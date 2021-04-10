Jon Moxley Appears at GCW rSpring Break, Lays Out Nick Gage (Clips)

Jon Moxley made an appearance at GCW rSpring Break to confront Nick Gage after the latter recaptured the GCW World Title. Tonight’s show, which aired as part of The Collective: Remixed, saw Gage beat Rickey Shane Page to win the World Title match.

After the match, Moxley came out to confront Gage and to head-to-head. Moxley then turned to leave but got flipped off, leading to the AEW star hitting the Paradigm Shift on Gage.

You can see clips from the segment below. After Moxley left, Gage said he would face Moxley in GCW in a real deathmatch when the time was right.