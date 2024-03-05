Join 411’s Live WWE Raw Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest WWE Raw Results

Ya smell that…it’s Mania Season, baybeeee!!!

We start with a recap of Smackdown! Where The Rock laid down the challenge.

Cody Rhodes is here, live, and ready to start of RAW. He has but one query.

He’d love to talk about how, at Mania, he will stand across from the greatest champion in company history, Roman Reigns. Unfortunately, he is unable to talk about that because of a distraction – one that stings quite a bit, The Rock.

Last week, The Rock took to Instagram. He posted a 16 minute video, deleted it, and five minutes later, posted a director’s cut that was 21 minutes. He called all of us meth-heads, talked about his dog – and don’t ever talk about his dog, warns Cody – and he, of course, talked about everything BUT the one v one Cody challenged him with.

The Rock was right, they did have a conversation, when The Rock told him the people don’t want Cody vs Roman. The people want Rock v Roman. But then we started chanting something else. He heard it, WWE heard it, and Rock heard it, because he began calling us cry babies. Cody asks if there are any in the crowd.

The Rock has presented an entirely different challenge. One that involves Seth, his friend, so let’s bring him out.

Seth Rollins comes out to much love, bright as ever. He gets some crowd participation then asks Cody what’s up. Cody says the plot has been twisted. He didn’t think he’d be a part of Mania until he saw that stupid powerpoint The Rock showed. Seth must face the only other guy who has pinned him besides Roman, Drew McIntyre. So, what he wants to say is The Rock and Roman together, he fully understands if Seth wants to focus on Drew and is not on board with having Cody’s back.

Seth respects Cody giving him the out, but he’ll take care of Drew. He told Drew last week, told the entire world, there are some things bigger than them, and taking down The Bloodline is the biggest thing that they can do. It’s not just Cody’s story that must be finished, it’s Seth’s too. Ten years ago, he and Reigns came in and wanted to take the power from the the top and give it back to the people. Reigns wants to keep it all for himself. Here’s the problem – they are this close. With The Rock in Te Bloodline, they are this close to Reigns having absolute power.

As for The Rock, Seth is kind of over him. He hasn’t been The Rock for a long time and damn sure hasn’t been The Peoples’ Champ for a long time. SO he’s going to call him something else, a new name for him, how about Diarrhea Dwayne, because he’s been running his mouth, and everything that comes out has the consistency of wet baby poop. The Rock gets on IG for 21 minutes, and has the gall to get on there, insult Cody’s dog, and he says he can make the World Championship go away. He says with a snap of his fingers, because he’s Seth’s boss, he can make it go away. Seth dares him to try. He also says he made pro wrestling cool again. Yes, The Rock, their savior. He saved them, made it cool. Diarrhea Dwayne hasn’t been cool in 20 years. What is cool? This morning, he received one hundred percent medical clearance and is back and ready to go. SO this Friday, he will be at Smackdown to confront The Bloodline. He wants to know…does Cody have his back?

Cody says he also has a message for The Rock. It’s been a long time since The Rock hasn’t just been handed something, quite possibly since he had that $7. Cody is not the same man as The Rock. He will come to Smackdown with Seth and stand in the ring across from the whole Bloodline, in the great state of Texas, and this Friday, he will go face to face and give him the very clear and obvious answer for what’s happening at Mania.

I mean…to be fair, this took about 21 minutes.

Just as the bell rings, Sting is mentioned by Cole, and they wish him the best on his retirement.



Gunther vs Dominik Mysterio

Gunther works the leg, trying for a stretch muffler, but Dom gets ot the ropes to break the hold. Dom stands as the ref holds Gunther back. Dom shoves Gunther then chops Gunther HARD! Gunther corners him, Dom reverses, Gunther is heated, Dom wraps up around the ropes, ref holds Gunther back, Dom slaps Gunther in the face! He leaves the apron, drops down, and JD stands in front of Gunther. Gunther shoves him into the post, Gunther tries to chop, but Dom pulls JD away and Gunther slaps the post. Dom swings the arm into the post again, sends him into the ring, Dom stomps the wrist. Gunther tries for a sleeper, Dom elbows out, works the wrist, tries to run the corner, but Gunther holds on and chops the chest hair off of Dom. Dom runs out of the ring and we go to break.

Winner:



Total Rating:

Match Time: