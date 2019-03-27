wrestling / News
Jojo Offerman Announces She’s Pregnant
– Well, now we know why Jojo Offerman has been off the road. Offerman announced on Wednesday that she is expecting her first child with a post to her Instagram account, which you can see below.
Offerman has been off the road since January on a personal matter, which appears to have been the pregnancy. Offerman has been dating Bray Wyatt for some time, and he appears to be in one of the pregnancy pics (or at least, his hands).
On behalf of 411, congratulations to the expecting family.
View this post on Instagram
I’m so excited to announce baby Knash, coming this June! This has been the most beautiful, incredible experience of my life so far. I am so happy that I was able to use this time to enjoy this privately but now I’m ready to share it with you all. I could not be happier!!! This truly has been the biggest blessing. And words can not explain how ready and excited we are to meet you my little man! I love you more than you’ll ever know. ❤️ Oh and WWE universe WE will be back when the time is right 😉 📸 by the incredible @forerophotography
