Join 411’s Live WWE Smackdown Coverage

Well everyone, it’s the Smackdown after WrestleMania. . . which is basically just a regular episode of WWE Smackdown. Mania was. . . well stuff happened. Some of it was pretty good, most of it was forgettable, and it ended on a pretty anticlimactic note with John Cena winning the WWE title from Cody Rhodes. Allegedly both Cena and Cody will be here tonight, but with Cena looking like he’s got a program with Randy Orton next one has to wonder where that leaves Cody. Aleister Black should be showing up again tonight if the little teaser videos were accurate. We are getting a TLC match, the first official TLC match in WWE in about 4 years, for the tag team titles. The Street Profits, Motor City Machine Guns, and DIY were kept off of Mania for this. The lucha scene is still in flux over here, Rey Fenix seems to be drawing the ire of Santos Escobar while Andrade is trying to get Berto to break ranks with Legado del Fantasma. Carmelo Hayes won the Andre Battle Royal so we’ll see if anything comes of that. Jacob Fatu beat LA Knight for the US title at Mania so we’ll see what’s up next for the Samoan Werewolf, though my money is on Solo asking him to hand over the title the same way Fatu handed over half of the tag belts. WWE Backlash is coming up relatively quickly so whatever programs will be continued or started in the wake of Mania need to get going soon. So let’s get to the action.

Commentary welcome us to Fort Worth, Texas for tonight. We see the tag teams arrive for that TLC match. Tommaso Ciampa without his beard is just weird, I don’t think I’ve seen that look for him since his ROH days. Jacob Fatu and Tiffany Stratton also arrive, Tiffany showing off a few war wounds.

Next a recap of WrestleMania. Probably not the last one.

After that John Cena heads to the ring. The reaction to Cena is still mixed to positive and Cena calls up the ring announcer into the ring. The announcer heads into the ring and Cena gives him some paper to read from as the crowd does the “lets go Cena, Cena sucks” thing. With new instructions the announcer says he’s been deemed disrespectful then introduces Cena as “the greatest of all time” along with a few other titles. Cena then takes his mic and dismisses him. Before Cena can say anything out comes Randy Orton. Randy takes his sweet time but does get into the ring and get a mic, guess we’re hurting for content to fill the 3 hours tonight. Eventually the two men stare down then Randy recently found out it’s almost 25 years to the day since they first shook hands. They’ve known each other for 25 years and until recently Cena hadn’t changed, he was genuinely about hustle, loyalty, and respect. He’s thought long and hard about what Cena has done recently though, and he’s through about all the fans over the years, the millions of kids who’ve looked up to Cena and that Cena motivated. The kids accomplished goals because of Cena, generations of children looked up to Cena and that has to mean something. Cena granted more wishes than anyone in Make-A-Wish history. Now Cena can’t tell Randy that all that didn’t mean anything, he knows him too well. Ultimately Randy has figured out how to fill the empty void in Cena’s soul, Cena needs to have kids. Randy says the world would be better with Cena’s kids around and he says being a father would make Cena a better human being. Cena seems a tad amused by that, then asks how dare Randy prance out here with a smile on his face in then parent shame him in front of the world. Congratulations Randy, you’ve got kids and you love them. Good for you. The reason Cena doesn’t have kids is because he spent 25 years raising the kids of the fans. And by the sound of it he did an impeccable job. For the last 25 years he’s been a better parent to their kids than they could ever be. That’s right kid, your dad’s a loser. Oh, a 6 year old gave Cena the finger, classy. That’s why he doesn’t have kids, he’s been policing brats like that for a quarter of a century. He trash talks a kid in the stands. Randy asks if the Hollywood rot has hit Cena that hard. The fans are why Cena is here at all, the reason he’s in Hollywood, and he puts over Cena’s career in both wrestling and acting. But without the WWE there’s no Hollywood for Cena and without the fans there’s now WWE. Randy as champion of the people is just odd to see. He says he’s made mistakes but he can hold his head up high and get respect, and Randy is here to stay while Cena is a guest at this point. Cena says he used to believe that, that without the fans there’s now WWE, that they can win together. Well he was wrong, “we” didn’t win anything, Cena did. The people will chant “lets go Cena, Cena sucks” in the same breath. That does get that chant to show up again. He says the fans don’t mean anything to him anymore, and Randy is just like them, a hypocrite. Once they’re tired of Cena they’ll just cheer for someone else but if the roles are reversed, if Cena does something other than wrestle, then he’s an outcast, a “guest”. That proves this is a dysfunctional relationship, that’s why this doesn’t work. He points out a guy in the crowd and mocks him for looking like Jack Black. Well this is what happens when you try and do something different. Randy says he was stupid to come out here and do anything in this bizarro world where Randy is a good guy and Cena is a bad guy. He brings up how Cody’s entrance music talks about more than just the Rhodes family, it’s Randy’s family too. Wrestling has given Randy everything since the moment he was born, and he wont let Cena ruin it. Cena tells him to shut up, and he’ll explain things. Cena’s won 17, and Randy has won 14 and when Cena takes this title home Randy will be stuck at 14 forever. Even if Randy gets another title after Cena’s gone his counter starts over, and when Cena leaves he’s erasing three generations of Randy’s family. Randy tells Cena to prove he’s a real champion and defend the title against him tonight. We all know that isn’t happening. Cena postures with the belt then just tells Randy “no”. And just like so many times over the last 25 years he’s saving Randy’s ass again. There should be another Cena vs. Randy match for the WWE title, but not here. It should happen at Backlash, in St. Louis Missouri, Randy’s home town. So Randy can spend the whole day with his family, be at his best, and Cena needs Randy at his best because when Randy loses there will be no excuses. Take a look Randy, this what the last real champion looks like. And this is as close as Randy is getting to this title. He tosses the belt at Randy then clocks him and starts stomping away at Randy. Cena stomps on Randy for a bit then picks up the belt and lines up then swings but Randy ducks and then drills Cena with an RKO. Randy then stalks around Cena’s fallen body before picking up the belt and posing with it. Pretty good work from both men, Cena’s schtick is getting a little old with hating fans but he can focus on Randy for this one instead of doing a lot of crowd work.

