Join 411’s Live WWE Raw Coverage

Backstage, we see HHH, Shawn, DX & Road Dogg talking about if they’re ready. HHH asks them tnot to talk about genitals, and we get a lot of bleeping. We’ve got 4 rubber chickens. H tells them “No fighting.”

Corey Graves welcomes Kevin Patrick to the announce booth and they run down the card.

The Bloodline is here! They the ones! The length of this entrance gives me a chance to give a shoutout to the Iranian women that deserve a spot on the Island of Relevancy that Roman talks about. I hope they make their mark. . Paul passes the microphone to Roman. Roman asks Brooklyn to acknowledge him. Roman likes to move forward, not think about last week, but he can’t get past last Friday. His father told him that the loudest in the room is also the weakest in the room. Roman asks Jey if he’s a fool. Sami interrupts. Paul is outraged for a second but immediately apologizes. Sami would like to handle the situation with Jey. Roman grins and says that Sami really is the Honorary Uce, and says “He’s all yours”. Sami says we all love Jey. Sami & Roman had a really good talk the other night. They feel his behavior as of late hasn’t been very Ucey. Look at Jimmy, who doesn’t love Jimmy! Look at that smile! Look at Solo! Built like a brickhouse, he’s cool. They need Jey to be cool. Can he be cool? Jey asks if Roman is ribbing him. Sami is trying to make amends here, but here comes Matt Riddle. Riddle made Seth Rollins tap. He wants another show at Roman for the championship. Roman asks the crowd, and decides nahhh. Riddle needs to get to the back of the line and stay at the back of the line. The fans chant for Sami to step up to fight Riddle, and Jey eggs that on. The Bloodline say yeet! Sami lays down the challenge to Riddle for tonight. He accepts, yeet!

Austin Theory vs. Johnny Gargano: Austin evades a superkick and gets chopped a couple of times. Gargano stomps Theory in the corner. Gargano with a rana, then a kick that knocks Theory outside to the apron. Gargano goes for a DDT on the apron, but Theory reverses into a suplex onto said apron as we go to commercial.

We’re back, and Gargano is fighting back. Shoots through the ropes for a spear and gets two. Theory hits a big move for a two count of his own. Theory goes for his finish, but Gargano evades. Theory tries to lock in the Gargano Escape, Gargano gets out and locks in one of his own. Theory gets out, hits a superkick. Theory rolls into a superkick from Gargano. Gargano hits a tornado DDT on the floor. Gargano hits One Final Beat in the ring, and gets the three count!

Winner: Johnny Gargano

Rey Mysterio vs. Chad Gable: Chad is shooshing people early and trying to get pins. Rey with a rana sending Master Gable to the outside, then Rey sends Gable into the barricade on the outside. Then we hear some Judgment Day music, and Dominik Mysterio & Rhea Ripley make their entrance as we go to commercial.

We’re back and Rey has the advantage over a likely Rand Paul voter. Gable hits a bridging German for two.