Join 411’s Live WWE Raw Coverage

Hello there, WWE fans! It’s Monday evening, and that means it’s time for Raw! I’m Jeremy Thomas, and I’m filling in for Tony for the first 15, so get ready for that. Not much to say, so let’s just get into it.
As a reminder, the GoFundMe for Larry’s daughters is still active and if you can make a donation, that would be awesome. Thank you so much to everyone who’s done so thus far.
* We’re LIVE in Denver, Colorado and we’re on SYFY, commercial-free for the first hour. Bobby Lashley will speak tonight, as will Lita. We have a Quiz Bowl final as well, so…yay?
