits an enziguri in the ring. Brainbuster from AJ get a 1..2..NO!!! So did the big guy just lay Jeff down softly?

AJ heads to the apron. He readies the forearm. AJ struggles to stand. He heads to the corner on his hands and knees. AJ comes back in and misses a splash. Inverted atomic drop. Leg drop then a dropkick! Splash and a cover for 1..2..NO!!! Jeff with a kick to AJ then a swinging kick to AJ in the corner. Cover from Jeff for 1..2…NO!!! knee to the back from AJ. Side Russian from Jeff. Stacked cover from Jeff. 1….2…NO!!! AJ with Torture Rack. He spins Jeff out and Jeff lands on his back. Cover for 1..2..NO!!! Styles for aa Clash, Jeff escapes, goes for Twist of Fate, Pele kick is reversed, Jeff with a suplex onto AJ! Jeff to the top rope. He stops to stare at the big guy. That’s enough to distract, and AJ clips Jeff, causing him to tumble down from the corner. AJ to the apron.

Jeff kicks him, locks up for Twist of Fate, AJ sends him into the post, then clotheslines Jeff to the outside. Phenomenal Forearm. Pin for 1..2…3!!!

Winner:

Fortunately, the big guy didn’t do much during the match. Unfortunately, jeff is apparently not immune to the disease that makes most wrestlers seemingly an idiot when someone is outside. In terms of wrestling, AJ is great, but we’ve seen this match before and the only difference was a torture rack bomb.

Total Rating: *1/2

Match Time: 9:58

As AJ celebrates at the top of the ramp, Elias clocks Jeff Hardy with a guitar from behind.

R-TRUTH is backstage, and he says that he will be out tonight to scout his competition. This is dangerous, of course, but being champion is dangerous. He eats and sleeps dangerously. His third middle name is Dangerously.



Match 2: Drew Gulak and Akira Tozawa vs Lince Dorado and Gran Metalik

Akira and Lince ot start. Akira goes full ninja, and strikes the throat. Tag to Drew who comes in to double team against Lince. Axes to the chest and Drew covers for a less than 1. Drew drops down Lince across his knee. Drew with a fist to the gut, and he spins it a abit. Lince hits the ropes and flies off with aflip and an X-Factor.

R-Truth’s music hits, and Truth comes out to scope the talent. Akira drops down from the apron and calls a ref over to roll Truth up for 1..2..NO!!! Truth sends akira into the barriade. Metalik flies off the apron and Truth ducks under and enters the ring. Lince covers for 1..2..NO!!! Drew tosses him aside and covers for 1..2..NO!!!

Lince to the top rope. Flies off the top with a crossbody and a pin to Drew for 1..2…3!!

Winner: Not a single soul. Especially not Drew

Total Rating: NR

Match Time: 2:08

Akira rolls up Truth, then Lince, then Drew tries, all of them getting a 2 count.

WE RETURN to Firefly Funhouse!

All the puppets are here for a feast! In comes Bray to invite us to his very mad tea party. RAmblin tells Bray to stop bein upset and cheer up. Bray says not that kind of mad.

In comes Alexa, who has tea. Splendid, says Bray. She made it extra special for Ramblin Rabbit. It’s delicious. What’s in it? Arsenic. This, of course, kills Ramblin Rabbit.

Bray laughs it off, as does Alexa. They’re all a little mad around here. But how do we know Alexa is mad? Well, she must be. Bray explains that this is a magical place. He comforts and heels and there is only one thing you have to do. LET HIM IN.

Alexa explains she’s going to speak to Orton later tonight. Bray doesn’t seem to happy with this. Ramblin turns out ok, and tells his wife that he is coming home. Bray murders him with Seth’s staff.

BACKSTAGE, Keith Lee speaks to Charley about what Braun did last week. He couldn’t beat Lee clean, so he went below the belt. He likes to call himself a monster, but the next time Lee faces Braun, he will show him a real monster. Not tonight, though. Tonight, he will destroy Elias and go on to Survivor Series. Prepare ourselves, because he is about to walk with Elias.