Join 411’s Live WWE Raw Coverage

Football season is in full swing, and 15 hours behind the bar has not deterred me from joining you tonight for a fun-filled festival of fighting! Let’s Fuckin GO!!!!

It’s Monday…you know what that means.

Let’s start with some fire and BURN IT DOWN!!!

Rollins is here donning a wonderful purple to introduce us to RAW. He claims he is the face of RAW as he introduces himself. He asks us if we believe in Karma. He didn’t until last week. He then brings up Riddle, and his request for a rematch, but Rollins isn’t too interested in that. So what’s next?

Crowd starts a REMATCH CLAPCLAP chant

Rollins screams he isn’t interested, and tells the crowd to zip it. He says it has been far too long since he has held gold.

BROOOOOOO!!!!!!

Riddle ain’t havin it. He comes out, lifts the mic, says, “Bro,” then rushes the ring and attacks Rollins!!! He corners Riddle, then lifts him and sends him over the top rope to the outside. Riddle follows and beats down on Seth but Seth sends his face into the announce table and heads through the crowd. Riddle follows. Rollins sends him into the steps and up the ramp, then the lights go out and Judgment Day comes out to stand at the top of the ramp, staring Riddle down.

Finn tells Bro to Chill, that they are friends. Priest tells Riddle he and Rhea and him go way back. Kinky.

Priest say they’re the same: superstars on the rise, but someone holding them back. Judgment Day is here to change that for Riddle. Finn brings up Dom, saying how much he has grown. He’s finally stepped out of his dad’s shadow. Priest calls him Matthew as the crowd chants NO. Priest tells Riddle to rise with them, or fall against them.

Riddle says they do go back, dude. But right now, his focus is on Seth, so the answer is no.

Finn then tells Riddle, Bro, that maybe his brain is a lil cloudy due to the lax laws in Portland, so he wants to be clear. Riddle either stands with them or stand in their way.

Riddle hits a high knee then sends Priest over the top rope with a clothesline.



Match 1: Matt Riddle vs Finn Balor

We come to the match already goin down. Riddle hits a gutwrench suplex, hold on and hits another one, then a Broton and a cover for 1…2..NO!!! Finn is up and kicks he leg out from under Riddle. Riddle stands and Finn does it again. Finn stomps the ankle then wraps Riddle’s leg up around the ropes. Riddle punches the back of the head and climbs up the corner, but Finn pulls the leg out frm under him. Finn puts a boot to the neck and steps on it. Finn elbows the shoulder and locks in a side headlock. Riddle escapes, hits the ropes, tries for another Broton, but Finn moves then hits some hard rights to Riddle’s face. Snap suplex from Finn into a cover for 1..2…NO!!! Finn with a chin lock from behind until Riddle stands out of it. Finn hits a quick neckbreaker, then a cover for 1..2..NO!!! Finn stomps Riddle on the chest then steps on the neck. Finn tries some more stomps, Finn tries for a right against the ropes, but Riddle body scissors him over the top. Riddle goes for a huge punt kick, but Priest stands in the way! Finn uses the distraction and sends Riddle into the apron hard. Finn with rights. He hops to the apron, steps on Riddle’s neck again. Stomp is missed and Riddle hits kicks to the chest. Firemans on the apron. Finn drops to his feet, then hits 1916 as we go to break!

