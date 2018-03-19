Join 411’s LIVE WWE Raw Coverage

You guys, it’s a very special day in the wrestling world! The crazy little minx that once was AJ Lee turns 30 today, and I’m here to wish her the happiest of birthdays!

RAW starts with ANgle coming to the ring and telling us that Reigns isn’t welcome back due to his suspension, and of course, Reigns walks through the crowd and enters the ring. Angle is shocked. SHOCKED I SAY that Reigns is here. Angle says there are people in the back that will prevent Reigns from doing anything, but Reigns says someone has got to be here to represent Mania. Angle says he is running a little late. Angle knows Reigns is upset, but he’ll half to talk about it outside of the arena on his own time. Reigns wonders why he is suspended – was it for telling the truth?

Angle says Reigns is over here trying to do his own thing, but he needs to be patient – it will happen. He will have Brock come Mania.

Reigns claims he’s not leaving his ring until he faces Brock Lesnar…tonight.

Angle drops his mic and heads to the back, with his hands in the air.

It appears that Angle went above and beyond because three “US MARSHALLS” come out to meet Reigns in the ring. LOOK AT MY BOY RICKY STARKS!!!!

The three come up to Reigns. One must be new to the game, because he’s reading Reign’s Miranda rights form a litle card. The middle guy cuffs Reigns. He looks like a porn star out of Miami. Reigns is compliant until Porn Dude grabs Reigns arm. Reigns gets pissed and tells him not to touch him. The men then try and strong arm Reigns out of the ring, so he throws a couple of elbows to the face of two of them. Reigns pummels Porno and back elbows Stark. Reigns stomps Stark in the corner a few times then the music of The Beast hits! Reigns is still cuffed. Cole busts a nut.

Reigns grabs the chair. Reigns runs down to the ring. GERMAN to REIGNS!!! He grabs the chair! Brock beats down Reigns with the chair while Heyman holds the title up in the background. Brock with another smack of the chair. Refs come down to scream next to Heyman. Another German Suplex is hit. Brock smacks Reigns one more time and stands above him. Reigns with another German cuz he can! Brock kicks Reigns onto his stomach then smacks him with a chair. Another one.

Reigns leaves the ring. He looks back, removes his shirt, then rushes back into it to smack Reigns again and again and hit another German Suplex. F5 from Brock! The beatdown is complete.

While I enjoyed seeing Ricky, the entire idea of THE US MARSHALS being even remotely interested in Roman F’n Reigns is just….cheesy.

Reigns gets the stretcher job in the middle of the ring.

Don’t quote me on this, but I think the crowd may be chanting that Reigns deserves it?

Reigns is completely strapped to the stretcher. They slide Reigns outof the ring and place him on the caddy. Brock’s music hits. Brock runs down! He shoves Reigns down! hahha. The shit falls over and Reigns falls along with it! Brock drags the entire caddy with Reigns a bit then decides to leave. The crowd LOVES the segment, cheering YES while Reigns is tossed to the ground. Is that what they were going for?



Match 1: