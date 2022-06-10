Join 411’s Live WWE Smackdown Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Well it’s Friday, so time for another episode of WWE Smackdown. This week we’ve got to start building towards Money in the Bank, because the machine never stops, never sleeps, never slows, and who cares about quality when we’ve got quantity to produce. Sorry, that sentiment might seem anti-WWE and it’s not intended to be, that’s a big gripe I have with 95% of entertainment media these days. Anyway we’ll have two Money in the Bank qualifying matches tonight, first Drew McIntyre and Sheamus will renew their on again off again physical rivalry while on the women’s side of things Lacey Evans will return to the ring and battle Xia Li. We’re also going to have an Intercontinental title match because WWE remembered that Ricochet is the champion, he’ll defend the title against the Ring General Gunther. Under different conditions I’d be curious to see what Ricochet and the former WALTER could put together, with one weeks build and with how Smackdown has been trending lately I’m not holding my breath on a great match. Also Max Dupri will debut his first client for Maximum Male Models, there’s a decent chance it’s Pretty Deadly given that they dropped the NXT tag team titles recently. The primary driving force on Smackdown at the moment is Riddle’s quest for a shot at Roman Reigns, and while Roman himself is taking a much more relaxed schedule there’s a decent chance Riddle takes on either the Usos or semi-professional stooge Sami Zayn. Well that’s the preamble, let’s get to the action.

We open with an announcement that our main event will be between Riddle and Sami Zayn, if Sami wins Riddle is barred from Smackdown while if Riddle wins he gets a shot at Roman’s uWu title. Cole and McAfee are taking their sweet time running down the card tonight, are we going to be hard pressed filling time again.

Drew McIntyre sets to head to the ring, he runs into Butch at Gorilla and tosses him into Sheamus before telling Sheamus he’ll see him in the ring. No Ridge Holland tonight, he suffered a knee injury apparently and is resting up.

Match #1 – Money in the Bank Qualifying Match: Drew McIntyre vs. Sheamus w/ Butch

They tie up right away and fight for position in the corner before Sheamus starts laying in strikes. Drew counters and lays in strikes of his own. Clothesline from Drew and he follows up with chops. Sheamus hits a shoulder block then they hit the ropes and Drew drops Sheamus with a Michinoku Driver for a 1 count. Poor Taka Michinoku, his finish is getting done dirty these days. Sheamus sends Drew to the apron, lands a body shot then lays in his clubbing chest blows only for Drew to block after a few then land blows of his own. Both men are on the apron now, Butch distracts Drew and that allows Sheamus to shove Drew into the ring post then hit a White Noise on the apron to send us to break.

We come back to Drew fighting out of a neck crank before getting hit with an Alabama Slam for a 2 count. Drew fights to his feet again, then clotheslines Sheamus down a few times. Belly to belly from Drew, then another one and a neck breaker. Sheamus avoids a Future Shock DDT but runs into a spinebuster into a jackknife cover for a 2 count. They trade headbutts, then Sheamus hits the Future Shock DDT for a 2 count. Sheamus heads up top but Drew intercepts him with a punch. They start trading strikes as Drew climbs up with Sheamus, Drew hoists Sheamus up and hits a second rope White Noise for a near fall. Drew sets for the Claymore, but Sheamus intercepts him with a knee strike for his own near fall. Now Sheamus sets for the Brogue Kick, but Drew picks him up for a powerbomb into another jackknife cover for another near fall. Again Drew wants the Claymore, but Butch jumps in to intercept the kick then Sheamus clotheslines Drew out of the ring. Sheamus climbs up top and hits a flying clothesline onto the floor, then Drew hits him with a belly to belly suplex on the floor but Sheamus tosses Drew into the time keepers area. Drew and Sheamus joust with chairs and they’re counted out.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Double Count Out

Rating: 3 stars

To the shock of no one these two delivered a solid match, shame about the ending though.

Drew and Sheamus keep fighting as the match is over and we head to break. Even money says the match is restarted when we come back.

We come back and Drew and Sheamus are still brawling in the ringside area. Officials try to separate them but that’s not successful, and Drew tosses Sheamus over the barricade into the crowd. Eventually enough officials are able to separate them.

Next is a recap of RAW, specifically the stuff between Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins. Yeah, I’m guessing we’re hurting for content for some reason.

In the back Kayla is at gorilla and talks with Lacey Evans. Evans says the MITB contract changes lives, and reminds us of what MITB is because someone has to. She isn’t sad about the challenges life throws at her, she’s choosing to keep working and will win. Evans then heads to the ring. She’ll take on Xia Li after this break.

