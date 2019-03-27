Jojo Offerman Announces She’s Pregnant

– Well, now we know why Jojo Offerman has been off the road. Offerman announced on Wednesday that she is expecting her first child with a post to her Instagram account, which you can see below.

Offerman has been off the road since January on a personal matter, which appears to have been the pregnancy. Offerman has been dating Bray Wyatt for some time, and he appears to be in one of the pregnancy pics (or at least, his hands).

On behalf of 411, congratulations to the expecting family.