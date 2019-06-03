Join 411’s Live WWE Raw Coverage

a Keep Refreshing For The Latest WWE Raw Results

We start RAW off with Smackdown’s biggest star; Roman Reigns.

He’s big, and he’s a dog.

Roman Reigns takes a full five minutes to get to the ring before Shane McMahon’s music hits. Cole claims he didn’t waste any time, but I kinda feel like we did…

Shane says, at the top of the ramp with a smug look and an ugly brown leather jacket, that he cannot wait to shut Reigns up. Shane is the best in the world. Shane says he will pin or maybe slap on the triangle choke and make him tap out for the first time ever. Shane says this wouldn’t satisfy him, though, because when the ref tells Shane to break the hold, he’s not going to. He doesn’t have to. He’s going to tighten up the triangle till Reigns eyes come bulging out of his head, and the last thing you’ll hear is Shane being announced the winner.

Reigns tells Shane to shut up. Reigns says he’s going to pick Shane’s spoiled ass up and send him through the mat. When Shane is in the ring with Reigns, he has two left feet, and the only reason Shane is still here is because he relies on people for help, like Drew. After Reigns is done with Shane, he’s going to face Drew at Stomping Grounds.

Out comes Drew, and he does not like Texas’ attitude. Everything Shane said is 100% correct. Shane will beat him, then Drew will hurt, decimate, and end Reigns. Drew says that they don’t need his partners, because they are going to take Reigns out right now.

Reigns gets attacked from behind by The Revival until The Usos come down to kick them out of the ring and help their Uso.

The bell rings, and we get our match.

Match 1: Roman Reigns and The Usos vs Drew McIntyre and The Revival

A superkick directly to Dash sends him reeling to the outside. The Usos look to dive, but we go to commercial instead.

When we return, Wilder enters the ring to prevent a tag. It’s short lived, though, because Jey gets a tag to Jimmy, who comes in and hits an uppercut, goes for a Samoan Drop, Dash lands on his feet and catches a kick, but Jimmy spins and we get an Enziguri. He calls for a butt splash, but Dawson interferes along with Drew, distracting. Dash gets a stomp, and another, tag to Drew. He stomps away at Jimmy then chops him hard in the corner. Drew stomps the hand of Jimmy. Jimmy with a whip, reversed, Drew splashes in the corner and follows it up with a belly to belly. Drew covers for 1..2..NO!!! Reigns and Jey interrupt. The ref holds them back so Dawson cheap shots jimmy in the ring. Drew lifts him up and tags in Dawson. Dawson with a stomp to the face.

Dawson lifts Jimmy up, Jimmy blocks and gets a right. Chop to Dawson. Another chop. He goes for a tag, but Dawson with a clothesline and a pin for 1..2…NO!!! Dawson goes for a submission. Jimmy fights out of the corner, hits a back suplex to Dawson. Jimmy reaches for Jey or Reigns. He is stopped by Dawson, who lifts him up and pushes towards the heel corner. Spinebuster from Scott. Pin for 1….2….NO!!!