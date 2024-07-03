JoJo Offerman Says She’s Not Currently ‘In The Industry,’ Why She’s Doing Conventions

JoJo Offerman says that she doesn’t consider herself inside the wrestling industry right now and revealed why she’s doing occasional conventions. Offerman, a former WWE announcer who was engaged to Bray Wyatt when he passed, recently spoke with Going Ringside and talked about how she’s focused on her home life and a few other ventures. You can see some highlights below (per Fightful):

On how she’s been doing since Wyatt’s passing: “They’re going. That’s the best and most I can honestly say. There are good days and bad days. It’s honestly very difficult, most days, but I’ve always said that Windham and I, our relationship was so strong and it was such a wonderful and beautiful thing. That’s what gets me going. Know we had that type of love and strength in what we built in our family, our home, our life. That keeps me going. Staying strong for him.”

On not being in the wrestling industry currently: “Right now, I’m not in the industry, I’m just doing some conventions here and there. Just keeping my name in there. Honestly, the biggest reason I do (appearances) is to be able to let people know that they can come and show their support in person if they want to. I think seeing me has helped a lot of people cope.”