Post break and here comes Xia Li.

Match #2 – Money in the Bank Qualifying Match: Lacey Evans vs. Xia Li

Li grabs a waist lock then a side headlock but runs into a shoulder block for Evans. Some evasive moves from Li then she slams Evans into the mat. Leg kicks from Li then a thrust kick to the chest and a running tomahawk elbow in the corner. Snap suplex from Li gets a 2 count then she grabs a Cobra Clutch as a rest hold. Evans fights up and hip tosses Li then drops her with a clothesline. Snap mare from Evans then a running uppercut and a modified Bronco Buster in the corner for a 2 count. Li hits a kick to the body, but runs into the Women’s Right and Evans pins her to win.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Lacey Evans won

Rating: 2 stars

This bordered on squash territory in some respects, but also had some slightly sloppy points that dock it just a bit. That said this wasn’t bad and was a decent reintroduction for Evans.

In the back Adam Pearce is on the phone, and here’s Drew McIntyre. Drew demands to be in the MITB match, Pearce says there are too many moving parts for him to just put Drew in the match right now. Drew reiterates his demand before walking away.

Back to the ring, here comes Ronda Rousey. Commentary recaps Natalya winning the Six Pack Challenge match last week to become number one contender. Ronda is in the ring, she’ll talk after this break.

Post break Sheamus finds Adam Pearce and wants to be in the MITB match. Sheamus doesn’t want excuses, he wants results, then storms out. Not a great line there.

Back to the ring here’s Ronda with a mic. She reminds us that MITB is just 3 weeks away, and every writer in the back soils themselves. Ronda says at MITB she’ll prove that her armbar is better than Natalya’s knockoff Sharpshooter. Shotzi interrupts this telling Ronda to shut up. Shotzi has serious aggression and a killer instinct (please still love us John Cena), and she tries to goad Ronda into a title fight right now. Ronda laughs, then plays with the crowd before accepting. We head to break and that match will be up next.

Match #3: Ronda Rousey vs. Shotzi

The match begins as we come back. Ronda quickly tosses Shotzi around and Shotzi runs into the ropes to escape her. They tie up again, Shotzi lands a knee to the body then tries a suplex but Ronda kicks her off then hits a leg scissors sweep into a 2 count. Snap mare from Shotzi but she runs into a less than stellar powerslam for a 2 count. Ronda runs into a boot then Shotzi tries her hanging head scissors but Ronda counters into an Ankle Lock before Shotzi escapes. They walk around the ringside area, and Shotzi hits a tornado DDT off the apron to the floor. Shotzi sends Ronda back into the ring and gets a 2 count. Stomps and elbows from Shotzi, then she tries a suplex but Ronda blocks it and they botch an O’Connor Roll spot leading to Shotzi landing a head kick for 2. Shotzi grabs at a modified chicken wing, Ronda rolls through to escape and tries the Ankle Lock but Shotzi kicks her off. Snap suplex from Shotzi gets a 2 count. Shotzi suplexes Ronda into the corner then lays in stomps. Ronda avoids a corner attack, the crowd is pretty dead for this. Ronda tries Piper’s Pit but Shotzi escapes and lands a kick then a knee and sloppy as hell rolling punch. Now Ronda catches a kick, takes a couple of slaps but she fires up and hits The Baddest Slam. Arm throws from Ronda then a striking combination, and eventually a Piper’s Pit. Ronda could pin, but instead locks in the armbar to get Shotzi to tap.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Ronda Rousey won

Rating: 1.5 stars

Neither of these two are the kind of person to benefit from this pairing, neither can really manage or lead a match. They’re trying with Shotzi I guess, but she’s just not all that good in the ring. This was also pretty slow, and went too long.

Post match Natalya attacks Ronda from behind and locks in a Sharpshooter for a bit before leaving.

Megan is in the back and talks with Riddle. She reiterates the stakes for his main event match, and he says he thrives under pressure and is motivated by what the Bloodline did to Randy Orton. Tonight all he has to do is beat Rusty then he’ll be able to get his vengeance on Roman Reigns.

Ludwig Kaiser is here to introduce Gunther, new music for Gunther. That title match will be up after the break.

Match #4 – Intercontinental Title Match: (c) Ricochet vs. Gunther w/ Ludwig Kaiser

OFFICIAL RESULT:

Rating: