Join 411’s Live WWE Smackdown Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Well everyone, this is it. The full on go home show for the Royal Rumble which takes place tomorrow. This is episode of Smackdown is the WWE’s last chance to convince you to watch, and after last years Rumble sucked out loud they need a good one this time around. The tag team tournament continues this week with Drew McIntyre and Sheamus taking on Hit Row, please don’t let it go long, and the much better on paper Legado del Fantasma taking on Imperium. Karrion Kross will battle Rey Mysterio in a bout I’m rather interested in, and Kevin Owens looks to build momentum going into his uWu title shot at the Rumble when he meets Solo Sikoa. Might be as good a time as any to get that first loss on Sikoa’s record, he can still be the badass enforcer but if they run that streak too much the weight of it might limit his options. Brock Lesnar will be here, because reasons, or at least he’s been advertised. A bunch of Rumble related shenanigans will likely take place as well. Anyway that’s the preamble, let’s get to the action.

We first get a recap of the Trial of Sami Zayn from RAW. After that we see The Usos and Solo Sikoa arrive at the venue. Sami shows up to talk with Jey, he says he’s not going in the building but had to tell Jey face to face that he’ll never forget what Jey did for him and that Jey can get anything from him at any time. Sami then heads off as the intro plays.

Up first, here comes Rey Mysterio for his match with Karrion Kross.

Match #1: Rey Mysterio vs. Karrion Kross w/ Scarlett

Kross looks for power early, but Rey lands a basement drop kick then a head scissors but Rey runs into a clothesline. Kross sends Rey out of the ring, but Rey slips off of his shoulders and sends him into the ring post then hits a sliding sunset flip bomb into the barricade to send us to break.

We come back to Kross hitting a pump handle backbreaker. Kross sends Rey on the top rope, he attacks the mask of Rey but Rey fights him off only to get dropped into the tree of woe position. Rey sits up and Kross posts himself, then Rey lands an enziguri. Rey goes for the 619, avoids a trip from Scarlett and does hit the 619. Now Rey goes up top, hits the splash, but only 2. Kross stands and pulls up Rey, Northern Lights suplex then he rolls through for another but Rey grabs a crucifix and gets the 3 count. That felt off, I wonder if something happened to Rey.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Rey Mysterio won

Rating: 2 stars

Pity about the commercial break if this was always going to be so short, the interesting parts were done in replay. Also that’ll pretty much be it for Kross, went even with Drew but this didn’t do him any favors and again, Rey was down for a bit after the splash spot and I wonder if he didn’t tweak something.

We get a recap of Brock Lesnar attacking Bobby Lashley on RAW.

After that here comes Austin Theory for some reason, he’ll take up time after this break.

Match #2:

OFFICIAL RESULT:

Rating: