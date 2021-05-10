Join 411’s Live WWE Raw Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest WWE Raw Results

Hey there everyone, Winfree subbing in here as Tony is stuck in some travel paradox but hopefully that will be resolved by next week. In the interim I’m here, and given how poorly this went the last time I covered RAW I’m a touch pessimistic this time around. Tonight is RAW’s go home show for WrestleMania Backlash, so a lot of multi-man stuff is scheduled, Drew McIntyre will get a one on one match tonight with Bobby Lashley ahead of the triple threat for Lashley’s title this Sunday, and Sheamus will probably be here in some capacity. Anyway let’s see what WWE has to try and sell us on the upcoming PPV.

Charlotte Flair comes out to start the show, we’re opening with a six woman tag team match.

Match #1 – 6 Woman Tag Team Match: Charlotte Flair, Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler w/ Reginald vs. Asuka, Mandy Rose, and Dana Brooke

Mandy and Jax starts us off. Many avoids Jax early, misses a cheap shot attempt on Charlotte and gets isolated in the heel corner. Baszler tags in and they start stomping Mandy down in the corner. Baszler starts working the arm, hits a taekdown moves to a front headlock but Mandy picks her up and drives things to her corner. Asuka tags in and starts kicking Bazler. Bazler gets a side headlock, they run the ropes and Asuka drops Baszler with a drop kick. Dana and Mandy in to land drop kicks, the heels all get in and everyone yells at each other as Alexa Bliss’s music his and here she is in her swing on the entrance ramp.

She apologizes for interrupting things, she’s sorry but Lilly isn’t. They’re just out here to keep an eye on someone. She laughs and swings as we head to break.

We come back to Charlotte working a headscissors on Mandy. Charlotte drives Mandy’s head into the ring a few times, then tags in Baszler. Baszler to the arm of Mandy and works it over, then Jax tags in. Scoop slam from Jax, she tries to work a headlock but Mandy fights back, gets dropped awkwardly, not sure if Mandy or Jax botched that. Brooke tags in, Jax tags Baszler and things seem to get back on track. Brooke runs wild for a bit, but eventually eats a backbreaker from Baszler. Baszler’s knee goes limp, she can’t walk. Brooke tags Asuka, who takes out Jax then hits Baszler with a Shining Wizard to win. Guess we know who Alexa was looking at.

Not a great match, a few obvious miscues and the incredibly awkward Alexa involvement.

Charlotte plants Asuka with a big boot post match, because she’s somehow more of a Poochie for this division than even Reginald. Alexa and Lilly laugh, because that’s kind of what she does I guess.

We get a reminder that last week RKBro beat Jaxon Ryker and Elias after Riddle nearly killed Elias. Riddle rolls up on the New Day, they talk about tomatoes and other various pratfalls of physical comedy. Riddle laughs at Randy getting hit with tomatoes last week, Randy is right behind him because comedy. New Day apologizes, Riddle says it was funny, Orton finds ending careers funny, killing legends, or kicking people in the head. Even setting things on fire. He’ll see them out there for their match. Riddle says they’ll catch up, get it, ketchup? Or was it catsup?

Commentary reminds us about the 8 man tag match tonight featuring everyone who was just backstage as we head to commercial.

We come back to MVP knocking on the door to Braun Strowman’s locker room. He heads in, Strowman tells him to leave but MVP tries to sell him on a proposition. He flatters Strowman, noting how close he came to beating Lashley last week, then says Lashley would rather lose the belt to Strowman than Drew McIntyre. If somehow Drew couldn’t make it to Backlash, well then Lashley and Braun could have a one on one match. Braun doesn’t like MVP, MVP understands and doesn’t take it personally because it’s just business.

We get a recap of Morrison getting pinned by Damien Priest last week to set up a tag team match tonight. Also at WrestleMania Backlash Priest will battle the Miz one on one. That sends us to Priest talking with Adam Pearce, Miz and Morrison walk up. They wonder what Priest is doing here, Pearce says there was an idea from Priest. Morrison argues a bit about how he would have beaten Priest if not for Miz last week. Priest says if Morrison beats him tonight he’ll let Miz choose the stipulation for their Backlash match, but if Priest wins he’ll get to choose. Morrison accepts much to the consternation of Miz.

Jinder Mahal is at gorilla position talking to the camera. He says nothing smells better than fresh competition and he’s happy to be back on Raw. But he’s not here alone, he’s brought Veer and Shaky, and he’s going to remind everyone that he’s a former WWE champion. Oh we remember buddy, some of us are still dealing with the trauma associated with it. Mahal and his new goons head to the ring, he’ll take on Jeff Hardy after the break.

Match #2: Jinder Mahal w/ Shaky and Veer vs. Jeff Hardy

