Join 411’s Live WWE SummerSlam Coverage

Welcome to 411’s WWE SummerSlam Report. We are LIVE in beautiful Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Tonight’s Kickoff Show panelists are Jonathan Coachman, Charly Caruso, Beth Phoenix, and David Otunga. We start off with a video package for Goldberg vs. Dolph Ziggler. The Miz joins the Kickoff Show panel to discuss the match, and he’ll have a match with whatever is left of Dolph Ziggler tomorrow night on Raw.

Next up is a video package for Kofi Kingston vs. Randy Orton followed by a video package for Trish Stratus vs. Charlotte Flair. We move on to a video package for Finn Balor vs. “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt. Mick Foley joins the Kickoff Show panel to discuss the match and says that the Fiend makes him feel helpless. Next up is a video package for Kevin Owens vs. Shane McMahon followed by a video package for AJ Styles vs. Ricochet.

Drew Gulak vs. Oney Lorcan for the Cruiserweight Championship is up next.