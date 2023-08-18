Join 411’s Live WWE Smackdown Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Well everyone, it’s time for another episode of WWE Smackdown. Tonight we’ve got an interesting opportunity for Smackdown, it’s not much of a secret that The Bloodline story has done the lions share of the heavy lifting for interest here on the blue brand for quite a while now but that became even more pronounced after the Draft and some of the talent moving around. There will be no Jey Uso tonight, no Roman Reigns, and that leaves either some kind of confrontation between Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa, or a week where the rest of the roster might get a chance to truly shine with more air time. To that end we’ve got Edge vs. Sheamus on tap for our presumptive main event and new United States champion Rey Mysterio will be looking for his first opponent during his appearance on the Grayson Waller Effect. Rey won that title last week and we should pay attention to how Santos Escobar interacts with Rey as the LWO turning on Rey isn’t out of the question. Iyo Sky is still in search of her first program after becoming champion, and logically it should be Zelina Vega who pinned Iyo twice in the weeks before Iyo cashed in, but I’m betting it’ll be something involving Charlotte, Bianca Belair, or Asuka in some permutation since it was recently announced that Iyo will team with Bayley to take on Charlotte Flair and Bianca Belair. Karrion Kross hinted he’ll be getting some disciples last week, and I’m rather curious to see who that might be, Shotzi is still around theoretically menacing Bayley after getting her head shaved, Bobby Lashley and the Street Profits have aligned but haven’t named themselves yet, and LA Knight remains one of the most over guys on the roster so we’ll see if he’s ready to move beyond squashing Hit Row into the teased program with Miz. Anyway that’s the preamble, let’s get to the action.

I guess the trio of Kevin Patrick, Corey Graves, and Michael Cole is just the normal booth now. Can’t say I’m thrilled with that one but let’s see if they’re able to gel.

First, the Grayson Waller Effect. Waller welcomes us to the show, and he can’t wait for Edge to thank him for making Edge relevant again via his talk show. But tonight Waller welcomes out Santos Escobar and Rey Mysterio. Escobar is rocking the big knee brace on his left leg. While they head to the ring we get a recap of how Austin Theory took out Escobar and then Rey beat him for the title. Back to live and Waller puts over Rey and Rey enjoys some crowd adulation and says being US champion again feels great. Next Waller tries to stir the pot between Escobar and Rey, and says he expected tension between them and brings up how Escobar was on a roll, and Escobar is happy to cut in and remind everyone he beat Waller. Rey objects to being called a thief, and Waller complains that this is what legends do, and Rey isn’t going to pass the torch. Escobar tells him to shut up, and the only person Escobar is angry with is Austin Theory. He gave Rey his blessing, because he respects Rey, and he warns Waller that this little ploy wont work. Theory got what he deserved, Escobar goes to deliver a threat but here comes Austin Theory with a mic. The fake noise kicks in early for Theory tonight, and he sarcastically congratulates Rey on his title win, but asks where his father of the year award is. He goes on to complain about leadership allowing him to be played like this, and he insults Escobar then tries for cheap heat by insulting the crowd. Next Theory demands Adam Pearce hand him back the US title since last week was so unfair. Adam Pearce does come out and remind us that no one wants to hear Theory complain, but that immediately leads into LA Knight coming out. Who doesn’t love a revolving door segment, am I right? Anyway Knight gets his usual pop and basks in the reaction before wanting to talk to us. Knight mocks Theory has not at all the greatest US champion, a guy who defended his title once in three months and then fumbled the ball, he congratulates Rey on winning but warns that he’s getting that belt. He offers to go through Theory tonight and earn a title shot, Pearce likes it and makes the match for right now and Knight promises that Theory now has a first class ticket to some Blunt Force Trauma. . . yeah! I’m not a fan of revolving door segments in general, and Theory is still voiceless in ways that matter, but Waller is starting to get a rhythm for his show and Knight is still over like rover.

After this break we’ll get that match.

Match #1:

OFFICIAL RESULT:

Rating:

Thoughts: