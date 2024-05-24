Join 411’s Live WWE Smackdown Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Well everyone it’s the go home show for Ring Royalty and Saudi Blood Money tomorrow, so we’re finalizing the King and Queen of the Ring final matches. Nia Jax will take on Bianca Belair, and given that Belair’s knee has been targeted for her last two matches plus Lyra Valkyria waiting tomorrow Jax would seem like the favorite here and might win the whole thing. On the men’s side Randy Orton will take on Tama Tonga for the right to get chopped to pieces by Gunther, and again Randy seems like the easy booking choice since he and Gunther will match up better and Kevin Owens showing back up to mess with the Bloodline and cost Tonga makes a lot of sense. Bayley will be battling Chelsea Green, AJ Styles has hinted that he’s unsure about his direction, Carmelo Hayes and La Knight have been chirping at each other recently, DIY and the tag team champions seem like they’re heading towards each other, and we’re still waiting for Shinsuke Nakamura to show up on TV. Cody Rhodes and Logan Paul are set to main event tomorrow and they’ll probably have some kind of interaction here after Logan refused to put the US title on the line in that match. That’s pretty much it for the preamble, so let’s get to the action.

We open seeing people arrive at the venue then include Triple H announcing that the King and Queen winners will get title shots at SummerSlam.

Out comes Bianca Belair first, guess we’ll be starting with a match.

Match #1 – Queen of the Ring Tournament Match: Bianca Belair vs. Nia Jax

They tie up and fight for position before Nia hits a snap down then tosses Belair into a corner. Corner avalanche from Nia then another toss and another avalanche. Belair grabs at a sleeper but Nia is able to get free. Back elbow from Belair then a front kick and a shoulder block but Nia bumps for no one so she just kind of staggers around the ring. Eventually Belair with a 10 punch in the corner but Nia breaks that up, Belair fights from the apron and goes back to the 10 punch but Nia gets away from that and tosses Belair down by the hair. Nia posts herself charging at Belair then Belair hits a pescado to send us to break.

Nia is in control as we come back and lands a headbutt. It takes Nia a minute but she remembers how to do a Stretch Muffler but Belair rolls through then grabs a crucifix pin for 2. Nia catches Belair with a Samoan Drop for a 2 count of her own. Belair avoids a corner attack then goes up top and hits a cross body. At this point Belair is starting to sell her knee a bit. Belair with some strikes but Nia kicks her down then hits a leg drop on the knee of Belair. A Nia Later attempt but Belair catches her with a powerbomb for a near fall. Belair thinks about the Kiss of Death but Nia hits a chop block and goes back to attacking the knee. Another Annihilator attempt but Belair fights back again, this time gets Nia up for the Kiss of Death but her knee gives out and Nia falls on her. Senton then an A Nia Later and Nia wins.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Nia Jax won in 11:15

Rating: 2 stars

Thoughts: It’s rare that Belair loses but she was fairly protected here. Nia remains largely uninteresting but with the right dance partner she can not make things worse.

Post match Nia gets an interview, Lyra is in the crowd and Nia says she’s buzzed through Becky Lynch, Rhea Ripley, and Bianca Belair so she’s going to do the same thing to Lyra. Then at SummerSlam she’ll become champion. I’m not sure why she decided that “buzzed through” was the phrase to go with.

In the back Grayson Waller and Austin Theory are sort of preparing for their segment, really it just makes me think they’re missing their Curly to go with them as Larry and Moe. Anyway after this break LA Knight will be on the Grayson Waller Effect.

In the back Tiffany Stratton makes fun of Belair for losing to Nia, then Candace LeRae and Indi Hartwell come up to mock her as well with a ton of audio issues. Jade Cargill shows up as backup for Belair and they scamper away. Jade heads to speak with Nick Aldis about dealing with them.

Back to the ring and we’ve got Waller and Theory on set for the Grayson Waller Effect. We do get our Uncle Howdy QR code showing up during their intros though. Waller welcomes us to the show. They both make fun of the crowd then start their intros but Carmelo Hayes interrupts this. Hayes thanks them for bringing him out as they were clearly describing him then puts himself over a bit more. A little trash talk but Hayes thinks they should stick together. Waller thinks Hayes would be a better guest as he gets in the ring. Hayes says they need to raise the bar for the veterans. Bobby Lashley is gone and the Street Profits are losing, all the old guys are jealous of them. That brings them to LA Knight, a veteran who hasn’t accomplished anything. After a bit LA Knight does come out to save this segment, Knight trashes the set a bit then gets a mic. Knight wants to talk to us, then addresses Hayes. Hayes is poking at him, and that’s going to go badly for him and he’s going to figure out who’s game this is. This does lead to a brawl between Knight and Hayes, then Theory and Waller get involved which of course brings out the Street Profits to even the odds. Ford and Dawkins clean house and we head to break with the predictable trios match presumable being set during the break.

We come back to a Blair Davenport video package.

Match #2 – Trios Match: LA Knight and Street Profits (Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins) w/ B-Fab vs. Carmelo Hayes and A-Town Down Under (Grayson Waller and Austin Theory)

After that we do get the bell for this match. Ford and Hayes start us off, they circle then tie up and trade arm wringers and escapes for a bit before Ford hits an arm drag then does a flip routine and hits a dropkick. Dawkins tags in and then hits the ropes then a flapjack that Hayes seemed to forget briefly. Knight tags in and Hayes runs away to tag in Theory. Knight goes right after the arm of Theory then Waller with a blind tag and they wind up jumping Knight. Waller then botches an Irish whip somehow and Knight tags in Dawkins. Dawkins runs over Waller for a bit but Dawkins punches down Hayes leading to Theory hitting a rolling dropkick. Waller with a sliding clothesline on the floor and everyone gets into a staring contest as we head to break.

We come back to Hayes controlling Dawkins but Dawkins fights back with an exploder suplex. Waller tags in but Theory then gets clotheslined by Knight on the floor. Knight tags in and runs wild on Waller with a shot to Hayes for good measure. Knight then hits a slingshot shoulder block and tilt a whirl powerslam and Hayes has to break up the pin. Hayes with a First 48 to Knight and it’s time for everyone to get their stuff in, Waller then tries the rolling Flatliner but Knight hits Blunt Force Trauma and tags in Ford. Hayes and Knight fight on the floor as Ford comes From the Heavens, actually overshoots Waller a bit, but it’s still good enough for the win.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Street Profits and LA Knight won in 9:10

Rating: 2.5 stars

Thoughts: House show kind of match, but I don’t mean that as an insult. I was a little surprised they went with the Profits here instead of DIY since DIY seems like your next challengers. After a slightly awkward start this settled down into a perfectly acceptable match.

We next get a recap of the press conference from yesterday focused on Logan Paul and Cody Rhodes.

Next we see Cody Rhodes arrive, he runs into Randy Orton and they shake hands. After this break Cody will be speaking to the crowd.