We get highlights for Fraxiom as they’re on Smackdown now.

After that Los Garza head to the ring, they’ll take on Fraxiom after this break.

Post break they confirm Cena vs. Randy for the Backlash main event.

Fraxiom heads to the ring next.

Match #1 – Tag Team Match: Fraxiom (Nathan Frazer and Axiom) vs. Los Garza (Angel and Berto) w/ Santos Escobar

Axiom and Berto start us off, they tie up and Berto sends Axiom into the ropes but Axiom with a hurricanrana then a dropkick. Frazer tags in and Berto takes some tandem offense, the running kick into the Octopus Hold in particular. Angel gets disposed of and that sets up Frazer and Axiom for suicide dives then Frazer follows with a tope con hilo then Axiom follows with a moonsault onto both Angel and Berto on the floor. Wild sequence. Back in the ring Axiom tags back in and grabs a side headlock. Angel tags in blind then mid bridges Axiom who spills to the floor and we head to picture in picture.

Angel removes the pants and then starts chopping at Axiom on the floor but Axiom fires back only to get cut off. Back in the ring Angel keeps control then Berto tags in and they both stomp away at Axiom. Tilt a whirl backbreaker from Berto. Angel tags in and keeps up the control work. Berto is working a rest hold as we come back, Axiom fights up but Berto clubs him down then Axiom kicks Angel and rolls over to tag Frazer. Frazer gets to run wild for a bit including a Sling Blade then a Phenomenal reverse DDT and running Shooting Star Press for a 2 count. Berto with an enziguri then Angel blind tags and superkicks Frazer out of a Lionsault but only a 2 count. Berto back in, they try for a top rope FTY and hit it then Berto follows with a moonsault and Axiom has to save the match. Angel tags back in as does Axiom. They start trading elbows then Angel with a knee strike but Axiom lands an enziguri. Headbutt from Angel then he goes up top but Axiom kicks him and climbs up with him. They fight on the top rope, blind tag from Frazer as Axiom hits a Spanish Fly then a Phoenix Splash from Frazer gets the 3 count.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Fraxiom won in 8:22

Rating: 3 stars

Thoughts: Well that was a lot of fun, those two teams meshed well together and we got a really fun sprint style match.

After this break we’ll hear from Tiffany Stratton.

Post break here’s Tiffany. She plays with the crowd then reminds us she beat Poochie at Mania. There might be only one Charlotte Flair, but there’s darn sure only one Tiffany Stratton. Out comes Jade Cargill. Jade talks to the ring and says she came here to be a champion and now that she’s done with Naomi she can put that focus front and center. Tiffany says she should put her money where her mouth is and a ref comes out as we head to break.

Match #2: Tiffany Stratton vs. Jade Cargill

The bell rings as we come back, they tie up and then trade go behinds before Jade hits a mat return. Tiffany grabs a side headlock and hangs onto it before running into a shoulder block from Jade. Tiffany avoids a suplex and then rolls up Jade for 2. They circle and Tiffany offers a handshake, Jade tries but Tiffany then grabs a side headlock followed by some rope running until Jade hits an arm drag. Jade hits the ropes and Tiffany hits an arm drag after a bit but Jade then drops her with a backbreaker. Tiffany hits the rope hip attack then fails a basement dropkick and Jade spikes her with a spinebuster for a 2 count. Another spinebuster, sort of, from Jade but again only 2. Tiffany avoids a pump kick then hits her own spinebuster for a 2 count. Handspring back elbow from Tiffany. Some corner work from Tiffany then she hits another handspring back elbow for a 2 count and we head to break.

