Join 411’s Live WWE Raw Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest WWE Raw Results

Hello everyone, Winfree here taking an emergency tag on behalf of Tony Acero who had some stuff come up. A happy Memorial Day to all of my fellow Americans, and a generally good evening to all of you around the world. Tonight WWE is trying to build towards Hell in a Cell, which is coming your way in just about 20 days. The big thing they’ve been building here is the trio of Bobby Lashley, Drew McIntyre, and Kofi Kingston. Tonight Drew will battle Kofi to determine which of them will get a shot at Hell in a Cell. My bet would be another non-finish leading to a triple threat, Kofi eats the fall there so WWE can keep Drew and Lashley going even longer. Also we’ll keep building Charlotte Flair and Rhea Ripley with a Miz TV segment, Tamina and Natalya will remind everyone they exist, and Sheamus will probably have the best match of the night. Anyway, let’s see what they’ve got in store for us.

A fairly well done Memorial Day video kicks things off, then we head to ringside with veteran combat sports announcer Jimmy Smith is alongside Byron and Graves. In the ring are John Morrison and Miz to give us our opening segment. Morrison is wearing a faux garlic necklace, I guess he’s worried about vampires in addition to zombies. Miz welcomes us to his talk show, he says the last couple of weeks on Raw have been tough without him. 411’s rating would disagree. Miz apologizes for the zombies, saying he was injured and for the first time in his career he couldn’t continue. He asks Morrison about the smell, oh that’s real garlic. Morrison says he’s ready for anything now, he’s also got his “drip stick”. Miz loves Morrison, and says he knew he had to get here because the road touring schedule is coming back and he had to be here for it. He also realized he’s accomplished so much, now it’s time to support the younger talent like Morrison or Charlotte Flair. That brings out Charlotte. Charlotte is totally miffed by Morrison’s garlic necklace. Please, make Charlotte into a canonical vampire. Charlotte says she can’t even breathe, then reminds us she might get her 14th title at Hell in a Cell. Miz and Morrison over laugh, and I actually agree with Charlotte’s reaction to them. Charlotte says in 3 weeks she’ll send Rhea to hell. That prompts Rhea Ripley to come out. Rhea finds the notion of being sent to hell funny, and tells Charlotte to go to hell. Miz and Morrison try to calm things down. Miz asks a bunch of inane questions of Rhea, and Morrison asks her favorite garlic bread recipe which Rhea calls the dumbest thing she’s ever heard. She’s not a vampire, she’s a nightmare for everyone in the division then offers to come back in 3 weeks after she beats Charlotte. Charlotte says Rhea couldn’t even beat Nikki Cross last week, which gets us to a replay of last week when Rhea got too caught up stomping Cross to actually win the match in less than 2 minutes. Back to live, where Charlotte again mocks Rhea. Wait, here comes the aforementioned Nikki Cross. You know who likes revolving door promo segments? I’m guessing no one. Cross apologizes for interrupting the show but she couldn’t wait any longer. Last week Cross beat Rhea, and it would only be fair if she got first dibs on the winner of Hell in a Cell. Charlotte says life isn’t fair, if it were she’d be champion right now. Rhea says last week was an aberration because of the time limit, but Cross did earn her respect. Cross moves on to Charlotte, saying she could beat her in 2 minutes. Charlotte calls this ridiculous, claiming she could beat Cross in 1 minute, which prompts Cross to slap her. Charlotte accepts the match challenge, presumably that will start when we get back from break. Not a great opening segment.

Match #1: Charlotte Flair vs. Nikki Cross

So there’s 2 minutes on the clock. Cross heads out of the ring and mocks Charlotte. More keep away for Cross while Charlotte tries to avoid getting frustrated. Charlotte demands Cross get in the ring, Cross hides behind Rhea and gets back in the ring. Charlotte and Rhea square off. Back in the ring Charlotte gets a knee to the body with about 30 seconds left. They head up top, Cross hits a tornado DDT. Charlotte awkwardly tries for the Figure 8 as time expires.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Nikki Cross won by surviving for 2 minutes

Rating: DUD

Well, that was a way to kill 30 minutes or so I guess.

Charlotte complains that this is Rhea’s fault while Cross celebrates on the entrance ramp.

We get a recap of the issue between New Day and RKBro. In the back Riddle and Damien Priest talk about the upcoming return to touring. Riddle asks for Spanish lessons, they go back and forth before Priest looks off camera and welcomes Randy Orton to the segment before walking off. Orton brings up Riddle using his finish last week, Riddle says he should have asked first but he did hit it out of nowhere. Orton was impressed with the match last week, and if they’re going to do this tag team thing they might as well do it, before offering Riddle a spot in his corner tonight. Riddle talks way too much, Orton quiets him with a look. Riddle mimes locking his lips shut, Orton demands the invisible key which he then tosses away, leading to Riddle pawing at the ground looking for it.

Xavier Woods heads to the ring, his match with Orton will be up after the break.

Back from break Woods is in the ring, and here comes Orton.

Match #2: Xavier Woods vs. Randy Orton w/ Riddle

They tie up, Orton gets a side headlock then hits a shoulder block. Woods avoids an RKO, hits an arm drag and tries to quicken the pace before Orton drops him with a snake eyes. Out of the ring Orgon bounces Woods off the announce table a few times, then hits a back suplex onto it to send us to break.

We come back to Orton working a headlock on the mat. Woods fights to his feet, breaks the hold and hits an arm breaker. Enziguri from Woods and both men are down. Strikes from Woods, eventually Orton cuts him off with a knee to the body. They hit the ropes, Woods lands a rolling elbow then a sliding flatliner for a 2 count. Woods sets for a 10 punch, Orton rakes the eyes and then hits a powerbomb for a near fall. Orton moves Woods to the apron, he tries the hanging DDT but Woods counters into a codebreaker to the arm then into the Fujiwara armbar. Orton gets to the ropes to force a break. Woods too slow taking advantage, Orton slings him to the apron and hits him with the hanging DDT. Orton wants the RKO, Woods counters into a backslide for 2 then lands a kick. Orton catches a charging Woods with the Bro Derrick to win.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Randy Orton won

Rating: 2.5 stars

Orton and Woods worked pretty well together, but the commercial break in the middle killed the potential for this to be anything more than average. Riddle freaks out over Orton using his finish. They tease a pose together, but Orton can’t quite do it yet.

A video recap of the falling out brewing between Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler. We know they’re going to split up, then in a bit Tamina and Natalya will split allowing Tamina and Jax to team up. Here comes Baszler for her match against Reginald. That match will start after this break.

Back from break as MVP leads a group of women into the lounge, and here’s Bobby Lashley to join them.

To the ring again, for our next match. Reginald and Nia Jax talk at Gorilla, Reginald asks her to stay back here and not accompany him.

Match #3: Shayna Baszler vs. Reginald

Reginald with his usual acrobatics before Baszler floors him with a shoulder block. Baszler misses a kick, Reginald with a roll up but Baszler gets his arm. They trade tosses into the ropes, then Reginald hits a scoop slam. He apologizes, Baszler tries a single leg but Reginald back flips out of it. Eventually Baszler gets him down and DDT’s leg. Baszler goes to work on the leg of Reginald. Modified calf slicer from Baszler, then she slams the knee onto the mat. Reginald back up, he wont quit and Baszler gets him in an ankle lock. Reginald rolls out of the hold, avoids a kick and hits a tornado cross body. Baszler is down, Reginald climbs the ropes but misses a moonsault double foot stomp and his knee is still hurt. Kirifuda Clutch, but a Kane pyro goes off to distract Baszler. Reginald gets a victory roll and pins Baszler.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Reginald won

Rating: 1.5 stars

Reginald and Nia celebrate at Gorilla. Rando pyro issues continue to plague Shayna, I wonder which supernatural using female member of the roster is responsible?

Drew McIntyre gets interviewed, he says tonight is all about himself and Kofi Kingston. He respects Kofi, he’s a loyal friend who’s worked hard for everything he’s got. Drew brings up how long it took Kofi to reach the top, and Drew mentions that like Kofi he used to put others first. But Drew realized he had to invest everything into his career, and one day he’ll have kids but right now everything is dedicated to becoming champion. He reiterates his respect for Kofi, but he’ll do everything Kofi wont and then will get the title back at Hell in a Cell.

Mace and T-Bar head to the ring, they’ll have a tag team match after the break.

Match #4 – Tag Team Match: Mace and T-Bar vs. Lucha House Party (Gran Metalik and Lince Dorado)

